EAST SYRACUSE — Carthage running back Josh Bigelow ran 37 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns as the Comets outlasted East Syracuse-Minoa, 49-43, in four overtimes in a Section 3 Class A football game Friday night.
Khalil Tevaga added 98 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries for the Comets (3-5).
The Spartans dropped to 1-7.
INDIAN RIVER 46, ONEIDA 22
Derek Jones and Azhari Berroa-Prensa each scored two touchdowns as the Warriors wrapped up the top seed in Class B with a victory over the Indians in Oneida.
Jones reeled off touchdown runs of 58 and 64 yards, while Berroa-Prensa scored on runs of two and 45 yards for Indian River (8-0, 4-0). Brady Lynch caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Riley Alexander, and Dylan Riley added a three-yard scoring run for the Warriors.
Austin DeGroat scored on runs of 57 and 70 yards for Oneida (3-5, 2-2).
CHITTENANGO 48, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Jack Lamphere went 11-for-20 for 140 yards and three touchdown as the Bears blanked the Spartans in the Class B regular-season finale at Chittenango.
Lamphere also added 40 yards running on five carries while Quentin Mohamed ran 12 times for 79 yards and a four-yard scoring run for Chittenango (3-4).
South Jefferson finishes the regular season at 1-6.
GENERAL BROWN 55, LOWVILLE 20
Aiden McManaman threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 123 yards with another score as the Lions earned a Class C2 victory over the Red Raiders to wrap up the regular season in Lowville.
Kaleb Natali scored two rushing touchdowns and added a scoring reception while Gabe Malcolm chipped in 101 rushing yards on six carries for General Brown (6-1, 5-1).
Logan Watson ran for 104 yards and two rushing touchdowns and added 253 yards passing and a TD pass for Lowville (1-6, 1-5). Dalton Myers made six catches for 87 yards for the Red Raiders.
■ In eight-man play, Thousand Islands upset Frankfort-Schuyler, 56-54.
Colden Hardy rushed for 156 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown, to lead the Red Raiders (3-4, 3-3) past Canton in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Massena.
David Zuhlsdorf passed for 109 yards for the Golden Bears (2-5, 2-4).
Andrew Loffer scored two touchdowns, including one on a 28-yard run, to send the Blue Devils past the Larries (0-6) in an NAC game in Brasher Falls.
Shea Polniak led OFA (8-0, 6-0) passing for 128 yards, completing all 12 of his throws, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justic McIntyre.
