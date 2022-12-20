South Lewis junior and two-time state Class D girls champion Brynn Bernard was named to the MileSplit’s all-state cross country team in Class D on Tuesday.
Bernard won her second straight New York State Public High School Athletic Association crown on Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Norwood-Norfolk senior Sharon Colbert earned a spot on the state Class C third team.
Beaver River junior Conner Zehr was selected on the Class D boys second team while Norwood-Norfolk junior Dominic Fiacco made the Class C third team. Fiacco’s brother and Flyers teammate Anthony Fiacco, a senior, was picked as an honorable mention selection.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.