ENDICOTT — General Brown rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Section 6’s Lackawanna 29-20 Saturday afternoon at Union-Endicott High School and advance to the state Class C football championship game next weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

General Brown (11-1) will play for its first state football title at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 against Section 9’s James I. O’Neill, which defeated Section 2 champion Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren 41-22, also on Saturday.

