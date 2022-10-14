DEXTER — Kaleb Natali and Gabe Malcolm both enjoy running the football for General Brown, carrying on the tradition of delivering a strong, punishing running game year after year.
But perhaps what they enjoy just as much, is blocking for their teammates while on offense, which many times includes blocking for each other.
“It’s about brotherhood,” Natali added. “Blocking’s pretty fun because I just push kids around and get them out of his way. And running, I just follow behind him (Malcolm) and just run over people as I need to.”
The seniors were both asked to take on bigger roles this season for the General Brown, particularly in leadership.
“We trust each other with pretty much everything,” Malcolm said. “We’re good friends off the field and on the field, we’re basically brothers.”
This venture has been successful as both Natali and Malcolm have emerged as valuable leaders both sides of the ball.
“They’ve taken on a bigger role and they both have done a great job with it,” General Brown coach Doug Black said. “They’re both pretty physical, both are weight-room kids and it’s really paid off.”
On offense, the duo has led from the backfield in guiding another balanced running attack.
“We’re a pretty good family,” Natali said of the team. “Everybody works well together, at times sometimes we get down on each other, but we always lift each other up and that’s what family should do.”
Natali and Malcolm have also helped guide the defense, as both moved up to play linebacker this season.
“Right now on our team, they’re 1-2 in tackles and they’re also 1-2 in rushing, so it’s kind of mirrored both sides of the ball,” Black said. “They both really block for each other.”
Both were instrumental in helping to lead the Lions to a 4-1 start this season, including a 3-1 record in Section 3’s Class C2 Division heading into Friday night’s division game at home against Holland Patent.
Entering Friday, the pair paced General Brown’s running game with remarkably similar numbers. Malcolm had rushed for 345 yards on 38 carries — good for an impressive average of 9.1 yards per carry — while Natali had run for 343 yards on 44 touches (7.8 yards a carry).
“They’re both wicked fun, but I think I would have to go with offense,” Malcolm said of his favorite part of the game. “I like running behind my brothers Kaleb, Armondo (Orcesi), Gabe Matteson, I trust them. So I think it’s pretty fun.”
The duo has also combined to score 13 rushing touchdowns, with Natali a team-high seven.
“I think Kaleb’s a little more compact, he’s a little more of a power back,” Black said. “He breaks tackles, I think he looks for contact rather than running away from it. With Gabe, he’s a little bit taller, a little bit shiftier and I think that really makes a big difference with the way he runs. He’s pretty elusive when he gets in the open field.”
“I would say we’re pretty similar, we both run hard, we both kind of just follow our blocks,” Malcolm said.
The two have teamed up to form a bruising combination for the Lions as Malcolm stands at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, while Natali is listed at 5-9, 165.
“The weight room is huge for us,” Black said. “And those two kids between their sophomore and senior years, probably both of them have put on about 15 to 20 pounds and they’re pretty much in all our in-season and offseason lifts and that’s really key to helping them adjust to playing linebacker. And then at running back spot, getting used to the pounding that they take in this offense.”
On defense, Malcolm and Natali were defensive ends as juniors before moving to linebackers.
“It’s a big challenge, a lot more contact and more physical,” Natali said. “It’s a big toll on the body, but we get through.”
Through five games, Natali has recorded a team-leading 41 tackles, while Malcolm is tied for second with 25 along with Hayden Moody.
“It’s a lot more physical than playing cornerback,” Malcolm said. “But I agree with Kaleb, it’s pretty fun to hit kids. So it’s a challenge, it hurts after because you get hit all game, but it’s pretty fun, I like it.”
Natali has scored three touchdowns on the defensive side, returning both of his interceptions for scores as well as recovering a fumble for a score.
“I think defensively, sliding them up, they both play outside linebacker for us,” Black said. “That added strength and athleticism has really helped them there. They’re both tough kids, they don’t shy away from contact.”
“Not bad,” Natali said of the team’s play on defense. “A little shaky on the inside and outside, but when we actually all come together and work as a team that’s when we’re the best.”
The Lions know they can be better on defense and need to make improvements after last week’s 30-27 loss at Adirondack.
“Everybody’s got their little assignments that they have to work on, like me personally, ball security,” Malcolm said. “The offense line, little techniques about blocking, (on) defense we’ve got to tackle lower, hit harder and play more physical. So everybody’s got a little thing they have to work on.”
While three of General Brown’s wins have been by shutout, the team again features a balanced offense.
Senior fullback Sheamus Devine has rushed for 294 yards on 48 carries and ran for five touchdowns, while Moody has ran for four scores. In his first season as a varsity quarterback, junior Aiden McManaman has thrown for three touchdowns and rushed for two more.
“We’ve been pretty solid with what we do, we like to run a lot of triple option,” Black said, “But I think as the season’s gone on, we’ve gotten a little more confidence in Aiden McManaman at quarterback. We’re throwing the ball a little bit more, we’ve got a couple decent receivers and Aiden’s been doing a good job of being poised in the pocket and making the throws, so that’s something we hope we can build on.”
After Friday’s game, General Brown will wrap up both C2 Division and regular-season play with a game at Lowville at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lions, who reached Section 3’s Class C championship game last year, are looking to secure the best seed possible for this year’s postseason.
“I think our class is really tough, it’s going to be a dogfight out there,” Malcolm said.
Earlier this season, General Brown recorded a 49-7 home win against Skaneateles on Sept. 23 — a game in which Malcolm and Natali each rushed for a touchdown — to avenge a loss to the Lakers in last November’s title game at the Carrier Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.