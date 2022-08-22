PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River football team experienced cool and rainy conditions during practice Monday.
This was in contrast to Saturday’s hot weather when the team, as well as others in Section 3, held its first day of practice to embark on a new season.
The conditions — hot or cool — suit Warriors senior Anthony Acevedo, who before last season played his high school football in Texas, just fine.
“It’s a lot cooler today,” Acevedo said. “Saturday, it was definitely hot, but we still came out here and worked. I’m just happy to be back out here with this team.”
“It was a little bit warmer (Saturday), but luckily we got out here in the morning before it got too hot,” said junior Kane Lynch, who is also returning to the team. “But it’s great for us just to get used to all the elements that we might be playing in this year.”
Acevedo, who plays on the offensive line and hopes to also play on defense this year, is one of nine juniors from last year’s team that now comprise the squad’s senior contingent.
“We lost a lot of the guys that I met last year that I was just getting comfortable with, so it’s new having all these younger guys,” Acevedo said. “But I’m excited to play with them.”
“It’s going to be different without them, but I think I’m ready to take what they taught me and pass it on to these younger guys,” Acevedo said.
“Losing the 20 seniors definitely hurt a little bit and we’re young,” said Lynch, who played at safety last year and also at running back at times. “A lot to work on, but I think we can get stuff done.”
The Warriors graduated a host of seniors from last year’s team that went 6-1 and reached Section 3’s Class A championship game.
“We had 20 graduate, a great group of kids, kids that worked really hard,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell after the team’s first practice session on Tuesday. “This class right now, they’ve got a lot to prove, they’ve got big shoes to fill. ... I think they’ve got the capability to do it, their energy and effort right now has been great, if we keep doing that we’ll be fine.”
Indian River is also beginning a new challenge this season as it will compete in Class B.
“We’re just excited about being in Class B,” Marsell said. “We don’t know a lot about the teams, so we’ve just got to do what we’re going to do, we’re going to play Indian River football. And that’s the only thing we can control and that’s what we strive to do.”
“It’s great, it’s great to get back to it and we’re excited to go down to Class B this year,” Lynch said.
Last season, Indian River went unbeaten in Section 3’s Class A National Division before winning two playoff games, including a 30-8 home semifinal victory against West Genesee.
“It was really some experience,” Acevedo said of the team’s playoff push last year. “And playing each game and learning and learning, and being with these guys, I think I really built a strong bond with them.”
The Warriors were then defeated by Christian Brothers Academy, 61-26, in the Class A final at the Carrier Dome.
“We only had one loss and it was in the sectional final,” Marsell said. “So it didn’t end up where we wanted, we wanted to be playing in states. ... It was a good year, but it wasn’t where we wanted to be.”
Marsell continued: “I think our program has been at a fairly high level for a while and we continue to strive to be the best we can and be in that section title game. We’ve been there in six of out of eight years and our goal is to be there again.”
The Warriors will open their season on Sept. 9 with a nonleague game at traditional foe Carthage.
After playing at Syracuse ITC on Sept. 16, the Warriors will take on South Jefferson in their home opener on Sept. 23.
“We’re not looking ahead to much of anything,” Marsell said. “We’ve just got to take it day by day to keep getting a little bit better every day. It’s such a young group, it’s fun, it’s watching them grow and getting better as a football team and they’re doing it already in day two, so it’s exciting.”
As far as starting practice on Saturday, Marsell said that it gives the team a bit of a head start on the season.
“It was a little bit weird, never in my 23 years of coaching that we’ve done that,” Marsell said. “So starting on a Saturday was different. But what I did like about it was it gave them a day off, they had a chance to recover after day one of practice and they came back with a lot of energy today, so it was a good thing.”
