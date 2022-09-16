The General Brown football team listens to head coach Doug Black after the Lions’ 45-0 victory over Southern Hills in the team’s home opener Friday night. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

DEXTER — Credit Aiden McManaman and his General Brown football teammates for delivering a complete effort in their home opener on Friday night.

McManaman, in his first varsity season, ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another score, and Kaleb Natali rushed for three touchdowns to propel the Lions to a 45-0 triumph over Southern Hills in a Section 3 Class C2 Division game at Fisher Field.

