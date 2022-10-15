WATERTOWN — The Watertown football team has undoubtedly experienced a rough return to Section 3 this season.
Yet with a prime opportunity of breaking through for a much-needed win, things got a whole lot tougher for the Cyclones on Saturday.
In a meeting of teams that entered winless against Section 3 competition, East Syracuse-Minoa received a touchdown each from running back Daniel Gilkey and quarterback Nick Commisso en route to blanking Watertown, 12-0, in a Class A interdivisional game at Case Middle School.
“Tough game, both teams played really hard,” Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde said. “I thought defensively we played really well, just two teams battling it out and we just came out on the wrong end.”
The Cyclones, who had several chances to score in the second half only to come up empty, fell to 1-6.
“Missed opportunities,” LaLonde said. “We had a couple times where we just hurt ourselves on bad snaps or whatever, or we just missed a block or whatever. But we had our opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize on them.”
Meanwhile, the opportunistic Spartans broke through for their first win in seven games.
“It’s overdue,” East Syracuse-Minoa coach Brad Keysor said of the win. “And we’ve been playing good football most of the year, we just haven’t been able to make really the game-deciding play in a game. But it’s unfortunate for Watertown, because their kids played really hard and they did a great job battling us.”
After being shutout in the first half, the situation didn’t get any easier for Watertown, which turned the ball over three times the rest of the way, all on interceptions.
“At the end of the day, Class A is the toughest class in Section 3,” LaLonde said. “Every game is difficult, every game is difficult, and you’ve just got to go out there and you’ve just got to keep playing and keep working to get better.”
Trailing 6-0 at the half, the Cyclones had their best scoring opportunity late in the third quarter as they drove 70 yards to ES-M’s 3-yard line, mainly sparked by running back Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe, who ripped off a 39-yard run and quarterback John Flowers IV picked up five yards on a keeper to reach the 3.
But Watertown fumbled the next snap with the ball flying into the backfield, recovering it for a 24-yard loss. On the next play on a fourth-down conversion attempt, Damon Jones intercepted a Flowers pass to end the scoring threat.
“It was a little bit of fool’s gold there a couple times, they had a couple bad snaps in critical situations, they were down on like our 1-yard line and they had a snap go over the QB’s head,” Keysor said. “So the defense played well, but unfortunately there were a couple unfortunate mistakes for them (that) really saved us in a couple situations.”
ES-M all but put the game away by generating an eight-play drive, capped by a one-yard scoring plunge by Commisso for a 12-0 lead with 3:56 left in the game.
Watertown’s defense was solid and admirably at times, yielding the pair of touchdowns.
“I thought we played very well defensively, I think our team has gotten better in the second half of the season,” LaLonde said. “Our underclassmen are getting better and are understanding how to play varsity football and we’ve got a really young team. Just keep building.”
But this proved to be too much to overcome for a young Cyclones team, which is led on offense by Flowers and Ademola-Sadipe, both sophomores.
Ademola-Sadipe paced Watertown on the ground by rushing for 57 yards on 15 carries, and Flowers completed seven of 17 passes for 75 yards.
“We’ve got a sophomore quarterback and sophomore running back, so they’re growing with each game,” LaLonde said. “They’re getting better and they’re giving everything they’ve got, John playing quarterback has gotten a lot better as the year has gone on and is gaining more confidence, And we’ve got a really young offensive unit, so the offseason is going to be really important as far as getting in the weight room and getting these guys just bigger and stronger to be able to compete in Class A.”
The game was scoreless until late in the first half as Watertown made a defensive stand to deny ES-M on a fourth-down attempt after it drove to the Cyclones’ 9.
“They were pretty tough, too,” Gilkey said of Watertown. “What we’ve got right here is just a battle of teams that just need wins. We’re just going at it to see who the better team is. And they came tough, they came tougher than we expected. We came in here thinking we were going to do well and we got hit in the mouth a little bit at the beginning.”
But after a three-and-out and a short punt by Watertown, Gilkey scored from 12 yards out, sneaking through the defense and ES-M led 6-0 after the PAT attempt was partially blocked.
“Having the lead, playing with the lead gives you a little more freedom then if it had just been a 0-0 game longer into the game,” Keysor said. “You never really know how it’s going to go and that’s why having that touchdown before the half was critical for us.”
Earlier in the season, Watertown lost its first four games, but rebounded with a 24-6 nonleague win at home against Ithaca on Sept. 30.
The Cyclones, now 0-6 against Section 3 competition, will conclude their regular season with a game at Whitesboro at 6:30 p.m. Friday before playing a crossover game.
“Just keep playing hard, we’ve got a couple games left,” LaLonde said. “We’ve got to go out there and just have fun with it, and keep playing hard and keep getting better.”
Meanwhile, ES-M will host Carthage at 6:30 Friday which will determine both team’s seeding for the Section 3 playoffs in Class A.
“So now we’ve got to enjoy the first win and now we have to see what we have with Carthage next week,” Keysor said. “A win puts us in the playoffs, so it’s about Carthage and seeing what we can do down the stretch.”
LaLonde said that expressing frustration at this point of the season would be wasted energy for the Cyclones, who played in Section 10 the past two seasons, when they won a pair of sectional titles before returning to Section 3 this year.
“You just keep staying in the moment, you just keep working hard and working on getting better,” he added.
