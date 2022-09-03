CARTHAGE — Josh Bigelow and his Carthage teammates opened the high school football season Friday night in emphatic fashion.
Bigelow scored four touchdowns, including rushing for three scores, and quarterback Kalel Tevaga ran for two scores to propel the Comets to a 49-6 triumph over Watertown in a Section 3 Class National Division game at Comet Field.
A senior tailback, Bigelow scored three of his touchdowns in the first half — all on the ground — and also added an interception return in the second half.
Bigelow carried the ball 23 times, including 19 in the first half, and totaled 123 rushing yards on the night.
“I kind of wasn’t expecting it,” Bigelow said. “Kind of coming into the year, we’re all young, we’re still learning. But we made good holes running the ball and kept it up as a team. Our line did awesome, I couldn’t be prouder.”
Meanwhile, Tevaga ran for 113 yards of his own on 10 carries, to help spark a balanced offensive effort.
“We really set the tone, it just helped boost our confidence,” Tevaga said.
With the win, Carthage spoiled Watertown’s return to Section 3 football as the Cyclones played their previous two seasons in the Northern Athletic Conference.
“It was awesome,” Bigelow said. “We were confident, we knew we had it. They came back to Section 3, but we were ready for them.”
Bigelow scored on runs of two, three, 17 and one yard — with his last three touchdowns coming in the second quarter.
“Amazing,” Tevaga said of Bigelow’s night. “Just hand the ball to him and let him do his work, let the line do their work — that’s all we need.”
“A lot of preparation, a lot of hitting each other in practice, it was fun,” said Bigelow, who rushed for 120 of his yards in the first half. “I just ran hard and did what I was told.”
“We were going in after we lost major seniors (to graduation), but it didn’t keep us down,” Bigelow said. “We can play anybody.”
The Comets scored on their first two possessions in the first half, first with Bigelow finishing off a 12-play, 62-yard drive by bursting through the middle from two yards out with 2:29 left in the first quarter. Carthage led 6-0 after the point-after attempt was blocked.
“I tell you what, though, Watertown came out and got the ball and they were going right down the field until (Kyan) Combs got hurt,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said, “And that the big difference. Kyan is a really good football player and a really good lacrosse player and I hate to see somebody get injured like that. And that changed it for us, that took a little wind out of their sails.”
Then after Carthage senior Ashton Norton intercepted a pass on Watertown’s next possession, Bigelow bulled his way in on a three-yard scoring rush early in the second quarter and led 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion pass by Tevaga.
Carthage would later score on their final three drives of the first half. After Shay Sinitiere returned a punt 32 yards to the Watertown 29, on the next play Tevaga scored on a keeper by surging down the right sideline and diving into the end zone for a 21-0 advantage.
After a punt, Bigelow scored from 17 yards out, and after the Comets recovered a fumble in the final minute of the half, Bigelow added a one-yard scoring plunge with 8.2 seconds remaining for a 35-0 advantage.
“My kids played really hard,” Coffman said. “Like I’ve told everybody that will listen, we are going to play hard, we are going to make mistakes, but we’re going to learn from them, and we’re going to get better and better. We’ve got a great group of kids.”
“Obviously Carthage is a good team, but we have a very young team,” said Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde. “We just went out there and just tried to play hard and we’re just trying to learn with every single play.”
Junior Zeb Stevens finished off Carthage’s opening drive of the second half with a 10-yard scoring run to build a 42-0 lead.
“It was great, we’ve been putting in the work all offseason lifting (weights),” Tevaga said. “We’ve really got to thank our line and all our teammates helping us at practice.”
Bigelow then got into the act defensively as he returned an interception 31 yards for the Comets’ final score of the night and a 49-0 advantage.
“To be honest with you, I know this kid was great on offense,” Coffman said. “But my favorite play was the interception for the touchdown, where the ball ended up somehow behind his head and the next thing you know, he’s running down the field. Josh just gives everything he’s got.”
Watertown averted a shutout when senior lineman Jamir Mintz Pauling returned a fumble recovery eight yards for a touchdown with 7:55 remaining in the game.
“They jumped on us in the first half and we just challenged ourselves to be better in the second half and match their intensity, and just improve every single play,” LaLonde said. “I thought the second half was a lot better than the first half, we matched their intensity and we made some better plays in the second half.”
Coffman also credited Carthage’s offensive line for the team’s success, led by Marcus Hickey, Finnley Wagner, Thomas Kennedy, who are each in their third season as varsity starters.
“We only lost one offensive lineman from last year,” Coffman said. “And for three of them, this is their third year on varsity, so they’ve got some good experience. And then Cameron Dorchester, he’s a coach’s kid starting at center, so he’s been around here for a while. ... So our line gave us great support tonight,”
Carthage and Watertown squared off in football for the first time since 2018. The Cyclones moved to the NAC the next season, winning Section 10 titles in Class A in both 2019 and 2021.
The Comets will now prepare for a nonleague game at home against Indian River at 7 p.m. next Friday, while Watertown will host Fayetteville-Manlius in a Class A National Division game at 6:30 p.m., also next Friday.
“It’s always fun to play Watertown, they’re a rival and we’ve played them forever in everything,” Coffman said, “We play them in every sport that we have here in Carthage, it’s important to win games like this. At the same time, we knew that they’re coming back into Section 3 and Class A Section 3 football is not the same as Section 10 football. ... And for us and for them, it gets a lot harder after tonight, we both have to come back and bounce back next weekend and be ready to go.”
“It’s nice to play a rival opening weekend, but after this, we’re just ready to move on,” LaLonde added.
