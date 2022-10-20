The Beaver River and Sandy Creek football teams will meet once again tonight with plenty on the line for both squads.
The Beavers will host the Comets at 7 tonight in not only the regular-season finale for both teams, but in a showdown that will determine first place in Section 3’s Class D West Division.
Beaver River comes into the matchup at 5-1, with Sandy Creek at 4-1 and both teams standing at 3-0 in division play.
The encounter could also influence where both teams will be seeded for the Section 3 playoffs, which begin next week.
Beaver River is currently seeded second in the Class D field, trailing only East Division leader Dolgeville, which is ranked No. 5 in the state.
Meanwhile, Sandy Creek is seeded fourth in Class D, and the top four finishing teams will each host a sectional quarterfinal next week.
Beaver River, which has won its past three games, is coming off a 44-36 comeback win at division foe Cato-Meridian last Friday night.
The Beavers trailed 36-12 at halftime, but came storming back, sparked by freshman running back Loghan Cardinell, who ran for three touchdowns on the night, including a four-yard score in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, quarterback Derrick Zehr threw touchdown passes to Jacob Boliver and Brit Dicob before Cardinell scored the go-ahead touchdown on a three-yard rush.
Beaver River’s defense, which pitched a shutout in the second half, also recorded a safety in the fourth quarter.
Zehr, a junior, has passed for 1,033 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, with Boliver (391 yards on 13 catches) and Dicob (235 yards on 23 receptions) each hauling in four scoring catches.
Cardinell paces the team in rushing touchdowns with five to go along with 156 yards on 29 carries and senior running back Kadin Martin paces the Beavers on the ground as he’s carried the ball 67 times for 347 yards and three touchdowns.
Sandy Creek is coming off a bye after losing a division crossover game at Little Falls on Oct. 7.
The week before, the Comets rallied to record a 24-22 division victory over Cato-Meridian on Sept. 30, which was their homecoming night.
Sophomore quarterback Logan Lando stepped in for the injured Dustin Mackey and guided Sandy Creek’s comeback by engineering a drive and ran for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and then senior defensive back Hayden Haines broke up a passing attempt on fourth down by the opposition deep in Comets territory late in the game.
Haines, also a tight end, has made 16 catches this season to total 356 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Freshman running back Hudson Hunt has stepped into the starting role with an injury to junior Mason Ennist and has carried the ball 68 times for 266 yards and a score.
Last year, Beaver River’s scheduled division game at Sandy Creek was canceled because of a COVID-19 issue.
The Comets won a Class D quarterfinal at Waterville last Oct. 30 before losing to Adirondack in a semifinal, while the Beavers didn’t qualify for the playoffs, finishing at 2-5.
SECTION 3
CLASS A
Carthage (2-5)
vs. East Syracuse-Minoa (1-6)
When, where: 6:30 tonight, at East Syracuse
Outlook: The Comets will travel to clash with the Spartans in a division crossover game. Carthage looks to bounce back after being dealt a pair of losses, including a respectable 35-25 road loss at Class A leader Fayetteville-Manlius last Friday night. Junior quarterback Kalel Tevaga passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to pace the Comets. Senior running back Josh Bigelow continues to lead the team as he’s carried the ball 193 times for 899 yards and eight touchdowns this season for Carthage, which is currently seeded seventh in the Class A field. East Syracuse-Minoa is coming off its first win of the year, a 12-0 road victory at Watertown.
CLASS B
Indian River (7-0, 3-0)
vs. Oneida (3-4, 1-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Oneida
Outlook: The Warriors hit the road again this week, this time looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in Class B for the playoffs, which begin next week. In its latest showdown Indian River all but locked up the North-East Division title in its first season playing in Class B in Section 3 with a dominant 47-28 home triumph over Camden last Friday night. Junior fullback Dylan Riley made a splash by rushing for three touchdowns in the win, his first at the varsity level. Kane Lynch, Derek Jones and Ethan Hattori each ran for a score. Lynch (958 yards on 103 carries) and Jones (712 yards on 49 carries) have each run for 10 touchdowns this year for the Warriors, who are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class B. Oneida is coming off a 57-0 division crossover win against Cortland during which Bryson Carinci ran for 135 yards and two scores.
South Jefferson (1-5)
vs. Chittenango (2-4)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Chittenango
Outlook: The Spartans travel to face the Tigers in a division crossover game. South Jefferson, which has lost its past five games after a season-opening win at Cortland, is coming off a 41-8 North-East Division loss to visiting Central Valley Academy last Friday night in the Spartans’ regular-season home finale. Chittenango has won two of its past three games, but lost at home to Syracuse ITC, 40-28, last Friday.
CLASS C
General Brown (5-1, 4-1)
vs. Lowville (1-5, 1-4)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Lowville
Outlook: The Lions and Red Raiders will square off in a rivalry game, which is also a Class C2 Division meeting as well as the regular-season finale for both teams. General Brown bounced back in a big way last Friday night by knocking off Holland Patent, then the No. 14-ranked team in the state, 48-6 in Dexter. Junior quarterback Aiden McManaman rushed for a pair of touchdowns to spark the Lions, and Gabe Malcolm, Kaleb Natali and Luke Heller each ran for a score. With the win, General Brown moved into a tie for second place in the division with Holland Patent. The Lions, who also moved up three spots and are now ranked No. 17 in the state, currently stand third in the Section 3 Class C seedings, trailing only C2 Division leader Adirondack and Cazenovia, who are both unbeaten. Lowville has lost its past four games, including a tough 37-34 loss at Southern Hills last Saturday. Junior quarterback Logan Watson threw four touchdown passes to lead the Red Raiders, connecting for two of them with senior Tanner Millard. General Brown also played at Lowville last Oct. 21 in the final regular-season game of the year for both teams, with the Lions recording a 46-24 rout.
8-MAN
South Lewis (2-4, 2-1)
vs. Bishop Grimes (3-3, 2-1)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, at East Syracuse
Outlook: The Falcons and Cobras will square off in a meeting of two teams tied for second place in the North-West Division. South Lewis looks for a bounce-back win after suffering a 44-0 road setback to West Canada Valley, which is currently ranked No. 5 in the state. The Falcons, who are led by senior quarterback Clayton Kreager (four rushing touchdowns) are currently seeded fifth in Section 3 eight-man’s current rankings.
Thousand Islands (2-5)
vs. Frankfort-Schuyler (5-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Frankfort
Outlook: The Vikings travel to face the East Division-leading Maroon Knights. Thousand Islands is looking to bounce back after it suffered an 82-44 home loss to North-West Division leader Morrisville-Eaton last week. Quarterback Jackson Ludlow totaled 432 yards from scrimmage to pace the Vikings as he threw for five touchdowns and ran for another.
SECTION 10
Canton (2-4, 2-3) vs. Massena (2-4, 2-3)
When, where: 6 p.m., tonight, Massena
OFA (7-0, 5-0) vs. St. Lawrence (0-6, 0-5)
When, where: 6 p.m., tonight, Brasher Falls
Gouverneur (5-1, 4-1) vs. Malone (4-2, 4-1)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Malone
Outlook: Gouverneur, which saw its bid for a sixth straight undefeated NAC championship thwarted in a 16-14 loss to unbeaten Ogdensburg Free Academy last weekend, will look to bounce back in another test against the 4-1 Huskies in Malone. Vincent Thomas scored a pair of touchdowns for the Wildcats last weekend and quarterback Holden Stowell completed 7 of 15 pass for 105 yards, including a 50-yard score to Thomas. Gouverneur’s defense delivered a solid game but so did Malone’s in a 28-0 shutout of St. Lawrence last weekend. Jacob Johnston caught seven passes for 74 yards in that game for the Huskies. Logan Peck threw for 119 yards.
EIGHT-MAN
Potsdam (exhibition) vs. Tupper Lake (3-4)
When, where: 6 p.m. tonight, Tupper Lake
