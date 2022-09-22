Last year, both the Beaver River and Sandy Creek football teams simply struggled to generate victories.
Now both squads in Section 3’s Class D West Division are off to 2-0 starts this season as both gear up for nonleague games this week.
Beaver River will host traditional power Dolgeville (2-0) at 7 tonight, while Sandy Creek will host Sherburne-Earlville (0-3), also at 7. Both games are division crossover games in Class D.
The Beavers, who defeated Utica Notre Dame, 33-20,in their season opener Sept. 10, edged Dryden of Section 4 in a nonleague game last Friday.
Beaver River generated its lone touchdown as Josh Bush scored on a 20-yard pass from quarterback Derrick Zehr in the second quarter.
Led by Bush, who recorded seven tackles and forced a fumble on defense, the Beavers limited Dryden to a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Sandy Creek is coming off a pair of shutout victories to open its season, including a 21-0 home win against Utica Notre Dame last Friday.
Hayden Haines hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Dustin Mackey, and Mason Ennist ran for the other score.
Overall, Mackey has passed for 238 and five touchdowns — all to Haines, who has totaled 210 receiving yards on seven catches. Meanwhile, Ennist has rushed for 244 yards and a pair of scores on 49 carries.
Defensively, Sandy Creek has recorded a pair of shutout wins, led by Ennist, who has recorded 15 1/2 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Both Beaver River and Sandy Creek will meet Oct. 22 at Beaver Falls in the regular-season finale for both teams.
CLASS A
Carthage (1-2, 1-0)
vs. Whitesboro (2-1)
When, where: 6:30 tonight, at Marcy.
Outlook: The Comets return to Class A National Division play after two nonleague games, including a 35-7 loss at Corcoran last Friday. Carthage won its first division game of its season with a 49-6 home win against Watertown on Sept. 2. Senior running back Josh Bigelow leads the Comets with 351 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries. Whitesboro is coming off a 62-60 loss at Utica Proctor in a division crossover game last week.
Watertown (0-3, 0-1)
vs. New Hartford (2-1)
When, where: 6:30 tonight, at Watertown.
Outlook: The Cyclones also return to National Division play after a 50-8 loss at Auburn, also in a division crossover game last week. Both of Watertown’s touchdowns this season have come on a defense, including a 70-yard return for a touchdown on a fumble recovery by Johnathon Porco. After hosting Ithaca in a nonleague game next Friday, the Cyclones’ next home game is against East Syracuse-Minoa on Oct. 15. New Hartford is coming off a 20-0 nondivisional game versus ES-M last week.
CLASS B
South Jefferson (1-1)
vs. Indian River (3-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Philadelphia.
Outlook: After recording three road wins, Indian River is playing its home opener. The Warriors played their initial game in Class B in Section 3, beating Syracuse ITC, 40-6, last week. Senior running back Kane Lynch led the way, totaling 233 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 21 carries, while Ethan Hattori, Riley Alexander and Azhari Berroa-Prensa each rushed for a score. On the season, Lynch has already rushed for 578 yards and four TDs on 55 carries. South Jeff is coming off a 27-20 home loss against Westhill last Friday, with Isaac Quonce scoring a pair of TDs, one on a 45-yard run and the other on an 80-yard kickoff return. This is also the first Class B North-East Division game for both teams.
CLASS C2
General Brown (2-0)
vs. Skaneateles (1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Dexter.
Outlook: The Lions and Lakers meet in a rematch of last year’s Section 3 Class C title game at the Carrier Dome, won by Skaneateles, 35-14. So far, General Brown has rolled to a pair of C2 Division wins at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 66-0, and a 45-0 decision against Southern Hills last Friday night. Junior quarterback Aiden McManaman rushed for a pair of touchdowns and recorded his first varsity scoring pass. Kaleb Natali led General Brown on the ground with 95 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns and Hayden Moody ran for the team’s other score. Natali also paces the team defensively with 21 total tackles and an interception, and Moody has totaled 16 tackles and an interception. Skaneateles is coming off a 20-12 win at Canastota in Class C1 Division play after losing 33-10 to Cazenovia the previous week.
Lowville (1-1)
vs. Holland Patent (3-0, 1-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Lowville.
Outlook: The Golden Knights and Red Raiders meet in a Class C2 Division game. Lowville bounced back after a season-opening loss at Adirondack to rout Westmoreland/ Oriskany, 44-0, at home last week. Brian Thomas rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Red Raiders and Brendan Hamburg hauled in two scoring receptions from Dalton Myers. Myers also rushed for a touchdown, as did Sean Kelly. Keegan Crenshaw paced Lowville defensively by recording 10 tackles, and Dawson Cole and Jonathan Staring each notched eight tackles. Jon Zyllinsky has thrown for four TD passes for Holland Patent, which defeated Marcellus, 20-13, last week, and Jordan Koenig has run for three scores.
SECTION 10
Potsdam (0-2) vs. OFA (3-0, 2-0)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, Ogdensburg.
Malone (1-1, 1-0)
vs. Canton (1-2, 1-1)
When, where: 11 a.m., Saturday, Canton.
Massena (1-1)
vs. Gouverneur (2-0, 1-0)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Gouverneur
Outlook: Two teams that have produced high-scoring games meet in this contest. Massena has scored 92 points in two games and Gouverneur has scored 100 points in two games.
8-MAN LEAGUE
South Lewis (0-2)
vs. Weedsport (0-3)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Weedsport.
Outlook: The Falcons and Warriors will square off in the divisional opener for both teams in the North-West Division. South Lewis dropped its first two games, including a 42-6 loss to Frankfort-Schuyler last Friday. In that game, senior quarterback Clayton Kreager scored the Falcons’ first touchdown of the season on a 20-yard run in the second quarter. Weedsport is coming off a 10-0 loss to Cooperstown, which defeated South Lewis, 6-0, two weeks ago.
Thousand Islands (1-2)
vs. Bishop Grimes (0-2)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, at East Syracuse.
Outlook: This will also be the North-West Division season opener for the Vikings and Cobras. Thousand Islands is fresh off its first victory of the season in a 38-14 home win against Sauquoit Valley last Saturday. Quarterback Jackson Ludlow paced Thousand Islands as he scored four touchdowns, as he passed for 143 yards and three scores and ran for another 104 yards and a touchdown. Ray Peters, Jack Lamon and Peyton Lamon each hauled in a touchdown reception and Jack Lamon also ran for a score. Bishop Grimes is coming off a 79-28 loss at West Canada Valley.
St. Lawrence (exhibition)
vs. Tupper Lake (1-2)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, Tupper Lake.
