PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River football team passed its latest test against Class B competition Friday night by grinding out a victory against Homer, but turned to special teams play for a spark, led by sophomore James Huffman IV.
Huffman IV blocked a punt in a key sequence in the first half and the Warriors, once again delivering a dominant running game, beat the Trojans, 36-14, in a meeting of Class B Division leaders on a chilly evening at Warrior Stadium.
“It felt really good, we worked hard for it,” Huffman IV said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight and we came in and we executed on both sides of the ball, and on special teams and we came out with the win.”
Junior running backs Derek Jones and Kane Lynch each ran for two touchdowns and combined to rush for 398 yards to lift North-East Division leader Indian River (6-0).
The Warriors’ defense held Homer to one offensive touchdown, including containing running back Sam Sorenson.
“This is a great team win for us,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said. “Homer is a physical team, but we played very physical as well.”
Homer, which leads the South-West Division in Class B, cashed in on an early turnover as Sorenson scored on a 16-yard run in the first quarter.
Indian River then responded by engineering an 80-yard drive in 11 plays, capped by a one-yard scoring plunge from fullback Connor McMahon and led 8-7 after a conversion run by Jones in the opening quarter.
“They were very big, very physical, but we just grinded it out and we came out with the win,” Lynch said.
This set the stage for Huffman IV as, after the Trojans went four-and-out on their next possession, he turned the corner, swept in a alone and blocked the ensuing punt. Indian River’s Nathan Rush also applied pressure on the play.
“So we had it jotted down since the beginning of the week, our tackles were going to shoot to the ‘B’ and I was going to curl around and go up to the ‘A,’ and I was untouched, perfect,” Huffman IV said of the play.
“He’s a fantastic player,” Marsell said of Huffman IV, who plays at tight end and outside linebacker. “We don’t know who’s going to get to block, we send a few guys after them and Jimmy happened to be in the right spot and did a great job, it was awesome.”
This set the Warriors up on the Trojans’ 21 yard-line and six plays later, Lynch scored on a three-yard sweep on the final play of the quarter and McMahon hauled in the conversion pass from Riley Alexander for a 16-7 advantage.
“That was great,” Lynch said of the blocked punt. “That definitely gave us momentum and the our offense went down, punched it in and definitely gave us a lift.”
“Our offense executed on every level, we were blocking to the whistle,” Huffman IV said. “Our running back were hitting their holes and reading their blocks.”
Indian River also converted on its next possession as Jones broke free and chugged his way down the right side for a 58-yard touchdown with 6:03 left in the second quarter and Jones ran in the conversion attempt for a 24-7 advantage.
“It was phenomenal,” Jones said of the win. “The offense did their job again like I said. I had a turnover, but I worked through it.”
“We just did our job, we shut them down,” Jones said. “The (defensive) line did amazing, the offense did amazing, and special teams, it was just a great game.”
Jones rushed for 284 yards on 18 carries and Lynch totaled 114 yards on 16 touches.
“Derek’s definitely more of a downhill runner and like I said before, I get to the sideline and try to run it down the sideline and Derek’s not afraid to run through someone,” Lynch said of the Warriors’ punishing running game, as both he and Jones have each rushed for nine touchdowns this season.
Homer (4-1) used trickery to close within 24-14 late in the first half as Sorensen hauled in a 60-yard scoring catch on a fake punt with 1:32 remaining.
The score remained a 10-point margin heading into the fourth quarter until the Warriors tallied on their final two possessions. Lynch burst free on a 27-yard scoring run for a 30-14 lead with 9:19 left.
Jones wasn’t finished, either. He capped the scoring with a 36-yard run with 2:55 left.
“That’s our game plan every week is just keep wearing them down and then hopefully by the fourth (quarter), we just keep running it,” Lynch said.
Indian River received touchdowns from three different running backs overall, including one from McMahon.
“It was a tough game, but we definitely needed it, we needed to be shown that we’re beatable and humble us for sure,” Lynch said of last week’s win. “And this was a big win, to come out and just grind it out at home, it was nice. These are the most important games of the season, just keep gritting it out every week and getting after it, being physical every week, every play.”
Sorensen rushed for 164 yards on 33 carries, with 113 of those yards coming in the first half, to pace Homer.
“They have a great running back, they’re a great run team,” Huffman IV said of Homer.
“I did not underestimate this team at all,” Jones said of Homer. “Last week, maybe, but this team, no, we didn’t. This team was very good, (Sorenson) was amazing.”
Indian River also improved to 4-0 this year against Class B teams in Section 3. It also recorded a 30-15 over Beekmantown of Section 7 in its season opener Sept. 3 and then defeated rival and Class A foe Carthage, 36-14 the next week.
“We’re just going to explain to them that we’re the best team here,” Huffman IV said of playing in Class B.
Indian River will now host Camden at 7 next Friday night for supremacy in Class B’s North-East Division.
“That’s the fun part of moving down,” Lynch said of getting the chance to face new teams. “Tonight feels great, but we’ve just got to look forward to next week against Camden, a big league game.”
“Camden’s coming here, it’s going to be a huge game, we’ve got to play well against them,” added Marsell, whose team is competing in Class B for the first time since the program moved to Section 3 from Section 10 in 2009.
