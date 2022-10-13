DEXTER — Coming off its first defeat of the season, the General Brown football team looks to rebound tonight in its latest showdown in Section 3’s Class C2 Division.
Fresh off a road loss to division leader Adirondack last Friday night, the Lions (4-1 overall, 3-1 division) will host division co-leader Holland Patent (6-0, 4-0) at 7 tonight at Fisher Field.
The Golden Knights are tied for the C2 Division lead with Adirondack, which rallied to down General Brown, 30-27, in Boonville.
“Last week we hope was a wake-up call in realizing what happens when we don’t show up with our A-game,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “And Holland Patent is going to be another tough matchup, so the kids, really, they don’t really have a break. There’s no letup here so we’ve got to go right back at it and hopefully we get those problems fixed this week and they come out and play better (tonight).”
The Lions built a two-touchdown lead, but the Wildcats, ranked No. 7 in the state in Class C, rallied in the second half to prevail.
“They were physical and they were bigger than us,” Black said of Adirondack. “But I think we need to do a better job of tackling, a few different times we got out of position, things like that, and also kind of shoring up our blocking on the offensive line. We made a few mistakes, but against a good team like that, they’re going to capitalize.”
Junior running back Kaleb Natali rushed for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns, senior fullback Sheamus Devine ran for 86 yards and a score and junior quarterback Aiden McManaman passed for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Through five games, Natali has ran for 343 yards on 44 carries and totaled seven touchdowns, while junior running back Gabe Malcolm has scored six touchdowns, compiling 345 rushing yards on 38 carries.
Devine has five rushing touchdowns while rushing for 294 yards on 48 carries, and McManaman has rushed for 229 yards on 36 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, while passing for 411 yards and three scores.
Defensively, General Brown is led by linebackers Natali and Malcolm. The team has allowed only 34 points on the season.
Holland Patent, ranked No. 14 in the state in Class C, continued to roll through divisional play with a 14-6 victory at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill last week.
Quarterback Aiden Rubas threw for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns — both to Nicholas DeForrest — to spark the Golden Knights, and running back Jordan Koenig rushed for 106 yards on 19 carries.
Koenig has run for 512 yards and five touchdowns and fellow back Nick Acevedo has rushed for 319 yards and six scores.
General Brown, ranked No. 20 in the state in Class C, will conclude its regular season when it plays at rival Lowville in a division game next Friday.
CLASS A
Carthage (2-4)
vs. Fayetteville-Manlius (6-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Fayetteville
Outlook: The Comets travel to face Class A American Division leader and sixth-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius in an interdivisional game. Carthage is coming off a 20-6 home loss to New Hartford in National Division play. In his second week back from an injury, quarterback Kalel Tevaga threw a touchdown pass to Ashton Norton for the Comets’ lone score. Senior running back Josh Bigelow continues to fuel Carthage’s offense as he’s rushed for 743 yards on a workmanlike 154 carries and has rushed for seven touchdowns, as well as throwing for a pair of scores. Norton has emerged as the team’s top receiver, compiling 196 yards on 18 catches, hauling in three touchdown receptions. F-M is coming off a 40-14 win at Whitesboro during which Thomas Conley rushed for 217 yards on 22 carries. He ran for a score and hauled in a TD catch.
Watertown (1-5)
vs. East Syracuse-Minoa (0-6)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, at Watertown
Outlook: The Cyclones will host the winless Spartans in a division crossover game. Watertown, which is coming off a 48-12 loss at West Genesee last Saturday, is still searching for its first win against Section 3 competition this year. Sophomore quarterback John Flowers IV passed for a touchdown and ran for another against the Wildcats. He has passed for 458 yards and a pair of scores this season and Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe paces the team on the ground with 243 rushing yards and two scores. The Cyclones’ first win came two weeks ago, 24-6, against Ithaca of Section 4. ES-M is coming off a 40-20 home loss to Section 4’s Horseheads.
CLASS B
Indian River (6-0, 2-0)
vs. Camden (5-0, 2-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Philadelphia
Outlook: The Warriors, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class B, and Blue Devils, ranked No. 13 in the state, will clash in a showdown for first place in Class B’s North-East Division. This is final home game of the regular season for Indian River, which dispatched South-West Division leader Homer, 36-14, last week, also at home. Warriors junior running backs Kane Lynch and Derek Jones each rushed for two touchdowns, while Connor McMahon rushed for a score. Lynch has ran for an area-best 897 yards on 95 carries, while Jones has totaled 546 yards on the ground on 29 catches — and both have rushed for a region-best nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, Indian River’s defense has yielded 75 points in six games, including just 26 in division play. Camden is coming off a 55-15 home win against South Jefferson as running back Connor Dean rushed for 90 yards and a pair of scores.
South Jefferson (1-4, 0-3)
vs. Central Valley (3-3, 1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Adams
Outlook: The Spartans will conclude North-East Division play in their regular-season home finale against the Thunder. The Spartans have lost their past four games after a season-opening win at Cortland. Robert Piddock hauled in a pass from Landon LaDuke and Adam Pooler rushed for a touchdown to account for South Jefferson’s offense in last week’s loss to Camden. The Spartans conclude their regular-season with a division crossover game at Chittenango next Friday. Central Valley bounced back from a 22-20 home loss to Indian River by routing Oneida 48-8 last week.
CLASS C
Lowville (1-4, 1-3)
vs. Southern Hills (0-5, 0-4)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, at LaFayette
Outlook: The Red Raiders will look to bounce back after a 22-6 home loss to Ogdensburg Free Academy last Friday. Lowville aims to earn its second Class C2 Division win of the year against winless Southern Hills. Brendan Hamburg scored the Red Raiders’ lone touchdown of the week, converting on a pass from quarterback Logan Watson. Watson, a junior, stands second among area signal-callers with 538 yards passing and five touchdowns. Senior Dalton Myers has been Watson’s favorite target with 287 receiving yards on 15 catches as well as three touchdowns.
CLASS D
Beaver River (4-1, 2-0)
vs. Cato-Meridian (2-3, 1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Cato
Outlook: The Beavers enter tonight situated one-half game behind Sandy Creek for the lead in the West Division. Beaver River has won its past two games, including rolling to a 48-0 road triumph against Herkimer last week. Zehr leads area quarterbacks in both yards (769) and touchdowns (nine). Beaver River’s defense has allowed only eight points over the past two games. Looking ahead, Beaver River will host Sandy Creek next week in a potential division showdown. Sandy Creek, which lost 31-0 at Little Falls last Friday, has a bye this week.
8-MAN
South Lewis (2-3)
vs. West Canada Valley (4-1)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, at Newport
Outlook: Things likely won’t get any easier for the Falcons, who face the high-powered Indians in a division crossover game. South Lewis is coming off a 50-6 loss at Morrisville-Eaton in what was a showdown for first place in the West Division. East Division co-leader West Canada Valley, which reached the state playoffs last year by winning Section 3’s eight-man title, is fresh off a 58-8 win over Cooperstown in which quarterback Brayden Shepardson threw for five touchdowns and ran for another.
Thousand Islands (2-4, 1-2)
vs. Morrisville-Eaton (4-1, 2-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Clayton
Outlook: The Vikings, who are playing in their regular-season home finale, will now tussle with the division-leading Warriors. Thousand Islands is coming off its first division win of the year, 42-18, over Weedsport. The Vikings trailed 12-0 through the first quarter, but rallied to prevail as quarterback Jackson Ludlow ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, while Devin Davis and Jack Lamon each rushed for touchdowns.
Canton (exhibition) vs. Tupper Lake (3-3)
When, where: noon, Saturday, at Canton.
SECTION 10
OFA (6-0, 4-0) vs. Gouverneur (5-0, 4-0)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, at Ogdensburg
Outlook: Section 10’s best recent rivalry resumes tonight as the last two undefeated teams in the section face off in Ogdensburg. Gouverneur has not lost an NAC regular-season game since 2017, but OFA has twice won the rematch in the Section 10 Class C playoffs. This year the teams will not meet in the postseason. Vinny Thomas has rushed for 573 yards for the Wildcats and Holden Stowell has passed for 513, including seven touchdowns. OFA’s offense is led by running back Justice McIntyre, who has gained 589 yards and Andrew Loffler, who has gained 517.
St. Lawrence (0-5, 0-4) vs. Malone (3-2, 3-1)
When, where: noon, Saturday, at Brasher Falls
Massena (1-4, 1-3) vs. Potsdam (1-4)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday at Massena
