BEAVER FALLS — Derrick Zehr continues to make up for lost time while leading the Beaver River football team.

With a division title at stake, Zehr, a junior quarterback, threw five touchdown passes and the Beavers also received an inspired defensive effort to post a 43-0 triumph over Sandy Creek on a brisk Friday night in a Section 3 Class D West Division showdown.

