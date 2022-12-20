South Lewis’ Brynn Bernard celebrates crossing the finish line in first place at the state cross country meet Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in Verona. Dan Mount/Watertown Daily Times

South Lewis junior and two-time state Class D girls champion Brynn Bernard was named to the MileSplit’s all-state cross country team in Class D on Tuesday.

Bernard won her second straight New York State Public High School Athletic Association crown on Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

