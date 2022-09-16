SYRACUSE — Kane Lynch recorded 233 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as the Indian River football team rolled past Syracuse Institute of Technology Central, 41-6, in its Section 3 Class B opener Friday night.
Lynch scored from two and 10 yards out, and Azhari Berroa-Prensa added 11 rushes for 103 yards and a 38-yard scoring run for the Warriors (3-0 overall, 1-0 division) in the interdivision game. Nathan Rush supplied six tackles and a sack while Brady Lynch and Ethan Ward each grabbed an interception for Indian River.
Tre’Juer Sledge caught 23-yard scoring-pass from Prince Perry for the Eagles (1-2).
Kemauri Perry registered 236 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries as the Maroons downed the Cyclones in a Class A interdivision game at Auburn.
Perry scored on runs 16 and 19 yards, and Isaiah Scott added 93 yards and two touchdowns on 10 rushing attempts for Auburn (2-1).
Johnathon Porco returned a fumble 60 yards for the only touchdown for Watertown (0-3).
Josh Bigelow ran 30 times for 118 yards and a touchdown for Carthage, but the Cougars beat the Comets (1-2, 1-1) in a Section 3 Class A interdivision game in Syracuse.
Corcoran (2-1, 1-1) used a 21-point third quarter to pull away.
LOWVILLE 44, WESTMORELAND 0
The Red Raiders used a 22-point second quarter to down the Bulldogs in a Class C Division 2 game at Lowville.
Brian Thomas scored on runs of 22 and 25 yards, and Brendan Hamburg ran in a score from 12 yards out and caught a 51-yard TD pass from Dalton Myers for Lowville (1-1). Myers also scored on a 12-yard run. Sean Kelly scored from nine yards out for the Red Raiders.
Jase Smith gained 47 yards on five carries for Westmoreland (0-3, 0-2).
Derrick Zehr’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Josh Bush helped the Beavers scratch out a nonleague victory over the Lions of Section 4 in Beaver Falls.
Jake Boliver, who also caught two passes for 44 yards, kicked the key extra point for Beaver River (2-0).
Colton Dow scored on a five-yard touchdown run, but the two-point pass failed for Dryden (1-2).
■ In a Class B interdivision game, Westhill (3-0, 1-0) remained unbeaten with a 27-20 victory over South Jefferson (1-1, 0-1).
MASSENA 53, ST. LAWRENCE 0
DeShawn Walton started the game strong and kept it going the rest of the way as the Red Raiders defeated St. Lawrence Central (0-3, 0-2) in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Massena.
Walton returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He went on to score three more touchdowns on runs of 10, 21 and 69 yards for the Red Raiders (1-1). Walton finished with 134 yards rushing on just five carries.
Colden Hardy scored two touchdowns for Massena, including one on a 25-yard fumble return.
Logan Peck threw for 134 yards and rushed for 131 to lead the Huskies past the Sandstoners in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Peck scored the first touchdown of the game on a 36-yard run as Malone (1-1, 1-0) built a 22-0 lead after one quarter.
Keegan McArdle rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries for the Huskies.
Brody Hughes led Potsdam (0-2), rushing for 214 yards on 36 carries.
