BEAVER FALLS — The last time Beaver River advanced to the then-Carrier Dome in football was when current coach Matt Lyndaker was a freshman at the school.
Lyndaker, now a longtime coach with the Beavers’ program at various levels, has been brushing up on the team’s playoff history.
The last time the Beavers competed at the now JMA Wireless Dome was back in 1995, when it played Dolgeville in a Section 3 Class C semifinal.
“It’s awesome,” Lyndaker said. “To be coaching at this point of the season with all the kids, it’s just awesome.”
Now, Beaver River (8-1) will look to add to the program’s legacy when it once again plays Dolgeville (9-0), this time in Section 3’s Class D title game at 3 today at the same venue.
“It was similar, there was a lot of hype around the town and stuff and a lot of people were going to the game,” Lyndaker recalled. “And it’s similar this year, like I had a person text me this morning, someone did I didn’t even know, asking how to get tickets and things like that, it’s cool.”
The Beavers, who are seeded second, are coming off an eventful 29-6 semifinal victory over third-seeded Little Falls last week.
“It was exhilarating,” Beaver River senior lineman Sykler Steiner said. “To win and to go the Dome for the first time since 1995 for our school, it’s crazy. We went and checked out the place and it was like ‘wow,’ just the feeling overwhelmed me.”
Junior quarterback Derrick Zehr threw three touchdown passes — each to a different receiver — to spark Beaver River.
Sophomore wideout Josh Bush hauled in a touchdown catch and ran for a score for the Beavers, who scored the game’s first 17 points in the second quarter to take command.
Zehr, in his first season at the varsity level, has thrown 22 touchdown passes — with six different receivers being involved in the scoring.
“I don’t think we would be in this situation without him,” Lyndaker said of Zehr. “The way he’s been playing, he’s definitely led us offensively, for sure.”
Senior Jacob Boliver leads the Beavers in receiving yards with 462 on 21 catches and has reeled in five scoring receptions, while sophomore Brit Dicob has recorded 29 catches for 405 yards and eight touchdowns.
“He’s doing really good actually,” Boliver said of Zehr. “Having a lot of chemistry with us, we get a lot of reps in practice, preparing for the plays we do in games. We can spread the ball out a lot because we have four pretty quality receivers, because you can’t guard everybody, so someone’s going to be open.”
Defensively, Beaver River allowed just a touchdown in the fourth quarter to Little Falls, like it did in its home quarterfinal win against Sherburne-Earlville two weeks ago.
“That was nice,” Lyndaker said. “The kids were awesome defensively and kind of once we got going, you just get that feeling, it’s like we’ve got them. That was pretty exciting.”
Beaver River has forged a six-game winning streak entering today.
The Beavers’ last and only loss this season was at No. 1 seed Dolgeville, in a 48-7 outcome on their home turf on Sept. 23 in Beaver Falls.
“Just be physical,” Beaver River senior running back Gavin Fowler said. “And it’s not like just one guy making the tackles, it’s like all group tackles, it’s more of like a team thing. When everybody does their part, everybody’s making big plays. We all do our part.”
Beaver River rebounded from the setback and forged their current unbeaten run, which included a 44-36 comeback win at Cato-Meridian. The Beavers later defeated Sandy Creek, 43-0, securing the Class D West Division title.
“I think depending on how our defense plays, that’s how our offense plays,” Fowler said. “For me, I love playing defense, I love getting stops, but I love watching our offense.”
Dolgeville is the reigning Class D sectional champion after defeating Adirondack, 20-6, last November at the Carrier Dome.
The Blue Devils, who are ranked No. 5 in the state in Class D, are a team primarily centered around its power-running game, but have also passed the ball effectively. Quarterback Cade Mosher has passed for 13 touchdowns while tight end Kamryn Comstock has totaled seven scoring catches.
“Totally different, totally different,” Lyndaker said of Dolgeville in comparison to Little Falls. “It’s a tradition, Dolgeville’s been a powerhouse for years and it’s just one of those programs, they don’t feel like they have to adjust with what they have, they do what they do and do it year in and year out. They execute so well.”
On the ground, Jared Bilinski has carried the ball 126 times for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, while Trevor Borst and Cameron Dager have each ran for five scores.
“We’ve already watched some film, we’ve seen like their power runs and we’ve faced it,” Steiner said. “Obviously they dominated us with it, so we’re making some adjustments and we’re preparing for it more and I think better.”
“It will come down to the physicality,” Lyndaker said. “We’ve definitely stepped up with that part and we showed signs in week three against them. And after that game, we really cranked it up. They know that’s going to be the difference in the game, if we play back on our heels, like we don’t have a chance.”
Beaver River will also be bidding to win its first sectional title since 1987.
“Everyone knows about it, everyone’s excited for it,” Steiner said. “I’ve got a lot of friends of mine going to it and supporting me there. Definitely, the community’s excited, to not having gone to the Dome for so long and to go now, it’s just exciting.”
The Beavers, ranked No. 12 in the state in Class D, have advanced to this point after winning only two games in 2021.
“Definitely, we’ve gotten better from last year to this year,” Fowler said. “Which is unfortunate, I really liked last year’ seniors. It’s unfortunate that it took us a whole year to develop, but it’s better late than never.”
Lyndaker is in his 16th year of coaching football at Beaver River and is in his 10th season as head coach.
“It was cool, just to be at the Dome at the time, I think at the time it might have been the first time I had ever been there,” Lyndaker recalled. “It’s just like, the place gets so loud and it’s like there might not be many people in there, but it gets pretty loud in there. So hopefully we’re not kind of awestruck when we get there.” “Thrilling, just to know that I’m going to be playing there (today) and like have the experience of going there and playing on the field is just crazy,” Steiner said.
Fowler, a transfer from Lowville, first visited the Dome when the Red Raiders captured their own sectional final, winning Class C in 2019.
“I went to watch Lowville when they went to the Dome,” Fowler said. “That was the first and last time that I went to the Dome. That was amazing, like everyone in town was there, so it was a good experience. So it will be fun to see green sitting in the stands this time around instead of red.”
“Hopefully we keep this rolling,” Lyndaker added. “The way our defense has been playing, I feel like our offense is going to put up some points. If our defense stays tough, I think we can do well.”
