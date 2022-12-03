SYRACUSE — The General Brown football team’s season came to an end in a 29-14 loss to James I. O’Neill of Section 9 in the Class C state championship game Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.
The Lions led 14-13 entering the fourth quarter, but the Raiders’ Marek Arbogast kicked a 29-yard field goal and followed with an 85-yard touchdown reception on a pass from quarterback Nick Waugh.
General Brown’s Kaleb Natali scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter and hauled in a 27-yard scoring reception from quarterback Aiden McManaman in the third quarter.
General Brown, which was bidding to win the school’s first state title in football, finishes 11-2.
The Lions also made the program’s first appearance in a state final since 2010.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.