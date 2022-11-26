ENDICOTT — No challenge, no matter how daunting or on what stage it finds itself on in the state playoffs, seems to faze the General Brown football team.
This time, facing a more powerful Lackawanna team that entered the game as the state’s top-ranked team, the Lions rose to the occasion once again.
They’re returning to the state championship game for the first time in 12 years.
Gabe Malcolm and Kaleb Natali each ran for a pair of touchdowns and General Brown’s defense came up big after halftime to record a 29-20 victory against Section 6’s Lackawanna in a state Class C semifinal at Union-Endicott High School.
“It feels great, we really weren’t expecting that,” Natali said of the win. “That team’s massive, so we knew we were undersized a lot, so we were all kind of scared and waiting for them to kind of just come out and punch us like they did.”
The Lions (11-1) advance to the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
While the Lions admittedly aren’t one of the larger teams in stature in the postseason, they make up for it in determination and grit, and such was the case once again as they shut down a more powerful Steelers team.
“They have great heart,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “They play from the first whistle to the last and they never let up. And that’s part of the way we were able to wear them down in the second half.”
“In the first half, we just didn’t click,” General Brown defensive lineman Sheamus Devine said of the team’s play on defense. “In the second half, something changed and we found our groove and found a way.”
Trailing 20-16 at halftime, General Brown shut out Lackawanna the rest of the way.
“A little nervous,” Malcolm said of the halftime deficit. “But we’re taught to keep a cool, constant temperature, not to get too high or too low, so I thought we maintained pretty good composure and pulled through.”
Natali scored both of his touchdowns in the second half, with the first score set up by Lackawanna miscue on a muffed punt, with a swarm of General Brown players taking down the punter at the Steelers’ 5-yard line.
Natali followed with the go-ahead score on a three-yard run, also converting on a 4th-and-goal situation on the play. The Lions led 22-20 after the conversion attempt failed with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
“They were a wicked big physical team and I thought we were a better conditioned team than they were,” Malcolm said. “Obviously they’re bigger and stronger than us, so we kind of relied on our speed and conditioning for us to survive the game.”
General Brown then made a pair of defensive stands, stopping Lackawanna on back-to-back drives.
First, Brock McManaman knocked down a pass on a fourth-down attempt to turn away the Steelers, who had driven to the Lions’ 25.
Later, with Lackawanna on its 38-yard line, General Brown’s Ben Eichhorn tipped the ball away on a pass attempt to force a punt.
“They just took it up a notch,” Black said. “We didn’t tackle well in the first half and gave up a couple big runs, but we were able to buckle down in the second half and our kids played lights out.”
The Lions then followed with the game-clinching drive, capped by Natali’s 16-yard scoring run on a sweep to the left side with 1:54 left in the game for a 29-20 edge.
The 10-play drive, which consumed five minutes and 17 seconds, provided General Brown with a decisive two-score lead.
“It’s a great feeling,” Malcolm said. “I mean Lackawanna came out, punched us in the mouth pretty hard in the first half. I thought in the second half we made some adjustments, I thought we came together as a team and executed pretty well.”
Malcolm led General Brown by rushing for 111 yards on 17 carries, Devine carried the ball 22 times for 69 yards and Natali finished with 58 yards on nine carries.
“Just ground and pound,” Malcolm said. “Kaleb, Sheamus, Aiden (McManaman) and I, we equally distribute the ball among each other, so I think we do a good job.”
“Grinding out the yards, we have tough runners and they can run after contact,” Black said. “And I think most of their yards today came after contact.”
Earlier, both teams traded touchdowns during the first half, with the Steelers scoring on game’s opening drive on Billy Gechell’s 25-yard pass to Shyheim Smalls to lead 6-0 after the pass conversion attempt failed. This capped a 91-yard possession that burned 9:35 off the clock.
The Lions answered in six plays as Malcolm scored on a 12-yard run, and he then ran in the conversion attempt for an 8-6 lead 42 seconds into the second quarter.
Then just two plays later from scrimmage, Lackawanna’s Jeremy Perez broke free for a 50-yard rushing touchdown and the Steelers led 14-8 after a successful conversion pass from Gechell to Smalls.
General Brown reclaimed the lead on a two-yard scoring plunge by Malcolm and Luke Heller followed with the conversion run for a 20-16 lead with 4:06 left in the quarter.
Lackawanna reclaimed the lead on a four-yard scoring rush from Amir Douglas with 2:18 left until halftime and led by four points after the run conversion attempt failed.
Douglas rushed for 98 yards on nine carries for the Steelers, who finish their season at 12-1.
“We took one of our offensive linemen and put him at nose guard, so that definitely helped stop the running game,” Malcolm said. “So we just kind of matched what the offense was giving us.”
General Brown’s previous state semifinal win came in 2010 when it defeated Section 6’s Fredonia, 19-14, at the then-Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The Lions, who were the first area team to reach a state final, went on to fall to Bronxville of Section 1.
Now General Brown moves on to face Section 9 champion O’Neill in the state championship game.
“It feels great, it feels great to have them (my teammates) all with me and doing this,” Natali said. “At the beginning of the season we really weren’t expecting anything out of the team, but now that we’re slowly coming along, we’re getting there. We still have a few things to work on, but we’ll get it done.”
O’Neill defeated Section 2’s Warrensburg/North Warren/Lake George, 41-22, in a semifinal Saturday.
“We’re the smallest team left in the playoffs,” Natali said. “We’re going to have to face kids like this every week now. This week coming up is going to be even more challenging, the teams are going to get bigger and bigger.”
“We’re pretty excited, there’s not else we can say, because not many teams from General Brown have been here,” Devine said. “This puts us in some pretty small company with other General Brown teams that have played around the state at this level. So we’re just trying to keep it going and make this team special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.