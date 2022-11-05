CICERO — In classic pro football parlance, Kaleb Natali and his General Brown teammates delivered a fantastic finish Saturday.
By winning, this time against a determined opponent, the Lions are headed back to the Section 3 Class C title game.
Natali ran for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of play as third-seeded General Brown turned back No. 2 Cazenovia, 30-22, in a semifinal on a warm and windy afternoon at Cicero-North Syracuse.
“That was really tough, this was a lot of adversity we had to face,” Natali said. “They were a super good team, we just overcame it in the end.”
By knocking off the Lakers (8-1), who entered as the No. 2-ranked team in the state in Class C, the Lions (8-1) advance to the championship game to face No. 5 Holland Patent at noon next Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
“It’s great to have these kids play a game like that to test us,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “But we responded when we needed to. That was a great football game and I’m proud of our guys.”
The Lions built a 22-6 lead by halftime, then withstood and weathered a furious comeback bid by the Lakers, who scored on consecutive drives to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
The game was also played in unseasonably balmy conditions, as the temperature at kickoff was 77 degrees.
“It was hard fought,” General Brown senior fullback Sheamus Devine said. “I would say we weren’t exactly ready for the heat that was there, it was somewhat of a challenge at first. But our team rallied and we started picking things up. It was just a good team effort.”
Quarterback J.P. Hoak threw a 26-yard pass to Jack Byrnes for a score with 5:32 remaining and then threw for the conversion pass to draw Cazenovia even at 22-all.
“It was a good game, for sure,” Lions’ senior running back Gabe Malcolm said. “Caz is a heck of a team, they’re a very good passing team, but we found a way to come out on top.”
But General Brown responded with an epic 83-yard drive in 13 plays that nearly consumed all of the final five 1/2 minutes of regulation.
“That was a really tough drive, that took a lot out of us, that’s probably the hardest we’ve ever had to drive down the field before,” said Natali, also a senior tailback. “He (Devine) made a huge fourth-down conversion, the line was blocking amazing, it was perfect.”
“It was really just getting our offensive line going, giving them that push and they were able to that last drive,” Black said. “We put some good plays together, some good blocks together and we’ve got the talented running backs behind them, so that won us the game.”
The drive included a crucial fourth-down conversion by Devine, who lept a yard for the first down, and a 25-yard strike from quarterback Aiden McManaman to Kyler Kovalik-Derrigo to set up a first-and-goal scenario at the Cazenovia 6-yard line.
Natali then bulled his way on the left side and into the end zone on a six-yard run with 42.4 seconds left and Devine followed with the conversion run to boost the lead to 30-22.
“We knew what we had to do and thanks to our (offensive) line, we did the plays we needed to do and we ran enough clock,” Devine said. “It’s a testament to our team.”
Cazenovia drove as far as their own 42, but Malcolm made an interception to seal the win with 3.3 seconds left.
“I was really nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Malcolm said. “But our defense held them and now we’re Dome bound, so that’s a heck of a feeling.”
“It was tough,” Black said. “The Hoak kid is a fantastic quarterback and they were undefeated and ranked second in the state coming in. We knew we had to battle, but our kids responded well, they gave up some throws, but they were able to lock them down when they needed to.”
Much like it did in a 14-7 semifinal win against Bishop Ludden last year, General Brown grinded out a win against Cazenovia, with Devine and Malcolm providing the early spark.
“They were a good team, but it’s nothing we weren’t used to, we’ve done all the conditioning and strength (work),” said General Brown senior lineman Armondo Orcesi. It’s just great, we have great players all over on this team.”
Overall, Malcolm carried the ball 16 times for 176 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns.
“They started bringing the house on defense against us, but we didn’t get down on ourselves,” Black said. “We’ve got good running backs that run the ball hard.”
Devine scored on a six-yard run to cap the Lions’ second possession, with the score set up by a 70-yard run by quarterback Aiden McManaman, with McManaman running in the conversion attempt for an 8-0 lead.
General Brown then made two defensive stands, turning back Cazenovia twice in Lions’ territory, with one drive halted when Orcesi recovered a fumble.
After a short Lakers punt early in the second quarter, Malcolm busted free on a 40-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive by racing down the right sideline and General Brown led 14-0 after a unsuccessful conversion run.
Cazenovia responded on their next possession as Hoak scored on a three-yard scoring run to pull within 14-6. But after starting on their own 11-yard line, Malcolm started the drive with a scamper for 62 yards and later capped it off with a three-yard scoring plunge with 3:31, and ran in the conversion attempt for the 22-6 lead.
The Lakers then drew within 22-14 as Donlin scored on a 23-yard run with one minute left in the third quarter and then ran in the conversion try.
“Our defense played great,” Black said. “Their quarterback had run the ball a lot this year and we were able to shut that down and kind of make him one dimensional and I think that was probably the difference in the game.”
The Lions once again displayed a diversified and balanced ground game as Natali carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards, Devine totaled 79 yards on 18 carries and McManaman finished with 65 yards on five touches.
General Brown, which entered ranked No. 15 in the state, will now face Holland Patent, which upended top-seeded Adirondack, 25-20, in the earlier semifinal at C-NS.
“It’s a great feeling,” Black said. “I just feel blessed by God to be able to be around these young men for one more week. It truly is a family with General Brown football and I just enjoy being around these guys.”
The Lions defeated the Golden Knights, 48-6, in a Class C2 Division game Oct. 14 at General Brown.
“Just knowing what can happen when you kind of let down like we did in the second half, we didn’t play as well,” Black said. “It’s got to be a full game and we’re on to a familiar opponent that we’ve already played, but we know it’s a different team. Holland Patent is a much better team than what we saw earlier in the year.”
Last year, General Brown was bested by Skaneateles, 35-14, in the Class C final at the then-Carrier Dome.
“I’m excited, I think we have a shot of winning it this year because of how good our team has been playing together — and we play for each other,” Devine added.
