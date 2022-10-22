BEAVER FALLS — Derrick Zehr continues to make up for lost time while leading the Beaver River football team.
With a division title at stake, Zehr, a junior quarterback, threw five touchdown passes and the Beavers also received an inspired defensive effort to post a 43-0 triumph over Sandy Creek on a brisk Friday night in a Section 3 Class D West Division showdown.
With the victory, Beaver River completes its regular season at 6-1, including 4-0 in West Division play to secure the division championship.
“It’s incredible,” Zehr said. “I was hurt last year, so I didn’t get to play much, but this year has been just absolutely incredible with the guys.”
This season has been quite the turnaround for the Beavers, who won only two games last season after Zehr broke his arm even before he got to play a game.
“It’s an incredible turnaround, I think we were last in the division last year and this year we’re first,” Zehr said. “We got the home game, so we get to play in front of our home crowd, it’s just incredible.”
“It’s a good feeling,” Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker said. “To go from last season being at the bottom of the division to being on top, I’m really proud of the guys.”
“It’s amazing, it feels great,” Beaver River senior defender Skyler Steiner said. “Especially after last year, it wasn’t the best season, so this feels great.”
Zehr was most efficient on the night by completing 17 of 23 passes for 170 yards — and threw touchdowns to four different wideouts, including a pair to sophomore Brit Dicob.
“He’s been pretty consistent,” Lyndaker said of Zehr. “He’s been making a lot of correct throws as far as who to read and he’s been really getting better every week, which is great. We want to peak at the right time.”
Credit Beaver River with a balanced effort on both sides of the ball as the team recorded its second shutout of the season.
“I think it’s we’re a little more together then last year,” Zehr said. “We had such a small senior class last year and this year we’re a lot more experienced, we play together so well, so it’s just been a huge difference.”
Special teams helped spark the Beavers as well, as Steiner blocked a punt after Sandy Creek’s first possession of the game, and two plays later Zehr connected with Josh Bush on a six-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead just four minutes into the game.
“That was huge, he gave us a momentum boost right off,” Zehr said.
Zehr then hooked up with Dicob for his first scoring catch of the night on nine-yard touchdown on Beaver River’s next possession for a 13-0 lead.
Jake Boliver followed with a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 16-0 lead, which the Beavers carried into the second half.
Zehr then engineered a 71-yard drive in eight plays to open the second half, capped by a 15-yard scoring pass to Carson Peters for a 22-0 advantage. Zehr completed all seven of his pass attempts on the drive.
Later, Dicob hauled in his second touchdown pass of the night for a 29-0 lead later in the third quarter, and senior Brennan Greenwood scored on a 21-yard reception early in the final period to boost the advantage to 36-0.
“Derrick’s been great for us,” Dicob said. “I mean he hits everybody right on the money every single time.”
“So really he’s a first-year varsity guy, so it’s hard, I wouldn’t have expected this from day one,” Lyndaker said of Zehr. “He’s been really impressive.”
Junior Linkoln Moore added a five-yard rushing touchdown to complete the scoring.
“We had two more injuries in our last game, we’re down five kids,” Sandy Creek coach Mike Stevens said. “But we’re still playing 11 men and I make them play the game.”
Later on, sophomore Kade Schneider made an interception in the end zone on the game’s final play to preserve the shutout.
Defensively, Beaver River held Sandy Creek to 74 yards of offense and the Comets managed only one first down in the first half.
“Definitely, defense played so well this game,” Zehr said. “We shut out a good offense and just locked down.”
“I think we work really well together as a team and I think it shows on defense, as well as on offense,” said Steiner, a three-year varsity starter. “We have a lot of confidence as a team.”
“It was huge,” Lyndaker said of the effort on defense. “Like right in the beginning, Skyler Steiner was unreal at defensive end, Kadin Martin, it was really his first game at defensive end, he plays linebacker for us and we made that switch this week. Pads were popping and Bobby Hazard was great, Gavin Fowler, all those kids, they played well.”
Displaying balance on offense, Dicob and Bush each made five catches, totaling 52 and 36 yards, respectively, and Boliver finished with three catches and Peters two.
“It’s incredible, I’ve just got so many weapons on offense and my (offensive) line is blocking for me so well, so I’ve got the time to get the ball to them,” Zehr said.
Beaver River was coming off a 44-36 comeback victory at Cato-Meridian last week, rallying from a 36-12 halftime deficit, with Zehr throwing a pair of touchdown passes, and freshman Loghan Cardinell running for three scores.
“That was huge,” Lyndaker said. “It was one of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of. ... In the second half it was like something clicked in the guys and they just started like believing in themselves and playing to their ability and finishing plays. It was just unreal, there’s no quit in these guys and I think that carried over into this week.”
The Beavers also ensured they would host a Section 3 playoff game next week and with the win secured a No. 2 seed in the postseason, Lyndaker said.
“We had home (field) wrapped up last week, but it was whether or not we go in as a two or a four seed, so I feel that two seed is big for us,” Lyndaker said.
Sandy Creek has been hit hard by injuries this season as starting quarterback Dustin Mackey and leading running back Mason Ennist have been sidelined in recent weeks.
“I wish we were full strength because it would have made a big difference,” Stevens said. “We were a lot better and different team when we were healthy, that’s what’s so frustrating about this.”
Sandy Creek, which finishes the regular season at 4-2, including 3-1 in the division, will also host a playoff game next week.
“You see in the league or in the section other teams are forfeiting, because it’s too tough a challenge,” Stevens said. “So we’re not doing that, we’re going to honor our commitment and play.”
The Section 3 playoff pairings in football will be announced Sunday.
“I mean, we feel confident,” Zehr added. “We think we’re going to go to the Dome, definitely, very confident.”
