South Jefferson’s Logan Passino tries to get an arm on Indian River’s Kane Lynch, who runs for a touchdown during a Section 3 Class B game from last month. Amanda Morrison photo

So far the Indian River football team has enjoyed its first season playing in Class B in Section 3, rolling to a 5-0 start.

Now the Warriors will face a showdown of division leaders in Class B when they host Homer at 7 tonight.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.