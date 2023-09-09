PHILADELPHIA — Playing in his first game against Carthage, Indian River’s Derek Jones delivered in a big way Friday night.
In fact, he excelled in his initial encounter with the Warriors against their arch-rivals.
Supported by a stout offensive line, Jones rushed for four touchdowns — all in the first half — as Indian River outlasted Carthage to record a 54-34 victory in a Class B nonleague game at Warrior Stadium,
Jones, a senior running back, rushed for 175 yards on 18 carries, to propel Indian River (2-0).
“It feels amazing,” Jones said. “It’s rivalry week, we practiced so hard for this. It was a close game, but it was worth it, it was a really good game.”
He scored on the Warriors’ first four possessions of the game, rushing for touchdowns of five, seven, 53 and 22 yards to stake his team to a 32-13 lead in the second quarter.
Teammate and fellow senior running back Ethan Hattori rushed for 101 yards of his own on seven carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.
“What was working for us was our (offensive line) did beautiful tonight,” Jones said. “Holes were there, I was just using what I had, they did a great job and we won the game.”
Yet Carthage hung with Indian River in the first half, as after the Warriors scored on their opening drive on Jones’ first touchdown run to lead 8-0, running back Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe followed with a 20-yard scoring run to pull Carthage within 8-6.
The teams continued to trade scores as Jones answered with his second scoring run for a 16-6 lead, but the Comets answered with a nine-yard scoring run from quarterback Kalel Tevaga to draw within 16-13 with 8:31 left in the first half.
But Indian River quickly struck back to take control by scoring on back-to-back plays from scrimmage, both on scoring runs from Jones, with the latter score, set up by a fumble recovery from Azhari Berroa-Prenza, to lead 32-13 with 7:06 left in the half.
The Warriors would cash in on another Comets miscue on their next possession as Cameron Williams-Patterson made a fumble recovery of his own. Hattori followed with a four-yard scoring run to boost Indian River’s lead to 38-13 with 1:28 left in the half.
“We give a shout out to Carthage, they did their thing, but we were the better team,” Jones said.
After Indian River blocked a punt on Carthage’s first possession of the second half, Hattori broke free on a 56-yard scoring run for a 46-13 advantage.
But the Comets answered by scoring three consecutive touchdowns to draw within 12 points.
After Tevaga scored on a one-yard run, Carthage recovered the ensuing onsides kick and three plays later, Ademola-Sadipe hauled in a 51 yard-scoring pass to pull within 46-28 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.
Indian River recovered the following onsides kick, but was forced to punt for the first time. Six plays later, Tevaga scored on a 5-yard run to pull Carthage within 46-34 with 1:07 left in the quarter.
But the Warriors answered with an 11-play scoring drive that covered 42 yards, capped by Dylan Riley’s one-yard touchdown plunge with 5:23 left in the game for the final margin.
“What I loved is our offensive line got off the ball, they were very physical, they did some really good things,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said. “We should have been better in the second half I think than we were. I think that adversity got us a little bit nervous, but we settled in a little more and did our job.”
Tevaga rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Carthage (0-1), which moved to Class B after playing in Class A last season.
Jones also ran for four touchdowns in Indian River’s season-opening 57-33 non-league win at Beekmantown last Thursday.
