So far the Indian River football team has enjoyed its first season playing in Class B in Section 3, rolling to a 5-0 start.
Now the Warriors will face a showdown of division leaders in Class B when they host Homer at 7 tonight.
Both teams have forged a 2-0 record in each respective division, with Indian River leading Class B’s North-East Division and Homer (4-0) overall leading the way in the South-West Division.
Through five games, including a 36-14 nonleague win at Class A Carthage on Sept. 9, the Warriors have outscored the opposition, 199-61, this season.
Last week, the Warriors gutted out a two-point win at Central Valley, with Connor McMahon rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Derek Jones accounted for the other score on a six-yard run in the third quarter to provide Indian River with the lead for good.
Collectively, Indian River has rushed for 2,095 yards on 247 carries through the five games this season — for an average of 8.5 yards per carry — and scored 25 touchdowns via its ground game.
Junior Kane Lynch leads this effort with 772 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 carries, junior Ethan Hattori has totaled 434 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries, and junior Azhari Berroa-Prensa has compiled 313 yards and a pair of scores from 27 carries.
In addition, Jones, a junior, has ran for 262 yards on 27 carries and scored seven touchdowns of his own.
Defensively, the Warriors are coming off their toughest win this season in a 22-20 decision at Central Valley Academy as the points yielded were the most allowed by Indian River in a game this season.
Meanwhile, Homer has outscored the opposition, 169-98, this season. After defeating Central Valley Academy, 16-12, in their season opener, Homer has rolled to wins over Oneida (56-30), Chittenango (49-35), and most recently a 41-21 home win over Syracuse Institute of Technology last Friday.
Senior running back Sam Sorenson has spearheaded Homer’s offense by rushing for 662 yards on 69 carries (for an average of 9.6 yards per carry) and has ran for eight touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Wyatt Wilbur has completed 17 of 35 passes for 276 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for three more scores.
Next week, Indian River will host Camden on Sept. 14 in a showdown for first place in the North-East Division, before concluding the regular season at Oneida on Sept. 21.
CLASS A
Carthage (2-3, 1-1)
vs. New Hartford (3-2, 1-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Carthage
Outlook: The Comets will look to reach the .500 mark as they take on the Spartans in a National Division game. Carthage and New Hartford are currently tied for second place in the division, with both trailing Whitesboro, which is 2-0 in the division. The Comets are fresh off a 28-18 home victory over Auburn last Friday night in a division crossover meeting. Senior wide receiver and linebacker Ashton Norton scored three touchdowns, two on scoring passes from senior running back Josh Bigelow and ran for a score. Junior quarterback and defensive back Kalel Tevaga returned from injury and ran for a one-yard TD to cap the scoring. Overall, Bigelow has totaled 592 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this season. New Hartford, which is led by senior Alex Collver (652 yards rushing on 109 carries, eight touchdowns), is coming off a 38-19 home setback against Whitesboro.
Watertown (1-4)
vs. West Genesee (3-2)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, at Camillus
Outlook: The Cyclones will travel to face the Wildcats in a division crossover encounter. Watertown broke through last week to record its first win of its season with a 24-6 home triumph over Ithaca of Section 4. Sophomore Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe led the way by rushing for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. Also for the Cyclones, sophomore quarterback John Flowers accounted for the other score on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Johnathon Porco and added a one-yard scoring run of his own. The Cyclones will host East Syracuse-Minoa next Saturday before concluding its regular season versus Whitesboro.
West Genesee is coming off a 27-0 home win against ESM.
CLASS B
South Jefferson (1-3)
vs. Camden (4-0)
When, where: 7 p.m., Saturday, at Camden
Outlook: The Spartans continue Class B North-East Division play looking to bounce back after back-to-back division losses to Indian River and Oneida, 35-8, last Friday night at home. Junior running back and linebacker Isaac Quonce scored South Jefferson’s lone touchdown last week. Quonce leads the team in scoring this year with four touchdowns, including a kickoff return for a score during the second week of the season. Camden is off to a 4-0 start, all in the division, and will look to keep pace with division-leader Indian River. The Blue Devils will host the Warriors in a division clash next Friday night.
CLASS C
General Brown (4-0, 3-0)
vs. Adirondack (4-0, 3-0)
When, where: 7:30 tonight, at Boonville
Outlook: The Lions and Wildcats, both unbeaten, will square off for supremacy in the Class C2 Division, as both teams enter tonight 3-0 in the division. Gabe Malcolm was the latest General Brown player to lead the team’s punishing ground game as he ran for a team-high 94 yards and three scores, while teammate Hayden Moody rushed for three scores of his own along with 63 yards in recording a 63-0 rout at Westmoreland/Oriskany last Saturday. Malcolm has now totaled 303 yards on the ground on 32 carries and has scored six rushing touchdowns to lead the team and Kaleb Natali has rushed for 281 yards and five scores on 33 touches. Quarterback Aiden McManaman has thrown for two touchdowns and ran for two scores. Adirondack, which played in Class D last season, is coming off a 50-7 home win against Massena last week.
Lowville (1-3) vs. OFA (5-0)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Lowville
Outlook: The Red Raiders will square off with the Blue Devils of the Northern Athletic Conference in a nonleague game. Lowville is looking to bounce back after a 32-22 C2 Division loss at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill last Friday night. Sean Kelly led the way for the Red Raiders by rushing for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11 carries. Quarterback Logan Watson passed for 227 yards and a score for Lowville. Through four games, Watson has totaled 460 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Dalton Myers has accounted for 264 of these yards on 13 catches to go along with three scores.
CLASS D
Sandy Creek (4-0)
vs. Little Falls (3-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Little Falls
Outlook: Class D West leader Sandy Creek will travel to play Little Falls in a division crossover game. The Comets improved to 3-0 in the division as they rallied for a 24-22 home triumph against Cato-Meridian last Friday. With senior quarterback Dustin Mackey knocked out of the game, sophomore Logan Lando led Sandy Creek’s comeback as he took his first varsity snap as a quarterback, running for an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Comets in front for good. Senior tight end and linebacker Hayden Haines, who made a key play in a vital defensive stop in the final minutes, hauled in a touchdown pass and paces Sandy Creek in receiving with 338 yards and seven touchdowns on only 15 catches.
Beaver River (3-1)
vs. Herkimer (1-4)
When, where: 7 p.m. Saturday, at Herkimer
Outlook: The Beavers, who occupy second place in the West Division with a 2-0 record, travel to face the Magicians in a division crossover game. Beaver River is coming off a 14-8 division win at Onondaga last Friday as it rallied for the win, with Kade Schneider rushing for a touchdown and then hauled in a 17-yard pass from quarterback Derrick Zehr for the go-ahead score — all coming in the fourth quarter. In four games, Zehr has passed for 555 yards and six scores, while Jacob Boliver paces the receiving corps with 197 yards and a score on only eight catches. The Beavers will then gear up for two divisional games to finish out the regular season as they will play at Cato-Meridian before hosting Sandy Creek.
8-MAN
South Lewis (2-2, 2-0) vs.
Morrisville-Eaton (3-1, 1-0)
When, where: Noon, Saturday, at Morrisville
Outlook: The Falcons and Warriors enter tonight as the two remaining unbeaten teams in West Division play. Division-leading South Lewis is coming off a 14-6 home win against Thousand Islands last Friday night. Ivan Branagan and Aiden Highers each ran for touchdowns in the win for the Falcons. Quarterback Clayton Kreager has rushed for a team-leading 450 yards and four touchdowns for South Lewis, while Highers (279 yards rushing) and Branagan (242), each scored their first TDs of the season last week.
Thousand Islands (1-4, 0-2)
vs. Weedsport (0-5, 0-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Clayton
Outlook: The Vikings are looking to bounce back with a win against the Warriors in West Division play. Quarterback Jack Ludlow rushed for a team-high 129 yards and ran for a touchdown last week against South Lewis and passed for 102 yards. In five games this season, Ludlow has passed for 783 yards and six touchdowns, as well as rushing for a team-best 498 yards and five scores. Jack Lamon paces the Vikings in receiving with 392 yards and a pair of scores on 29 catches. Weedsport, which lost to New York Mills, 36-12 last week, is still in search of its first win.
SECTION 10
Canton (1-4, 1-3) vs. Potsdam (1-3)
When, where: 7 p.m., tonight, at Potsdam
Massena (1-3, 1-2) vs. Malone (2-2, 2-1)
When, where: 1 p.m., Saturday, at Malone
St. Lawrence (0-4, 0-3) vs. Gouverneur (4-0, 3-0)
When, where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, at Gouverneur
EIGHT-MAN
Tupper Lake (2-3) vs. Onteora
When, where: 5 p.m., Saturday, Saratoga HS
