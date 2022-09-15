DEXTER — Coming off an impressive season-opening road win, General Brown’s football team is now gearing up for its home opener.
The Lions will host Southern Hills in a Section 3 Class C2 Division game at 7 tonight at Fisher Field.
“It’s definitely always nice to play at home in front of the home crowd,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “But it’s really just trying to stay focused and not read too much into the first week and know we’ve got to come out and perform this week.”
General Brown is fresh off a dominating 66-0 victory at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill last Friday night, also in a division game.
Black, who was optimistic about his team’s chances entering the season, was pleasantly surprised by the shutout triumph.
“It was definitely a little unexpected, our kids played pretty well and we played a good game,” Black said.
As it has down in previous seasons, General Brown generated a balanced attack, rushing for a combined 383 yards on 51 carries.
“We don’t really feature any one back,” Black said. “We spread the ball around and we got four or five kids this year that are capable of making big plays for us, so we try to keep it spread around and keep the defense off balance.”
Quarterback Aiden McManaman led the way by rushing for 88 yards on nine carries and senior fullback Sheamus Devine ran for three touchdowns, totaling 50 yards on the ground on eight carries.
“He played very well for us,” Black said of Devine. “He’s a tough kid and he has great balance and is just really a hard-nosed kid.”
Junior wing back Gabe Malcolm rushed for a pair of touchdowns as he ran for 60 yards on six carries, and senior wing back Kaleb Natali (67 yards on eight carries) and senior wing back Desmond Nier each ran for a score.
“With Aiden McManaman, Kaleb Natali, Gabe Malcolm and then Sheamus, we’ve got four kids that are on the field at any one time and it’s tough to guard against all of them,” Black said.
McManaman, a junior, also completed two of three passes for 43 yards, while at quarterback.
“Aiden, that was his first start at the varsity level and he had some nerves at the beginning, but he settled down and played a really good game for us,” Black said.
Natali also helped spark General Brown’s defense, as he returned an interception 22 yards for a score and Hayden Mooney and Armondo Orcesi each recorded safeties on the night as the defense generated 10 points of its own.
“Defensively we played well,” Black said. “We’re undersized on defense, but we have some good team speed and our linebackers played very well. Kaleb had a good game and everybody stepped up and played their role.”
Black was also encouraged by the play of General Brown’s line on both sides of the ball.
“They played pretty well, a few mistakes when we watched on film, but it was a pretty good game for their first game together,” Black said. “It’s just a question of how far they can take us, they just got to get a little better each week.”
General Brown will also be playing its first home game since defeating Southern Hills, 34-14, in a Class C first-round sectional playoff game last Oct. 29.
The Lions went on to down Bishop Ludden, 14-7, in a semifinal last Nov. 6 at Cicero-North Syracuse, before they were defeated by Skaneateles, 35-14, in the Section 3 final last Nov. 13 at the Carrier Dome.
Southern Hills, which is comprised of players from Tully, LaFayette and Fabius Pompey, is the latest opponent for General Brown in an admittedly tough Class C2 Division.
“That was nice,” Black said of last Friday’s win. “This division, we’ve got Skaneateles and Holland Patent and Adirondack and Southern Hills. It’s going to be the gauntlet and it’s going to be, we need to show up each week or we’re going to lose.”
The Storm is coming off a 36-7 home loss at Canastota last Friday in a division crossover game.
“Just watching them on tape, they’re big and physical and it’s going to be a question of whether our guys can hold up,” Black said.
SECTION 3
CLASS A
Carthage (1-1) vs. Corcoran (1-1)
When, where: 6 tonight, at Syracuse
Outlook: The Comets hit the road for their first game away from home this season when they face the Cougars in a division crossover game. Carthage looks to rebound after losing at home to rival Indian River, 36-14, last Friday. Senior Josh Bigelow scored both touchdowns and totaled 104 yards on the ground on 25 carries to lead the Comets, who entered the fourth quarter trailing by only two points.
Bigelow leads the team offensively with 233 yards rushing and five touchdowns on a team-high 48 quarters. Quarterback Kalel Tevaga has two TDs of his own, as well as 130 yards on 20 touches. Corcoran is coming off a 28-13 loss to Whitesboro last Friday, also in a division crossover matchup.
Watertown (0-2) vs. Auburn (1-1)
When, where: 6:30 tonight, at Auburn
Outlook: The Cyclones will travel to face the Maroons, also in a division crossover game. Watertown is coming off a 49-0 loss to Fayetteville-Manlius in its home opener last Friday. Quarterback John Flowers IV led the way for the Cyclones by throwing for 50 yards and was intercepted twice on the night. Running back Camiren Collins paced Watertown on the ground by rushing for 49 yards on five carries. Watertown is still searching for its first touchdown on offense this season. Tayvon Johnson leads the Cyclones defensively with 28 tackles in two games this season. Auburn is coming off a 13-6 home win against East Syracuse-Minoa last Friday.
CLASS B
Indian River (2-0) vs. Syracuse ITC (1-1)
When, where: 6 tonight, at Syracuse
Outlook: Indian River will play its first ever game in Class B in Section 3 play when it takes on Syracuse Institute of Technology. Last Friday night, the Warriors rolled to a 36-14 victory at rival Carthage in a nonleague game. Indian River carried a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter before reeling off the last 20 points of the game, including touchdown runs of seven and 22 yards from Ethan Hattori and Davin Dewaine finished off the triumph with a 53-yard interception return. Hattori, who also ran for a four-yard TD to open the scoring, totaled 98 yards on the ground on 12 carries. Fellow junior running back Kane Lynch paced the team with 136 rushing yards on a team-high 17 touches.
South Jefferson (1-0)
vs. Westhill (2-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Adams
Outlook: The Spartans will take on the Warriors in their home opener in Adams. After faring 0-8 back in 2021, the Spartans opened this season with an 18-7 nonleague triumph at Cortland last Friday. South Jefferson trailed, 7-6 at halftime, but rallied in the second half, taking the lead on a two-yard touchdown run by Jase Livingston in the third quarter. Landon LaDuke put the finishing touches on the victory with a six-yard fumble recovery for a score in the fourth quarter. Earlier, Isaac Quonce scored on a 39-yard in second quarter for South Jeff. Westhill is coming off a 40-34 win at Norwich of Section 4 last Friday.
CLASS C2
Lowville (0-1) vs.
Westmoreland/Oriskany (0-2, 0-1)
When, where: 7 tonight at Lowville
Outlook: The Red Raiders will host the Bulldogs in their home opener in a Class C2 Division game. Lowville is coming off a 36-6 season-opening loss last Friday night at Adirondack, which has moved up to compete in Class C this year after reaching the Section 3 semifinals in Class D last season. Sean Kelly scored the lone touchdown for the Red Raiders last week on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter. Kelly paced the team on the ground with 72 yards on a team-high 20 carries. Westmoreland/Oriskany is off to an 0-2 start this season, including a 43-8 loss at Holland Patent in a division game last Saturday.
CLASS D
WEST DIVISION
Sandy Creek (1-0)
vs. Utica Notre Dame (0-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Sandy Creek
Outlook: The Comets and Jugglers will square off in a division crossover game. Sandy Creek opened its season with a 35-0 West Division triumph at Onondaga. Dustin Mackey scored four touchdowns in the victory, three of them on scoring passes of 55, 15 and 35 yards to Hayden Haines and totaled 131 yards in the air. Mackey also returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown as the Comets built a 21-0 lead by halftime. Mason Ennist rushed for 131 and a score on 26 yards for Sandy Creek.
Beaver River (1-0) vs. Dryden (1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Beaver Falls
Outlook: Fresh off a season-opening victory, the Beavers will clash with Dryden of Section 4 in a nonleague game. Beaver River rolled to a 33-20 road triumph against Utica Notre Dame last week in a West Division game last Saturday. Quarterback Derrick Zehr totaled 129 yards in the air and threw three touchdown passes — one each to Jacob Boliver, Carson Peters and Brit Dicob — connecting on throws of 61, 17 and five yards, respectively. Kadin Martin, who led Beaver River on defense with seven tackles, also rushed for 53 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.
8-MAN
South Lewis (0-1)
vs. Frankfort-Schuyler (1-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Turin
Outlook: The Falcons and the Maroon Knights will square off in a nonleague meeting. South Lewis opened its season with 6-0 nonleague home loss to Cooperstown last Friday, with the lone touchdown being scored in the first quarter. Aiden Highers led the Falcons offense by compiling 121 yards rushing on 12 carries. On defense he totaled 10 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery while Bruce Wilier registered 14 tackles and a sack.
Thousand Islands (0-2)
vs. Sauquoit Valley (0-1)
When, where: 6 p.m.., Saturday at Clayton
Outlook: The Vikings and Indians meet in a nonleague game. Thousand Islands is coming off a 40-20 loss at West Canada Valley last Friday night. Quarterback Jackson Ludlow led the way for the Vikings by passing for 203 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for 100 yards and two scores on 21 carries.
SECTION 10
St. Lawrence (0-2, 0-1) vs. Massena (0-1)
When, where: 6 p.m., tonight, Massena
Malone (0-1) vs. Potsdam (0-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, Potsdam
Gouverneur (1-0) vs. Hudson Falls
When, where: 7 p.m. tonight, Tupper Lake
OFA (2-0, 1-0) vs. Canton (1-1, 1-0)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday
Outlook: The Blue Devils have seen a lot of production on offense in their first two games. OFA has the top two quarterbacks in Section 10 after two weeks. Connor Graveline had thrown for 158 yards and Shea Polniak has passed for 127. Justice McIntyre has rushed for 176 yards. Canton has been led by the Zuhlsdorf twins. David Zuhlsdorf has passed for 44 yards, rushed for 42 and caught two passes for 35. Erich Zuhlsdorf has rushed for 55 yards and caught four passes for 43 yards.
8-MAN
Tupper Lake (1-1) vs. Greene
When, where: noon, Saturday, Tupper Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.