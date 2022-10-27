The Section 3 football playoffs begin tonight, with Indian River and General Brown looking to make a return journey to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
The Warriors (8-0), who are competing in Class B in Section 3 for the first time, is the top seed and will host eighth-seeded Westhill (4-4) in a quarterfinal at 7 tonight.
The Lions (6-1) are seeded third in Class C and will host No. 6 Skaneateles (3-4), also in a quarterfinal tonight at 7.
Last year, Indian River reached the Class A final and General Brown advanced to the title game in Class C, with both games at the then-named Carrier Dome.
This year, the Lions will hope to exact more revenge on Skaneateles as they lost to the Lakers in last year’s title game.
General Brown defeated Skaneateles, 49-7, in a division crossover game back in the third week of the season, in a home triumph Sept. 23.
The Lions, who are now ranked No. 15 in the state in Class C, continue to sport a balanced offense, especially in the running game, with Kaleb Natali, who has rushed for 10 touchdowns, and Gabe Malcolm and fullback Sheamus Devine, who have each ran for seven scores.
Malcolm has rushed for 579 yards (11.1 average per game), while Natali has run for 570 (8.9) and Devine for 486 (7.0)
But while junior quarterback Aiden McManaman has run for 366 yards (7.5 per game) and four touchdowns, he’s also passed for 635 yards and six scoring passes.
On defense, the Lions have allowed the fewest points (63) among Class C teams in Section 3, including only 56 in Class C2 Division play.
Meanwhile, Indian River stormed to Section 3’s Class A final as the No. 1 seed last November, only to be routed by Christian Brothers Academy.
Heading into this week, the Warriors are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class B and are the top ranked Section 3 team in this class.
Indian River is coming off a perfect 4-0 in North-East Division play in which it secured the division title.
The Warriors feature a highly balanced running game, led by Kane Lynch, who has carried the ball 103 times for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns overall, while fellow junior Derek Jones has totaled 888 yards and 12 touchdowns on 65 carries. Jones is averaging 13.7 yards per carry and Lynch checks in at 9.3 yards a carry.
Also, running backs Ethan Hattori (531 yards on 69 carries, six touchdowns), Azhari Berroa-Prensa (571 yards on 46 touches, four touchdowns) and Connor McMahon (three touchdowns) provide invaluable depth.
On defense, Indian River has allowed 125 points this season, including only 76 points in four division games.
Indian River has won division games over South Jefferson (71-6), Central Valley Academy (22-20), Camden (46-28) and Oneida (46-22) as well as defeating eventual South-West Division winner Homer, 36-14.
SECTION 3
Class A
Carthage (3-5)
vs. West Genesee (6-2)
When, where: 6:30 tonight, at Camillus
Outlook: The sixth-seeded Comets travel to play the third-seeded Wildcats in a quarterfinal and the first meeting of the season between the squads. Carthage is coming off an epic 49-45, four-overtime win at East Syracuse-Minoa last Friday. Senior running back Josh Bigelow paced Carthage, carrying the ball 37 times to total 141 yards and three touchdowns. Also for the Comets, junior quarterback Kalel Tevaga carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards and a pair of scores and Zeb Stevens and Ashton Norton each ran for a touchdown. Through eight games, Bigelow has totaled 1,040 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 230 carries, while also passing for two scores. Senior quarterback Vincent Firenze has passed for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 290 yards and four scores, while junior running back Francisco Cross has ran for 882 yards and nine TDs for West Genesee.
Class D
Beaver River (6-1)
vs. Sherburne-Earlville (2-6)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Beaver Falls
Outlook: The Class D’s West Division champions, the second-seeded Beavers will host the No. 7 Marauders in a quarterfinal on their home turf. Beaver River wrapped up the division title with a 43-0 home win against Sandy Creek. Junior quarterback Derrick Zehr threw five touchdowns, with sophomore Brit Dicob catching two. Zehr has now completed 86 of 153 passes for 1,203 yards and 16 touchdowns. Dicob has caught six touchdown passes and has totaled 287 yards on 28 receptions, and senior Jacob Boliver leads the team in receiving yards with 421 on 16 catches and has four TDs. The Beavers, who have now won four consecutive games, have risen in the state rankings and now stand in a tie for No. 15 with Portville of Section 6. Beaver River is competing in football sectionals for the first time since the 2019-2020 season, when the No. 2 seed defeated Thousand Islands, 14-6, in a Class D quarterfinal, before being ousted by Waterville in a semifinal.
Sandy Creek (4-2)
vs. Mount Markham (6-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Sandy Creek
Outlook: The fourth-seeded Comets, the Class D West Division runner-up, will host the fifth-seeded Mustangs, also in a quarterfinal. Sandy Creek, which has lost some of its top players to injury, including quarterback Dustin Mackey and running back Mason Ennist, has struggled of late, losing two straight. The Comets’ last win came was a 24-22 comeback against Cato-Meridian on Sept. 30. Sophomore Logan Lando has taken over at quarterback, while senior tight end Hayden Haines has made 20 catches for 383 yards and seven touchdowns, while helping to lead the team’s defense. Last year, Sandy Creek routed Waterville, 41-7, in a Class D quarterfinal before losing to Adirondack, 36-6, in a semifinal. Mount Markham, which is ranked No. 13 in the state in Class D and finished in a tie for second place in the East Division, is led by senior Shaun Jones, who has carried the ball 98 times for 819 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as throwing for a score.
8-MAN
Thousand Islands (3-5)
vs. Frankfort-Schuyler (5-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Frankfort
Outlook: The seventh-seeded Vikings travel to play the No. 2 Maroon Knights for the second straight week, this time in a quarterfinal. Last week, junior quarterback Jackson Ludlow accounted for six touchdowns as he ran for four scores and threw for two more. He also totaled 486 yards from scrimmage, including rushing for 253 yards on 30 carries. Junior Jack Lamon caught two touchdown passes including 44-yard scoring strike from Jackson to complete the scoring. Last year, Thousand Islands lost to West Canada Valley in a Section 3 quarterfinal.
South Lewis (2-5)
vs. West Canada Valley (6-1)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, at Newport
Outlook: The fifth-seeded Falcons will face the No. 4 Indians in a quarterfinal. South Lewis is coming off a 38-34 loss at Bishop Grimes last Saturday when Falcons’ senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another. West Canada Valley, the state’s No. 4-ranked team, blanked South Lewis, 40-0, two weeks ago. Last year, the Falcons defeated New York Mills, 26-18, in the sectionals before losing to Morrisville-Eaton in a semifinal.
SECTION 10
Class B semifinals
Canton (2-5) vs. OFA (8-0)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, at Ogdensburg
Outlook: The top-seeded Blue Devils beat No. 4 Canton 44-0 in Canton on Sept. 17. Justice McIntyre picked up 236 all-purpose yards to lead OFA. McIntyre has rushed for 655 yards and caught 13 passes for 208 yards. Andrew Loffler has rushed for 653 yards for the Blue Devils. Canton is led by the Zuhlsdorf twins. David Zuhlsdorf has passed for 244 yards and Erich Zuhlsdorf has caught 12 passes for 203 yards.
Massena (3-4) vs. Malone (4-3)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, at Malone
Outlook: No. 2 Malone edged No. 3 Massena, 22-20, on Oct. 8 to earn the right to host this game. Malone is led by quarterback Logan Peck, who has thrown for 658 yards, including five touchdowns. His top target is Jacob Johnston, who ranks second in Section 10 with 21 receptions. Massena features the individual leader in rushing, passing and receiving in Section 10. Colden Hardy has gained 855 yards. Conner Eastwood has thrown for 753 yards, including 10 touchdowns and DeShawn Walton has 36 receptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.