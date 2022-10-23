The Indian River football team has garnered the top seed in the Section 3 playoffs in Class B as the postseason pairings were announced Sunday.
The Warriors, as well as General Brown, Beaver River and Sandy Creek, have each secured a home playoff game in the opening round in their respective classes.
The Beavers are seeded No. 2 in the Class D playoffs, while General Brown has secured the No, 3 seed in Class C.
In its first foray in Class B in Section 3, Indian River has forged an 8-0 record, including a 4-0 mark in Class B’s North-East Division to claim the division title.
The Warriors, who are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class B, will host eighth-seeded Westhill (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal.
General Brown (6-1) finished in second place in the Class C2 Division, capping its regular season with a 55-20 win at rival Lowville on Friday night.
The Lions, who are ranked No. 17 in the state in Class C, will host sixth-seeded Skaneateles at 7 p.m. Friday, also in a quarterfinal.
Beaver River (6-1) is coming off an unbeaten division campaign in which they won Class D’s West Division. The Beavers wrapped up the division title with a 43-0 home victory against Sandy Creek on Friday night.
The Beavers will host seventh-seeded Sherburne-Earlville (2-6), also at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class D quarterfinal.
Also in Class D, Sandy Creek (4-2) is seeded fourth in the playoffs and will host fifth-seeded Mount Markham (6-2) in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the Class A field, Carthage is the No. 6 seed and will travel to play third-seeded West Genesee (6-2) in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Comets (3-5) are coming off an epic 49-43 road triumph in four overtimes against East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday night.
In eight-man football, South Lewis is seeded fifth in the playoffs and Thousand Islands is the No. 7 seed.
South Lewis (2-5) will play at fourth-seeded West Canada Valley (6-1) at noon Saturday, while Thousand Islands (3-5) will travel to play No. 3 seed Frankfort-Schuyler at 7 p.m. Friday, with both quarterfinal games.
The Falcons are coming off a 38-34 loss at Bishop Grimes on Saturday, while Thousand Islands knocked off Frankfort-Schuyler, 56-54 on Friday night.
Sectional semifinal games will be played next week at the highest remaining seeds, with championship games to be played Nov. 11 and 13 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Last season, Indian River and General Brown each reached the Section 3 finals at the then-Carrier Dome.
The Warriors were defeated by eventual state champion Christian Brothers Academy in the Class A title game, while the Lions were dealt the only loss of their season against Skaneateles in the Class C final.
