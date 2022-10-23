Warriors seeded No. 1 in Class B sectionals

Football

The Indian River football team has garnered the top seed in the Section 3 playoffs in Class B as the postseason pairings were announced Sunday.

The Warriors, as well as General Brown, Beaver River and Sandy Creek, have each secured a home playoff game in the opening round in their respective classes.

