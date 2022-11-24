The General Brown football team gathers after beating Waverly in the Class C state playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Josh St. Croix/Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — The last time General Brown football made it this far into the state playoffs, current head coach Doug Black was an assistant coach with the team.

Black was in his third year of coaching under the late Steve Fisher, and that season in 2010 the Lions advanced all the way to the state title game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.