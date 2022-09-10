CARTHAGE — Ethan Hattori experienced his first Indian River-Carthage rivalry game on Friday night and didn’t disappoint his teammates.
Hattori rushed for three touchdowns, including a pair of pivotal scores in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors grinded out a 36-14 triumph over the Comets in a nonleague meeting on a warm evening at Comet Field.
Hattori totaled 98 yards on the ground on 12 carries and fellow junior running back Kane Lynch rushed for a team-high 136 yards on 17 touches to spark Indian River (2-0 overall).
“I just transferred here and it’s a very nice environment to be in,” Hattori said. “The team’s great and is really a good family.”
Hattori, a junior running back, got his first taste of the rivalry between the two schools in a game that was close heading into the fourth quarter.
“Carthage, they have a lot of athletes and they really wanted it,” Hattori said. “But we just came out with the win.”
“This feels great, this is our rival school and we came up and did what we’re supposed to do,” Indian River senior linebacker Davin Dewaine said.
Carthage (1-1) closed to within 16-14 after junior running back Josh Bigelow bulled his way in on an 11-yard scoring run with 15.9 remaining in the third period after the Comets recovered a fumble. But Carthage would not score again.
“It was definitely close, they played us tough,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said. “We continue to put the ball on the ground and we’ve got to stop doing that. You can’t do that against a good team, and we were fortunate that our defense stood tough. They were very physical, created their own turnovers and that’s what kept them in the ball game.”
After both teams each went three-and-out on their next possessions, respectively, the Warriors capitalized on a mishandled punt to take over deep in Comets territory.
Hattori followed with a nine-yard scoring run and Indian River led 22-14 with 6:15 remaining in regulation.
“Their offense is so hard to stop and they’re so methodical with how they do it,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said of Indian River. “But don’t forget the fact that they play really good defense, too. They’re very aggressive, they’re very physical and they smash you every chance they get.”
The Warriors would cash in on another miscue as Carthage fumbled the ball away on its next play from scrimmage, with sophomore Nicholas Burt recovering the fumble.
Three plays later, Hattori scored on a 22-yard touchdown run and Indian River led 28-14 after a pass conversion attempt failed with 4:25 left in the game.
“We just started focusing, we started hitting the holes right on our run game, we started blocking better,” Dewaine said. “And our defense just carried us the whole game.”
“Ethan and Kane had the most yards and carries tonight, they did a nice job of complementing each other,” Marsell said.
Dewaine then put the finishing touches on the triumph as he returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown with 1:22 left, and after Riley Alexander’s conversion run, Indian River led 36-14.
“We had two turnovers that they made us pay for in the fourth quarter,” Coffman said. “It’s hard when you fight that hard, it’s deflating when something bad happens to you at that point of the game. But our kids didn’t give up at all.”
Coffman said after the game that his team was worn down in the fourth quarter, but put in a valiant effort.
“Our kids fought their tails off,” Coffman said. “You know, Indian River is an extremely physical team and I wasn’t sure we could match their physicality and for three quarters we did just that. So I’m very proud of all those guys.”
Bigelow finished with two rushing touchdowns on the night and totaled 104 yards on the ground on 25 carries to pace the Comets.
Junior quarterback Kalel Tevaga was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter. Tevaga completed six of eight passes for 58 yards, with all of his completions coming in the first half.
“You know we lost Kalel late in the third quarter there and then the wheels kind of came off after that,” Coffman said. “The kids played hard and I applaud their effort for sure.”
Hattori opened the scoring in the game as he weaved his way through the middle for a four-yard touchdown with 3:32 left in the first quarter on Indian River’s second drive of the night.
Carthage responded on its next possession as Bigelow finished off a 62-yard drive in 10 plays by stretching out for a one-yard scoring run 1:29 into the second quarter to draw within 8-7.
Junior running back Azhari Berroa-Prensa provided the Warriors with a 16-7 lead on his 12-yard scoring rush with 3:52 left in the third quarter. The score capped a nine-play, 61-yard drive by Indian River.
Indian River has now rushed for eight touchdowns over its first two games of the season, including four rushing scores in a 30-15 nonleague victory over Beekmantown last Saturday.
“Our linemen did a great job and that’s really what our team relies on,” Hattori said of Friday’s win.
“It felt amazing,” Dewaine said of the win. “This game was amazing, it’s my senior year and we get to play them for the first time in what feels like forever and we got the win, Just a great team win.”
Indian River will make its debut in Class B in Section 3 when it travels to play Syracuse Institute of Technology at 6 p.m. next Friday in a division crossover game.
“It’s little different,” Dewaine said of moving on to play in Class B. “It doesn’t bug me at all, though. I’m just here to play football, I love football, I don’t care who we’re playing.”
Carthage will return to Class A competition as it will play at Corcoran at 6 p.m. next Friday in a division crossover game.
“We’re going to the heart of the Class A schedule now,” Coffman said. “We go to Corcoran next week and those guys can fly all over the place. We’re going into a hostile environment and my kids are going to have to grow up and show up really fast.”
