PHILADELPHIA — Admittedly facing some tough sledding against a physical Central Valley Academy opponent Friday, the Indian River football team needed a lift and Nathan Rush provided one.
And now Rush and his teammates have earned a return trip to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Rush returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter, propelling Indian River to a 22-6 triumph over the Thunder in a Section 3 Class B semifinal on an unseasonably warm night at Warrior Field.
“It was a dogfight, that’s for sure,” Rush, a senior defensive end, said.
“That was huge,” Indian River coach Cory Marsell said of Rush’s interception. “Penalties hurt us early in moving the ball, but I can’t say enough about this defense. It was a great team effort.”
The top-seeded Warriors improve to 10-0 and will advance to face second-seeded Homer in the sectional championship game at 3 p.m. next Saturday at the Dome.
“Defense won the football game, that was probably one of the best games we’ve had defensively this season,” Rush said.
Against Central Valley (5-5), the Warriors defense rose to the occasion as they forced three turnovers to help spark their offense.
“We knew they were going to be tough, that’s just a great football team,” Marsell said of Central Valley.
After a scoreless first quarter, Rush stepped in front of a Braden Moureau pass and returned the ball 46 yards for a touchdown and Indian River led 8-0 after a conversion run from Dylan Riley with six minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the first half.
“I kind of read it and just took it from there,” Rush said. “I’ve been wanting to do that ever since I’ve played football, just taking it all the way like that. It was sweet.”
“Immaculate,” teammate and linebacker Connor McMahon said of Rush’s interception. “Our offense didn’t have much going, we were just going back and forth like a game of inches, and then he sparked our whole team.”
Two plays later, Warriors’ senior linebacker Davin Dewaine recovered a Central Valley fumble on Indian River’s 41-yard line.
“I thought we came out strong and we did our jobs and I think that big fourth-down stop that we had (in the second half) kind of demoralized them more or less, we didn’t give them much hope after that,” McMahon said.
The Warriors then marched 59 yards on 12 plays and scored the game’s first offensive touchdown as Colton White hauled in a four-yard scoring pass from running back Ethan Hattori as time expired in the first half. Indian River led 14-0 after a failed run-conversion attempt.
Riley, a junior fullback, helped power the Warriors’ running game as he carried the ball 22 times for a team-leading and career-high 111 yards and scored a touchdown.
“It feels great, but I definitely couldn’t do this without those boys up front, it’s exciting,” Riley said.
The scoring drive came on his team’s first possession of the second half as he finished off a 15-play drive with a one-yard scoring plunge and Indian River led 22-0 after Hattori’s conversion run. The 62-yard drive consumed the first 7:28 of the third quarter.
Riley provided the Warriors with a spark on offense by simply running down the middle against Central Valley.
“The great thing about our offense is we’re always going to take what the defense gives us,” Marsell said. “Their defense wanted to take away our wings, but we answered with our fullback and took that opportunity and did well.”
Cameron Williams-Patterson also recovered a fumble, for the Warriors’ defense, which effectively shut down Central Valley’s power-running game.
“Nate Rush always pressures the quarterback really well and Davin Dewaine’s an anchor in the middle for us,” Marsell said. “Our two d-tackles played great and our linebackers, it was a team effort.”
The Warriors also continued to receive balance in their running game as tailbacks Kane Lynch ran for 55 on six carries and Derek Jones totaled 29 yards on the ground on 12 touches.
Central Valley avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter on Sixx Cole’s five-yard rushing touchdown with 7:57 remaining.
Indian River, which is playing in Class B for the first time in Section 3, will return to the Dome.
Last year as the section’s top seed in Class A, the Warriors were beaten by Christian Brothers Academy.
Now the Warriors will move on to face Homer, which defeated third-seeded Camden, 64-40, in a semifinal on Friday night.
“I’m trying to think of how I felt when we lost, I think we can use that as motivation,” McMahon said of last year’s title game. “We don’t want that to happen again.”
“I think it feels great,” Riley said. “Especially after what happened last year, it’s great to be around this group of guys, especially the new guys who got pulled up from JV, to all come together and get a win like this is great. The defense stepped up and definitely sparked us.”
Indian River defeated the Trojans, 36-14, at home in a division crossover game on Oct. 7.
“Now we have to practice all week and get ready for Homer, it’s going to be another dogfight,” Rush added.
Marsell knows the Warriors will have to elevate their physical game even more for the showdown with Homer.
“I told them congratulations, enjoy it, but now we’ve got to be better,” Marsell said. “Homer is a great team. I think we’ve got to stay in our blocks a little bit longer, I think our physicality was good for most of the game, it just has to be all of the time.”
Overall, Indian River will be playing in a Section 3 title game for the seventh time over the course of nine seasons.
“I got called up to varsity last year and I got to watch and see how everything worked up here,” Riley said. “So getting a chance like this made me step up and help this group.”
“Last year was tough, but we’ll be ready for them,” Rush added.
CLASS D SEMIFINAL
BEAVER RIVER 29, LITTLE FALLS 6
Quarterback Derrick Zehr threw three touchdown passes and Josh Bush hauled in a touchdown pass and ran for another to spark the second-seeded Beavers to victory in a Class D semifinal played at Adirondack Central School in Boonville.
Zehr threw for 189 yards on the night to propel Beaver River (8-1), which won its sixth consecutive game and advances to play top-seeded Dolgeville in the sectional championship game at 3 p.m. on Friday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
“I can’t say enough about their effort,” Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker said. “Guys swarmed to the football, our secondary took their passing game away, and the front seven brought pressure and shut down the run all game long.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Jake Boliver opened the scoring for the Beavers with a 26-yard field goal and Zehr followed with scoring strikes of 43 and 29 yards to Carson Peters and Brit Dicob, respectively, to build a 17-0 halftime advantage.
Bush followed with a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to stake Beaver River to a 23-0 advantage. Zehr then connected with Bush on an 18-yard scoring pass for a 29-0 advantage.
Little Falls (7-3) avoided the shutout on Xavier Dunn’s five-yard scoring run later in the final period.
Dicob hauled in four catches for a team-leading 68 yards, Peters finished with 43 yards receiving and Bush caught three passes for 41 yards.
Loghan Cardinell paced Beaver River on the ground with 48 yards on 12 carries, Kadin Martin finished with 43 yards on 15 carries and Bush finished with 39 yards on three touchdowns.
Beaver River’s defense, which recorded three interceptions and recovered a fumble on Friday, has now allowed only six points in each of its playoff games this year, including in a 49-6 win against Sherburne-Earlville.
The Beavers are also returning to a sectional final in football for the first time since 1995.
SECTION 10
MASSENA 24, OFA 12
When Massena started the season 1-4 running back-linebacker Colden Hardy admitted that his team was “down in the dumps”.
But he quickly added that Massena coach Taylor Zappia remained “totally positive” urging his Raiders to stay the course.
On Friday night the Raiders followed the course of development to their fourth straight victory, downing previously undefeated Northern Athletic Conference champion Ogdensburg Free Academy in the Section 10 Class B championship. The Raiders (5-4) earned the right to advance into regional play against the Section 7 champion next weekend on the same Ron Johnson Field where OFA (9-1) took a 40-39 win in the NAC opener for both teams.
“This is such an amazing feeling, one of the best feelings you could have I guess,” said Hardy, who rushed for 106 yards and made two tackles for losses in the fourth quarter where Massena pulled away from a 10-6 lead. “We knew that they were going to key on 25 and 5, that is me and DeShawn Walton. They were stacking the box so our receivers and other people had to step up.”
The Raiders came from behind with 19 seconds remaining in the first half, taking a 10-6 lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Conner Eastwood (7-for-11, 104 yards) to Garrett Weir (4-85 2 TDs) after Wier caught a 54-yard wide receiver option pass from DeShawn Walton.
The Raiders opened scoring with 6:54 remaining in the second quarter when Frederik Nagel booted a 23-yard field goal to start a perfect place kicking night that included three PATS.
OFA took its only lead if the night at 6-3 with 1:31 remaining in the half when Justice McIntyre (10-56) scored on a one-yard run to cap a 70-yard drive.
The Raiders pulled away from the 10-6 lead in a deflating fourth quarter where Blue Devils NAC Lineman of the Year Archie Green suffered a knee injury and was taken to the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center to join follow All-NAC selection, defensive back-linebacker Alex Worden, who had left the game with bruised ribs.
“One of the best things that happened tonight is that the report on Archie and Alex is a good as you could ask for,” said OFA coach Matt Tessmer after the game.
“We had a great season but we really got beat tonight. I have credit the Massena players and their coaching staff for a great game. All we can to is go back to work to get better.”
