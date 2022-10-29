Warriors seeded No. 1 in Class B sectionals

Football

DEXTER — Kaleb Natali experienced a career night to help propel the General Brown football team to victory Friday night in the opening round of the Section 3 playoffs.

Natali rushed for a career-high 237 yards on 26 carries and ran for four touchdowns — with three of them coming in the second half, as the third-seeded Lions downed sixth-seeded Skaneateles, 41-21, in a Class C quarterfinal at Fisher Field.

