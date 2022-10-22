General Brown answers Skaneateles with rout at home

Football

EAST SYRACUSE — Carthage running back Josh Bigelow ran 37 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns as the Comets outlasted East Syracuse-Minoa, 49-43, in four overtimes in a Section 3 Class A football game Friday night.

Khalil Tevaga added 98 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries for the Comets (3-5).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.