Usually the loss of the top two runners from a team to graduation would set a program back, but the South Jefferson girls cross country team is still moving forward.
The Spartans rounded out another perfect regular season of 7-0 and won the Frontier League meet Oct. 11 at South Lewis in Turin.
South Jefferson has done this despite the graduation of Section 3 Class C champion Alexa Doe, who now runs for NCAA Division I Iona College, and runner-up Karsyn Burnash, who will play lacrosse at D-I Connecticut. The younger runners learned a lot from their former teammates.
“They were really helpful to us and did a lot for us and the cross country program,” eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi said.
Youth is leading the way for the Spartans as they are paced by a trio of younger runners in Renzi, Carley Worden and Reese Roberts. They were part of last year’s squad that won the team Class C crown. It was the first team title for South Jefferson since 2000, but the team is hoping for a repeat performance like they achieved when they outran host South Lewis for a second straight league team title.
“We we’re definitely hoping to win that, but we didn’t know how it would go,” said Roberts, a freshman.
The Spartans are projected as one of the top teams in Class C according to TullyRunners.com and have won a number of team titles at weekend events.
South Jefferson coach Justin Crossway knew his young runners were talented, but is impressed with how ahead of schedule they are.
“It was always going to be tough losing Alexa and Karsyn, but they’ve amazed me,” Crossway said. “I thought it would be another year for us.”
While the top three are usually consistent, meets are won with the fourth and fifth runners. South Jefferson has gotten solid performances from runners Chloe Abbott, Brooke Perry and Lilly Marra to round out the lineup. The depth, they hope, will carry them to another trip to states as a unit against teams like Adirondack, Skaneateles and Cazenovia.
“Cross country is definitely a team sport and it’s nice to know that everyone else can chip in,” Roberts said.
Renzi, Worden and Roberts are all close friends and training sessions are mostly enjoyable. They’ve all strived to make each other better runners.
“Myself, Reese and Annabelle are always definitely encouraging each other,” said Worden, a freshman.
The Section 3 meets are slated for Nov. 5 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill with the Class C girls race set for noon. Last year’s Section 3 meet was at the same 5-kilometer course and the team has run on it a few times. The Spartans hope this will give them an edge in next weekend’s race and a possible run in the NYSPHSAA Championships on Nov. 12 at the same location.
“Racing there before helps because it helps to know where the hard parts are, like the hills,” Renzi said.
With the core of runners being so young, South Jefferson has a chance to set itself up for success for the next few seasons. The group eagerly awaits what the future will bring, but are focused on next week.
“I think we can definitely go to states,” Worden said.
Running success is one thing, but the trio also have a love of sweets. Crossway joked that one treat in particular is a go-to snack for the young trio.
“If given the choice between being the fastest runners in the world or doughnuts, they would choose doughnuts,” Crossway said.
Crossway also stated that the boys program is close to taking the next step at the league and sectional level.
