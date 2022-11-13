SYRACUSE — This time around, Kaleb Natali and his General Brown football teammates were all business in their return to the JMA Wireless Dome.
Competing in a Section 3 final for the second straight year, the Lions didn’t take long to assert themselves on the way to winning a championship.
Third-seeded General Brown stayed with its game plan from the start, deploying a balanced running game to roll to a resounding 41-0 victory over fifth-seeded Holland Patent on Sunday in Section 3’s Class C title game.
Natali broke free for an early touchdown to propel the Lions, who went on to capture the school’s first sectional title in football in nine seasons.
“This feels great, it feels great to win after last year,” Natali said.
In a tale of two Section 3 finals, Homer later shut out Indian River, 14-0, in the Class B title game at the same venue.
General Brown (9-1) orchestrated the win after losing in the Class C title game to Skaneateles on the same field.
“It feels great,” the Lions’ Gabe Malcolm said. “It feels great to win this one.”
“These kids have worked hard, they put in a lot of work in the offseason and since Aug. 20,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “It’s really paid off and I’m just happy to see them celebrate this time.”
The Lions scored on four of their five possessions in the first half, including on their last three drives.
“This is awesome,” Lions’ senior lineman Armondo Orcesi said. “It’s coach Black’s first sectional championship as a coach, it’s great for him and the team. It was a great team win.”
After recording a defensive stop to start the game, Natali and the Lions struck early as the senior broke loose and cruised down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown run on his team’s third play from scrimmage. They led 8-0 after Malcolm ran in the conversion attempt.
“We kind of weren’t expecting that,” Natali said of his team’s success from early in the game. “We were expecting a good push back from them, but we started well by making a push like that and our conditioning really helped.”
Then after the Lions halted Holland Patent’s subsequent fourth-down conversion attempt, they struck again in seven plays, as Devine powered his way in from four yards out, and Natali ran in the conversion for a 16-0 lead with 6:04 left in the opening quarter.
Luke Heller followed with by scoring two touchdown runs in the second quarter.
He then scored twice on consecutive drives in the second quarter, first on a one-yard scoring plunge for a 22-0 lead.
Heller then scored on a three-yard sweep to the right as the Lions built a 28-0 lead with 1:22 left in the first half.
“We executed on offense and defense to start the game and getting up early was big in taking the momentum away,” Black said.
General Brown, which defeated Holland Patent, 48-6, on Sept. 16, also registered its fourth shutout of the season.
“Our defense played lights out, the kids came to play,” Black said. “They operated the game plan perfectly and they tackled and engaged.”
“We use it as motivation, the last time we played Holland Patent in the sectional final we lost to them, too,” Malcolm said. “So we just wanted to keep the pedal to the metal for the whole game, because last game against (Cazenovia) we were a little bit flat, so we just wanted to keep pounding it.”
General Brown then turned to its passing game to finish off its first drive of the second half. Malcolm hauled in a 13-yard pass from quarterback Aiden McManaman, stretching his way into the end zone for a 35-0 advantage.
Malcolm then scored on a seven-yard run for a 41-0 lead.
Natali and Malcolm each ran for 149 yards on 18 and 16 carries, respectively, and Sheamus Devine finished with 71 rushing yards on 12 carries against Holland Patent (8-3).
“I think not being able to key on one kid is huge for us,” Black said. “We’ve got three or four guys carrying the ball, we’ve got three or four guys approaching 1,000 yards, it’s tough to key on any one thing.”
Natali added: “Our line is phenomenal. They’ve been great the last few weeks and they’ve definitely turned it up since the beginning of the season.”
General Brown last won a Section 3 crown in 2013, when it beat Immaculate Heart Central in the Class C final at the then-Carrier Dome.
“This is a great, it’s a really good team win,” Heller said. “It’s really good to get back at them after they beat us here in 2018. They came in thinking they were going to dominate us like they did then.”
The Lions will now advance to face Section 4 champion Waverly in a state quarterfinal game at noon Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
“(We need to) improve on the little things,” Black said. “We had a big win today, but they’re a lot of little mistakes that we need to clean up.”
CLASS B FINAL
HOMER 14, INDIAN RIVER 0
Sam Sorenson ran for a touchdown in each half and second-seeded Homer blanked top-seed Indian River to claim the Class B title.
Indian River, which came into the game ranked No. 4 in the state in Class B, finishes its season at 10-1.
The Warriors were also shut out for the first time since they moved to Section 3 from Section 10 in 2009.
“They made some adjustments on the defensive side of the ball,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said of Homer. “It took a little while to figure it out, but bottom line, we just couldn’t finish our drives.”
The Warriors were denied for the second straight year in a sectional final. Last year, also as the top seed, they were defeated by eventual state champion Christian Brothers Academy in the Class A title game at the Dome.
“(Homer is) a very tough team,” Indian River senior Davin Dewaine said. “They just followed their game plan really good, I guess, that’s all I can say. … It feels terrible.”
Homer (9-1) held Indian River to only 44 yards of offense from scrimmage before halftime.
“All of our guys just came up here and played together,” said Sorenson, a senior running back who will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. “We had a great game plan and it just came down to we came up here to play and we played well.”
“We just didn’t execute, it’s disappointing,” Marsell said. “Two years getting here and not executing, so something’s got to change.”
Sorenson struck first by rumbling for an eight-yard touchdown run 4:40 into the game. The score was set up after Indian River botched a snap on a punt, with Homer recovering the ball deep inside Warriors’ territory.
“Phenomenal, he’s a great running back,” Marsell said of Sorenson. “He’s as fast as anyone we have on our team, if not faster and he’s 230 pounds.”
On the first possession of the second half, Indian River showed some signs of life as running back Kane Lynch broke free for 61 yards. But the Warriors were halted on a fourth-down conversion attempt at Homer’s 8-yard line as a running play was stuffed.
Only three plays later, Sorenson broke loose for an 82-yard touchdown run, speeding down the middle and then down the right side, keeping just out of reach of a pursing Indian River defender, and Homer led 14-0 with 7:22 left in the third quarter.
“We knew our assignments and jobs and we just stuck to it every single play of the game,” Sorenson said.
Indian River later twice drove into Homer territory, but be denied on fourth downs
The Warriors also reached the Homer 47 in the fourth quarter, only to be denied on a 4th-and-1 with 6:45 left.
“We knew that we had to play with a lot of conviction to beat a team like Indian River and shut them down,” Homer coach Gary Podsiedlik said. “And our guys responded from the start.”
Homer avenged a 36-14 loss at Indian River on Oct. 7 in a meeting of division leaders.
The Trojans also won their seventh Section 3 crown under Podsiedlik, who is in his 40th season of coaching at the school. Meanwhile, Indian River competed in its seventh sectional final in nine seasons.
“I’m super proud of them,” Marsell said of his team. “But it comes down to coaching when you don’t execute, it’s on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.