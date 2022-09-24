PHILADELPHIA — Derek Jones made a triumphant return to the Indian River football on Friday in the team’s home opener.

Jones, a junior running back who missed the previous two weeks dealing with an injury, returned by scoring four touchdowns to help propel the Warriors to a 71-6 rout of South Jefferson in the Section 3 Class B North-East Division opener for both teams at Warrior Stadium.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.