The General Brown defense gets ready to put pressure on the James I. O’Neill offense in Saturday night’s state Class C title game at JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse. NYSPHSAA photo

SYRACUSE — The General Brown football team’s season came to an end in a 29-14 loss to James I. O’Neill of Section 9 in the Class C state championship game Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Lions led 14-13 entering the fourth quarter, but the Raiders’ Marek Arbogast kicked a 29-yard field goal and followed with an 85-yard touchdown reception on a pass from quarterback Nick Waugh.

