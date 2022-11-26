ENDICOTT — General Brown rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Section 6’s Lackawanna 29-20 Saturday afternoon at Union-Endicott High School and advance to the state Class C football championship game next weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
General Brown (11-1) will play for its first state football title at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 against Section 9’s James I. O’Neill, which defeated Section 2 champion Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren 41-22, also on Saturday.
The Lions, the Section 3 champions, fell behind 6-0 late in the first quarter and trailed at halftime 20-16. But General Brown took advantage of a key Lackawanna fumble in the third quarter to take control of the game and maintain the lead until the final horn.
Lackawanna (12-1) fumbled a punt attempt in the third quarter and General Brown gained possession on Lackawanna’s 3-yard line. Kaleb Natali scored from two yards out to give the Lions a 22-20 lead with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third.
Natali added a 16-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter for General Brown. Gabe Malcolm scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half for General Brown on rushes of 12 and 2 yards.
Jeremy Perez scored on a 49-yard run for Lackawanna with 10:18 left in the first half to put the Steelers ahead 14-8 after a two-point conversion. After Malcolm scored from two yards out to help put the Lions ahead 16-14, Lackawanna’s Amir Douglas broke a 71-yard run and then scored from 2 yards out as the Steelers moved ahead by four entering halftime.
