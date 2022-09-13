Beaver River boys beginning new era with Roggie

From left, Beaver River’s Conner Zehr and Colton Kempney and South Lewis’ Colin Stafford head the field during the Frontier League championships last season. Kempney has moved on to college running while Zehr and Stafford remain. Dan Mount/Watertown Daily Times

Changes are afoot for the Beaver River boys cross country program.

Chris Roggie takes over for longtime coach Alex Barrett, who retired at the end of the school year. Roggie is an alumnus of Beaver River and knows fairly well about the large expectations surrounding the program.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.