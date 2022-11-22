The General Brown football team will play Section 6 champion Lackawanna in a Class C state semifinal at noon Saturday at Union-Endicott High School.
The Steelers (12-0), who entered the week as the No. 2-ranked team in the state, defeated Section 5’s Attica, 14-6, in a state quarterfinal on Tuesday night in Batavia.
The Lions (10-1), who are ranked sixth in the state, defeated Section 4’s Waverly, 29-14, on Saturday night in a state quarterfinal at Cicero-North Syracuse.
General Brown is the first football team from the school to reach a state semifinal since the 2010 team.
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the Class C state championship game on Dec. 3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
