DEXTER — Credit Aiden McManaman and his General Brown football teammates for delivering a complete effort in their home opener on Friday night.
McManaman, in his first varsity season, ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another score, and Kaleb Natali rushed for three touchdowns to propel the Lions to a 45-0 triumph over Southern Hills in a Section 3 Class C2 Division game at Fisher Field.
Natali led General Brown on the ground with 95 yards rushing on nine carries, including scoring runs of four, nine and 25 yards.
Meanwhile, McManaman totaled 74 rushing yards on 12 carries and completed all three of his passes for 88 yards.
“It’s great, there’s a really good atmosphere here,” McManaman, a junior, said. “We were just feeding off our fans and it just felt great to be out there.”
“He’s coming into his own,” General Brown coach Doug Black said of McManaman. “This is only his second career start at quarterback, so it’s been great with him. He’s just doing a good job of running the offense.”
General Brown, which improved to a 2-0 on the season, including winning its first games in the division, also generated another gem on defense, with McManaman making a key interception, as it posted its second shutout in as many games this season.
“Definitely, our defense is playing very well,” Black said. “I think just getting eight or nine guys to the ball every time, our guys play to the whistle and that’s the biggest thing. We’re not just bringing one guy to make a tackle, it’s two or three each time and that’s huge.”
After fumbling the ball away deep in Southern Hills territory on their first drive of the game, the Lions would strike for four consecutive touchdowns on their next four possessions.
Following a short punt and a 28-yard punt return from Ryan Chamberlain, Natali opened the scoring with his four-yard touchdown run.
“I think it was a good team effort,” Black said. “I think we had a lot of guys touching the ball, a lot of guys making big plays. And any time you can shut out a team defensively, I’m definitely very happy with that.”
After another short punt by the Storm, McManaman scored on an eight-yard keeper early in the second quarter for his first varsity touchdown to take his team to a 14-0 lead.
“Last year in 10th grade was the first time I ever played quarterback,” McManaman said. “And this just feels great for my debuts, to get out there and get us a good win.”
McManaman then helped swing the game farther in his team’s favor as he intercepted a pass inside General Brown territory.
“He’s really developing into a leader for us,” Black said of McManaman.
On the very next play, McManaman hooked up with wide-open Chamberlain for a 72-yard scoring strike and a 21-0 advantage.
“It felt really good, I think it was a third down,” McManaman said of the interception, “Those back-to-back plays felt amazing.”
The connection represented the first varsity touchdown pass for McManaman and also Chamberlain’s first touchdown at this level.
“It was a shock at first,” said Chamberlain, a junior who also plays at safety and also recorded an interception of his own. “I just went out there and played the game.”
“Aiden’s done pretty well,” Natali said. “He’s young, he’s still developing, he’s still got a lot of room for growing. We’ve just got to see what the season holds.”
Natali then capped the Lions’ next possession with a nine-yard scoring run for a 28-0 lead with 1:47 remaining in the first half.
“We’re not looking at that as we’re going to do that every week, we’re going week to week and try to figure out what works best for us,” said Natali, a senior who plays at wingback and at linebacker. “But we’ve worked hard putting in all the work.”
The Lions kept up the pressure as on the second play of their first drive in the second half, Natali busted free for a 25-yard scoring run and 35-0 advantage.
Then McManaman finished off his team’s next possession on a keeper for a five-yard touchdown run and a 42-0 lead with 5:24 left in the third quarter.
Through two games and much like last season, General Brown continues to display plenty of balance on offense.
“Our big guys, with Aiden McManaman, Sheamus Devine, Kaleb Natali and Gabe Malcolm, those are the guys that really run this team both offensively and defensively,” Black said. “They’re big for us.”
Also on the ground, Luke Heller totaled 86 rushing yards on four carries, Malcolm ran for 48 yards on six carries and Devine, who scored three touchdowns in the season opener, rushed for 43 yards on seven carries.
“The way we spread the ball out is amazing, it’s not just one person the whole time,” Natali said. “We give it to everybody, we usually have everybody like under 80 yards rushing, mainly. We keep it spread out.”
The Lions stymied Southern Hills a week after recording a 66-0 rout at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in their season opener last Friday.
“I think our defense is really good,” McManaman said, “Our offensive line after our first scrimmage has gotten so much better. We know the potential that we have and we’ve just got to keep carrying on week to week.”
Quarterback Matt Congelli rushed for 32 yards on 11 carries for Southern Hills (0-2), which is made up of players from LaFayette, Tully and Fabius Pompey.
General Brown will now prepare for a nonleague home game against Skaneateles at 7 p.m. next Friday.
The meeting will be a rematch after the Lakers defeated the Lions in last season’s Section 3 Class C title game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
“Our line is getting better,” Black said. “We still had some missed assignments tonight and there are thing we have to work on and clean up, but they’re giving me effort. And that’s the biggest thing, if they’re giving me 100-percent effort, it’s easy to coach them.”
