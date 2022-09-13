Changes are afoot for the Beaver River boys cross country program.
Chris Roggie takes over for longtime coach Alex Barrett, who retired at the end of the school year. Roggie is an alumnus of Beaver River and knows fairly well about the large expectations surrounding the program.
The Beavers boys program is one of the most decorated in the state and has won 18 state championships, including three in a row from 2017-19. Beaver River missed out on adding another team title after placing third behind Section 9’s Tri-Valley and Section 5’s Arkport in last season’s state meet at Section 4’s Chenango Valley.
Another task for Roggie is replacing state champion Colton Kempney. The Furman University freshman finally claimed the state title last year after placing second in the 2019 meet at SUNY Plattsburgh. Kempney also won state title in the 3,000 meter steeplechase and 3,200 in Division II at the state outdoor track meet in June.
They’ll also have to replace solid depth runners like Bradyen Campeau and Brandon Athwood. However, the Beavers do boast two capable runners in Conner Zehr and Ethan Moore. Zehr finished 11th of all runners in states while Moore took 50th.
Beaver River will seek another Frontier League “B” Division title, but knows it will face a challenge from South Lewis. The Falcons bring back junior Collin Stafford, who finished fourth in last year’s state meet.
This year’s state tournament will be at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in Verona, where last year’s Section 3 meet was held. The Beavers and other area programs started the season at the V-V-S Invitational, which will serve as a pre-state tournament. State hosts sites often run an early-season meet as a dry run for the meet organizers and for the runners.
The Beavers have run many times at V-V-S, which first started hosting state meets in 2011, and are familiar with the course. That experience helps them get a feel for the course. Zehr placed fourth in his last outing at the Section 3 Class D championships with a time of 17:45.7 on the 5-kilometer course.
Beaver River started the Frontier League season hosting “A” Division foes Indian River and Watertown on Tuesday. The league meet will be 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at South Lewis.
The Section 3 meet will be also be at V-V-S on Nov. 5. The Beavers will run in the Class D boys race that will be the first of the day at 9:30 a.m.
Here’s an outlook of the Frontier League cross country season.
BOYS
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: South Jefferson had a strong season with plenty of younger runners. Josh Matteson, Spencer Purvis and Isaac Austin are talented runners that will lead the Spartans. Indian River had one of their best seasons in recent memory in 2021. Hector Ramos and Jack Countryman helped anchor the Warriors lineup that will want to make a push for a division title. Carthage brings back Brogan Fielding, who finished fifth at the Frontier League meet. Watertown is hoping to make a move up the divisional standings. Zach Kilburn, Desai Holland and Luciano Guarino all finished in the top 30 in the Frontier League meet Watertown hosted last season.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Brian Zevotek
2021 record: 4-3 overall
Runners to watch: Brogan Fielding; Trey Armstrong
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Dave Rowley
2021 record: 5-2
Runners to watch: Hector Ramos, Jack Countyrman
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Justin Crossway
2021 record: 6-1
Runners to watch: Josh Matteson, Spencer Purvis, Isaac Austin
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Jessica Lister
2021 record: 3-4
Runners to watch: Zach Kilburn, Desai Holland, Luciano Guarino.
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: Beaver River has a new coach in Chris Roggie and will have to replace Colton Kempney, who is now a Division I runner at Furman in Greenville, S.C. Conner Zehr and Ethan Moore both have experience and will lead the way for the Beavers. South Lewis brings back Collin Stafford, who finished fourth in the state Class D meet last season. The Falcons runner also finished 22nd in the federation meet. Michael McGrath and MacCoy Maciejko will also be key for South Lewis. Michael McCarthy returns for Thousand Islands and finished 12th at the Frontier League meet. Connor Rogers paces a Sandy Creek team that’s looking to show improvement.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Chris Roggie
2021 record: 7-0
Runners to watch: Conner Zehr, Ethan Moore
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Jason Moyer
2021 record: 0-7
Runner to watch: Connor Rogers
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jack Bernard
2021 record: 1-6
Runners to watch: Collin Stafford, Michael McGrath, MacCoy Maciejko
Thousand Islands
Coach: Kathy Wiley
2021 record: 2-5
Runner to watch: Michael McCarthy
GIRLS
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: South Jefferson loses Section 3 Class C champion Alexa Doe and runner-up Karsyn Burnash. However, the Spartans have plenty of young runners like top-10 Section 3 finishers Annabelle Renzi and Carley Worden. Carthage also loses state competitor McKinley Fielding, who is now running for Division I Toledo. McKenzie Sears had a strong run for the Comets in the Frontier League meet. Kurstyn Macaulay takes over the Indian River program from Bob Kuba. The Warriors will look to improve and build off their third-place showing at the league championship. Watertown will also have some new faces led by Lamiricale Felder-Hampton.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Brian Zevotek
2021 record: 1-6 overall
Runner to watch: McKenzie Sears
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Kurstyn Macaulay
2021 record: 3-4
Runner to watch: Hailey Ringuette
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Justin Crossway
2021 record: 7-0
Runners to watch: Annabelle Renzi, Carley Worden
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Jessica Lister
2021 record: 1-6
Runner to watch: Lamiricale Felder-Hampton
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: South Lewis is the reigning Class D team champions. The Falcons do lose Lexi Bernard, but bring back state champion Brynn Bernard along with state top 20 finishers like Mallory Kraeger and Grace Bailey. Beaver River will look to at least repeat its second-place finish in the league meet. Ava Campeau placed 11th in the Section 3 Class D race for the Beavers. Thousand Islands is looking to build off a strong 2021 season. Anna Huizenga and Maddie Jones placed in the top 25 in the league meet. Sandy Creek will be paced by Abrielle Soluri.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Nicole Kuhl
2021 record: 5-2
Runners to watch: Ava Campeau, Anna Roggie
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Jason Moyer
2021 record: 1-6
Runner to watch: Abrielle Soluri
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jack Bernard
2021 record: 6-1
Runners to watch: Brynn Bernard, Mallory Kraeger, Grace Bailey
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Kathy Wiley
2021 record: 2-5
Runner to watch: Anna Huizenga, Maddie Jones
