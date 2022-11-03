BEAVER FALLS — Led by experienced players such as Skyler Steiner, Beaver River is enjoying quite a resurgence in football this season.
A year after winning only two games, the Beavers have made a notable surge this season, reaching the Section 3 semifinals.
Beaver River (7-1), which has won five straight games and is seeded second in the playoffs, will face third-seeded Little Falls (7-2) in a Class D semifinal at 7 tonight at Adirondack Central School in Boonville.
“I think that they’re going to be a strong team and we’re going to be a strong team and it’s going to be a real physical game,” said Steiner, a senior, who helps anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.
Junior quarterback Derrick Zehr has made quite a splash for the Beavers in his first season at the varsity level, leading a diversified offensive attack.
Though the team’s offense has been prominent this season, its defense has emerged as one of the best in Section 3.
“It’s great,” Steiner said. “In my previous years I know our seniors didn’t got to have this experience, especially during the COVID year when we didn’t have a chance at all to do well. But for me personally to be able to have this experience, it’s crazy.”
Beaver River is competing in a Section 3 football semifinal for the third time in the six seasons. The Beavers last advanced this far in 2019 when they were defeated by Dolgeville.
The winner of tonight’s game advances to face either top-seeded Dolgeville or fifth-seeded Mount Markham in the sectional final at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
“I think it’s just chemistry,” Zehr said. “At the start of the season we obviously hadn’t played together that much, we didn’t know each other’s tendencies. But now we know what the other guy is going to do without even thinking about it, but it helps a lot.”
Led by Steiner, who plays both on the offensive and defensive lines, Beaver River has allowed 124 points through eight games.
“It’s a huge boost in winning games and our morale is a lot higher than last year,” Steiner said. “Last year really sucked losing that many games, but to come back and have such a better season is just great.”
The Beavers have recorded a pair of shutouts and nearly had a third in a 49-6 home quarterfinal win against Sherburne-Earlville last Friday.
“With our defense, we’re just fast, we’re swarming to the football,” Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker said. “It’s gang tackles, our ends play solid on the outside and they string everything out or they turn it back inside for our linebackers. And I think our secondary has been pretty solid all year but I think this will be a big test this week.”
Beaver River sophomore Josh Bush has played varsity since he was in the eighth grade. One of the team’s standout wide receivers, he’s he has played defensively at linebacker and safety.
“Our defense has been playing great,” said Bush, who added he can also play at defensive end and cornerback. “We should have two shutouts in a row now, but in the last game we had a fluke play with six seconds left, but our defense has been playing great.”
Beaver River’s recent playoff push was sparked by a 44-36 comeback win at Cato-Meridian on Oct. 14. The team trailed 36-12 at halftime, but rallied with 32 unanswered points, including 26 in the fourth quarter, to prevail.
“Against (Cato-Meridian) we found something and we’ve been using it and it’s been working really good,” Bush said. “And our linebackers have been playing great and everyone has just been physical and we’ve just been beating them and being the more dominant defensive team because we’re hitting them, we’re not letting them hit us.”
“I mean defense is a lot of fun, you get to make big plays,” Steiner said. “But on offense, because I’m kind of close to Derrick, so it’s nice to now that I’m protecting him and allowing him to make big plays. And for my other friends and teammates, to allow them to make big plays and go get a touchdown, and to celebrate with them, that’s a huge part of the offense for me.”
On offense, the Beavers are averaging more than 30 points a game, led by Zehr, who has thrown for 1,362 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“I think more recently, we’ve had a lot of good pass plays,” Steiner said. “Our offensive line has stepped up a lot creating big holes for our running backs and we’ve really like connected a lot better on offense recently then we did at the beginning of the season.”
“Definitely, I feel like the last couple of weeks I’ve definitely been playing better,” Zehr said. “My line’s been protecting for me very well.”
Beaver River’s wideouts include senior Jake Boliver, who has totaled a team-leading 461 yards on 19 catches and five touchdowns, and sophomore Brit Dicob, who has hauled in a team-leading seven touchdowns while totaling 337 yards on 30 receptions.
Also, Bush has three receiving touchdowns with Loghan Cardinell and Brennan Greenwood each recording a pair.
“I would say we just spread it out a lot and we have a lot to cover, with all the concepts that coach has made up,” Zehr said. “And then the talent that we have on the field, it’s a lot for teams to cover.”
“We have a great corps of receivers, all of them are very productive,” Bush said. “And Derrick has been doing great this season.”
Cardinell, a freshman, has rushed for a team-best six touchdowns, including three against Cato-Meridian, and senior Kadin Martin has ran for a team-high 399 yards and scored three touchdowns.
“I think it’s just like we trust each other, like the guy next to us,” Steiner said. “We trust that our guys are going to make the play and that we’re not going to let up a big gain and we’re just going to control the field.”
This success has helped the defense prepare for this week. Little Falls has an offense similar to that of Beaver River.
“They look pretty similar to us, their offense is similar to us,” Bush said. “But we have a good game plan I think and I think we’re pretty prepared for what they have.”
The Mounties are led by quarterback Brayton Langdon, who has passed for 1,565 yards and 16 touchdowns, and running back Braden McCumber, who has rushed for 544 yards and eight touchdowns.
Little Falls’ top two wideouts are Chase Regan (680 yards on 52 catches, five touchdowns) and Xavier Dunn (520 yards on 31 catches, 7 TDs).
“Their offense, we really haven’t gone against offenses that pass that much, they pass like us and they run the ball like we do,” Bush said. “So we’ve just got to be ready for them.”
“They do they’re real similar to us,” Lyndaker said of Little Falls. “They spread it out and they throw the ball. Their quarterback and Derrick are close stat wise. They might run the quarterback a little bit more then we do, like more designed runs. But they go with a single-back set a lot, too, which is a lot like us.”
Beaver River has emerged as one of the hottest teams in Section 3 of late.
“It’s awesome, it’s awesome,” Zehr said. “Obviously now we’re competing to go to the Dome and just that feeling, the whole vibe of the team has changed. We’re a lot more excited now.”
SECTION 3
CLASS B
Indian River (9-0) vs.
Central Valley Academy (5-4)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Philadelphia
Outlook: The top-seeded Warriors and fifth-seeded Storm will meet for the second time this season, this time in a semifinal. Indian River won the first meeting on the road, 22-20, on Sept. 30. After trailing 12-8 at halftime, Derek Jones and Connor McMahon each rushed for a touchdown in the second half to pull off the victory. The score represented the Warriors’ lowest offensive production of the season. Indian River, which is ranked No. 4 in the state in Class B, is coming off a 55-24 home quarterfinal win against Westhill last Friday. Derek Jones ran for the Warriors’ first four touchdowns and Ethan Hattori rushed for two scores in the second half and Ethan Petrus ran for a touchdown to complete the team’s scoring. Jones ran for 161 yards on 14 carries while Hattori rushed for a career-high 238 yards, also on 14 carries. Nathan Rush paced the Warriors against Westhill, totaling three sacks and an interception. Jones has now totaled 1,049 yards on the ground this season on 79 carries — for an average of 13.3 yards per carry — and has run for 16 touchdowns — in seven games this season. Indian River has outscored the opposition, 383-150 this season, as Rush leads the team in sacks (15), while McMahon, Brady Lynch and Nicholas Burt have each recorded four sacks. Central Valley Academy won on the road last week, defeating Syracuse Institute of Technology, 23-7, in a quarterfinal, with Sam Jacquays, Landon LaFountain and Braden Moreau each rushing for a score. Last year, Indian River defeated West Genesee in a home Class A semifinal before losing to eventual state champion Christian Brothers Academy in the Section 3 final.
CLASS C
General Brown (7-1)
vs. Cazenovia (8-0)
When, where: 2 p.m., Saturday, at Cicero
Outlook: The third-seeded Lions will take on the second-seeded Lakers in a Class C semifinal at Cicero-North Syracuse. General Brown, which is ranked No. 15 in the state in Class C, rolled to a 41-21 home quarterfinal triumph over Skaneateles last week. Junior running back Kaleb Natali led the way by rushing for four touchdowns, including three in the second half, finishing with a career-high in scores as well as in yards with 248 on 26 carries. Senior fullback Sheamus Devine (82 yards on 17 carries) and junior running back Gabe Malcolm (68 yards on 11 carries) each rushed for a touchdown. Natali has now carried the ball 90 times for 818 yards, good for an average of 9.1 yards per carry, and 14 touchdowns, while Malcolm (647 yards on 63 carries) and Devine (568 yards on 86 carries) have each ran for eight touchdowns. Junior quarterback Aiden McManaman has passed for 662 yards and six touchdowns while carrying the ball 58 times for 390 yards and four scores. General Brown’s defense, a team strength all season, is one of the top units in all of Section 3 as it has allowed only 84 points in eight games. The Lions, who have recorded three shutouts this season, are led by Devine (six sacks), Armondo Orcesi (five), Devin Hicks (four) and Ben Eichorn (three), and McManaman (three interceptions). Cazenovia, which is ranked No. 2 in the state, defeated Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 36-19, in a quarterfinal last week, with quarterback J.P. Hoak throwing for 295 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Jack Byrnes. Hoak, a senior, has accounted for 2,147 yards of total offense as he’s thrown for 1,285 yards and 22 touchdowns, while carrying the ball 128 times for 862 yards and nine touchdowns. Byrnes has hauled in 21 catches on the year to total 498 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Christian Schug has 29 catches, good for 480 yards and four scores.
SECTION 10
CLASS B
Massena (4-4) vs.
OFA (9-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Ogdensburg.
Outlook: When these teams met in the first Northern Athletic Conference game of the season the Blue Devils won by one point, 40-39. Massena actually scored more touchdowns than OFA, but the Red Raiders failed to convert on many conversions while OFA was a perfect five-for-five. OFA beat Canton 40-0 last week and Massena routed Malone 48-16 in the semifinals.
CLASS C
St. Lawrence (0-7) vs.
Gouverneur (6-1)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, at Gouverneur.
Outlook: When these teams met in the regular season Oct. 8, the Wildcats blew out St. Lawrence Central 46-0. Gouverneur’s only loss this season was to undefeated OFA. The Wildcats have scored 256 points in seven games. St. Lawrence Central has only scored 18 points all season.
