Indian River head coach Cory Marsell talks to the team after the Warriors defeated the Carthage Comets on Friday night in a nonleague football game in Carthage. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

CARTHAGE — Ethan Hattori experienced his first Indian River-Carthage rivalry game on Friday night and didn’t disappoint his teammates.

Hattori rushed for three touchdowns, including a pair of pivotal scores in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors grinded out a 36-14 triumph over the Comets in a nonleague meeting on a warm evening at Comet Field.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.