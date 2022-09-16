Football

SYRACUSE — Kane Lynch recorded 233 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as the Indian River football team rolled past Syracuse Institute of Technology Central, 41-6, in its Section 3 Class B opener Friday night.

Lynch scored from two and 10 yards out, and Azhari Berroa-Prensa added 11 rushes for 103 yards and a 38-yard scoring run for the Warriors (3-0 overall, 1-0 division) in the interdivision game. Nathan Rush supplied six tackles and a sack while Brady Lynch and Ethan Ward each grabbed an interception for Indian River.

