LIVERPOOL — The first annual Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic Football Game will be held on Nov. 20 at Liverpool High School.
The All-Star high school football game will feature athletes from Section 3 versus athletes from Section 4, with kickoff at noon that Sunday.
The Central New York Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Inc., announced that the new event will take place.
Kevin DeParde, a retired East Syracuse-Minoa football coach, will coach the Section 3 team while Owego football coach Steve Virkler will coach the Section 4 team.
