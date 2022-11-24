CLAYTON — The last time General Brown football made it this far into the state playoffs, current head coach Doug Black was an assistant coach with the team.
Black was in his third year of coaching under the late Steve Fisher, and that season in 2010 the Lions advanced all the way to the state title game.
“It was great,” Black recalled. “The great thing about that is like I always preach to the kids is ‘make memories’ and those were young men on that team that I see to this day and when we cross paths, we still talk about that 2010 season and we remember the things that went on during that season.
“So that’s why we preach to these kids that they’re making memories — because all these things that go on these two weeks these kids are going to remember the rest of their lives.”
General Brown (10-1) will take on Section 6 champion Lackawanna (12-0) in a Class C state semifinal at noon on Saturday at Union Endicott High School.
“It’s a great feeling to have my family with me right here,” said Lions senior Kaleb Natali, as he gestured to his teammates during Tuesday’s practice at Thousand Islands High School. “We’ve been through so much, from doubles (practices) to the whole regular season and now this, it’s just great.”
Black sees plenty of parallels between 2010 and 2022.
“I see a lot of similarities to this year’s team,” Black said. “That team was very unselfish, they were kind of the same, a business-like mentality and they didn’t really care who scored or who got the yards and anything like that, as long as they won. And that’s kind of the identity this team has taken, there’s not really any ‘me’ guys on this team, it’s all about the team and it is really kind of ironic that there are such similar personalities between the 2010 team and this year’s team.”
General Brown continues to forge its own legacy.
“We’ve come together as a family and we’ve just gotten closer,” Lions senior Sheamus Devine said. “We all play for each other and we want the best for everybody else, so I think that helps us as a team.”
The Lions broke open a close game in the second half en route to defeating Waverly, then the top-ranked team in the state, 29-14, to win last Saturday night’s state quarterfinal played at Cicero-North Syracuse.
Running backs Natali and Gabe Malcolm, fullback Devine and quarterback Aiden McManaman each rushed for a touchdown, with McManaman generating the go-ahead score in the third quarter and Devine adding his touchdown in the final quarter.
“We did a good job offensively hanging onto the ball,” Black said. “With time of possession, I think we held on to the ball for over 34 minutes. I think we ran 78 plays compared to their 33.”
“Saturday was really nice,” Natali said. “It felt great, we’re one of the few General Brown teams to make it here, so it’s great to still be playing.”
General Brown, ranked No. 6 in the state in Class C, is enjoying its ride through the state playoffs, although maintaining it’s all business approach.
“I’m just amazed with these kids, like how no moment’s too big for them,” Black said. “You can preach it enough, they just go out there and play. And they don’t really think about like it’s a regional game or think about who their opponent was or where they were ranked.”
“We just try to stay in the moment, when we can,” Malcolm said earlier in the postseason. “I think we’re at our best when we play this way.”
Natali, who has rushed for 1,205 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and Malcolm (1,035 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns), have spearheaded the ground game, along with Devine (894 yards, 11 touchdowns).
McManaman has rushed for 530 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 755 yards and seven scores.
“It’s the same thing it’s been all year,” Black said. “Both Gabe and Kaleb are over 1,000 yards and Sheamus is right behind them, he’ll probably hit 1,000 this week. I can’t say enough about all of those guys, they’re just unselfish and they each have their big games and this past week it was Sheamus’ time to really shine and he grinded out a lot of yards between the tackles.”
“We want to get everybody involved and everybody should be involved,” Devine said. “So one person can make a play and if he gets down, but somebody else will help him out and carry the load, and that’s how we’re successful.”
General Brown, which yielded only two touchdowns to Waverly, as now allowed 120 points in 11 games.
“They were a great team,” Lions senior lineman Armondo Orcesi said of Waverly. “It was a good feeling for the team, all that work we put in is starting to pay off. Now we know we have to play even better this week.”
The Lions have won six consecutive games after being dealt a 30-27 loss at Adirondack on Oct. 7.
“I guess they always say the team takes on the identity of their coach,” Black said. “And I was never a rah-rah guy, I just kind of take a business-like approach and I think our kids have done that. They don’t really get too high or too low during the game, they just go out there and execute and that’s great.”
Natali said what this team lacks in physical stature, they make up for it with heart and determination.
“Granted, we’re probably not the biggest team that’s ever been at General Brown,” he said. “We’re probably one of the smallest. But we work together well and that’s all we need.”
The Lions didn’t find out their state semifinal opponent until Lackawanna defeated Section 5’s Attica, 14-6, in a state quarterfinal played in Batavia on Tuesday night.
“We’ve just really been focused on what we do,” Black said. “We went through our game tape against Waverly and just try to fix the mistakes that we made and just try to continue to get one percent better every day.”
Black traveled to watch that game just as he did to watch Waverly’s win in the Section 4 championship game.
“Lackawanna I kind of compare to a Holland Patent, they’ll throw the ball, they’ll run the ball, they’ll do a little bit of everything,” Black said.
Entering Tuesday, William Gechell, a senior, had passed for 1,296 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, while rushing for two scores.
The Steelers’ top two receivers, Shyheim Smalls and Ashlin Alexander, both seniors, had hauled in nine and seven touchdown passes, respectively.
Meanwhile, senior Antwan Threeths, who had totaled 950 yards on the ground and sophomore Amir Douglas (418 rushing yards), each ran for four touchdowns this season heading into their last game.
“It’s awesome, we’ve just got to do what we do,” Orcesi said of his team’s approach on defense. “We can’t let the pressure get to us, if we just do what we do, it should work out.”
General Brown has been fortunate to be able to practice on the turf field at Thousand Islands, which is clear of now, as its own field was buried by last weekend’s snowstorm.
“Our coach is really good at putting us in difficult situations (during practice) all season and making us better with being uncomfortable and it’s helped throughout the season,” Devine said.
The Lions were also scheduled to practice through the week to prepare for Saturday’s semifinal opponent.
“It’s about team work and family, that’s all we are,” Natali added.
