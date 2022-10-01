SANDY CREEK — The Sandy Creek football team continues to overcome adversity this season and Friday night was no exception.
On the team’s homecoming night, the Comets turned to sophomore Logan Lando, who previously hadn’t even taken a snap at quarterback at the varsity level, and who completed a comeback win.
After senior quarterback Dustin Mackey went down with an injury in the second half, Lando stepped in and engineered a game-winning drive, rushing for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Sandy Creek rallied for a 24-22 victory over Cato-Meridian in a Section 3 Class D West Division game.
“I’m proud of myself, we lost our quarterback,” Lando said. “But we all had to step up.”
After the go-ahead score, the Comets (4-0 overall, 3-0 division) mounted a successful defensive stand, with senior Hayden Haines delivering a key play, to secure the win.
“This is a gut-check, these kids, I’m pretty impressed with them,” Sandy Creek coach Mike Stevens said. “To be 4-0 and to face the things we’ve gone through is impressive. We’re playing a lot of young kids.”
Mackey had thrown a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a three-yard score in the third quarter to provide Sandy Creek with its first lead of the night at 18-14 with 44.3 seconds left in the period. Mackey was injured on the next play as he twisted his ankle on an unsuccessful pass conversion attempt.
“It was devastating,” Comets senior tight end Hayden Haines said. “But our young quarterback pulled it out and led us to a victory.”
“It was pretty rough, our confidence when down,” Lando said. “But as soon as we started moving the ball, it came back up.”
But Cato-Meridian (2-2, 1-1) reclaimed the lead just four plays later as Dayshawn Hollister hauled in a 35-yard scoring pass from quarterback Finley Stonecypher just 54 seconds into the fourth quarter and led 18-14 on a conversion run by Angelo Turo.
This set the stage for Lando, who engineered a 55-yard drive in 10 plays, which included a fourth-down conversion, as well as completions of 10 and 24 yards to Haines.
“It felt amazing, I got that catch down in triple coverage, got us close to the end zone and he brought us into the end zone,” Haines said. “And we just held them off on defense.”
Lando put Sandy Creek up for good at 24-22 by scoring on an eight-yard run on a sweep to the left side, sprinting into the end zone with 3:35 remaining in regulation.
“It felt good, it was my first varsity touchdown because I’m a sophomore,” Lando said. “I saw the middle wasn’t open, so I booted out and knew I could use my speed.”
“It was a fake pass to me and then he was doing a sweep, so it was really beautiful,” Haines said. “I was watching from the other side, it was a good play, I love it.”
Stevens said the Comets were forced to improvise during much of the game-winning drive.
“We’re behind and we go down the field and have a drive like that,” Stevens said. “And I’m making up some plays, so we’re twisting some schemes and some blocking and he’s got a nice element that he can run, he’s very agile and he’s quick. I was just making up plays for him to keep the ball and it worked out.”
After the Comets were denied on the run conversion attempt, Stonecypher drove Cato-Meridian to Sandy Creek’s 20-yard line, but Haines broke up a pass attempt on fourth down to finish off the victory.
“I almost caught the ball, but it was a little short and I was there and stopped him,” said Haines, who usually plays at defensive back, but played at both defensive end and linebacker Friday. “I got a little bit of it, it hit my fingertips, but just a little low.”
“That was big, that was big,” Stevens said. “Our defense has been playing very, very well.”
Freshman running back Hudson Hunt paced Sandy Creek’s running game by totaling 89 yards on 26 carries.
“Little Hudson (Hunt) is a freshman, he’s a young kid and he could be playing modified,” Stevens said. “And Lando is a 10th grader and hasn’t played quarterback a snap in a game. I just looked at him and said ‘you’ve got to play quarterback’ and he was just like ‘OK.’”
Mackey’s exit from the game was just the latest injury Sandy Creek was forced to overcome as it lost its leading running back Mason Ennist to injury in last week’s win against Sherburne-Earlville.
Sandy Creek also lost standout running back and linebacker Cade Stoker to injury during the team’s training camp this year.
“Cade Stoker broke his ankle right before we went to our scrimmage and he had surgery like the first day of school, so that’s how our season started,” Stevens said. “He’s a super kid and worked his butt off and was so excited about the season. Mason Ennist was our junior middle linebacker and runner, he’s the heart and soul of this team, he twisted his ankle last week and has a broken bone.
“So we come into this game and I don’t know how a team overcomes this, we’re Class D, you don’t just sub the next guy in, we drop way off. So our young kids really stepped up for us.”
Turo ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half to stake Cato-Meridian to a 14-12 advantage as he opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter and ran in the conversion for an 8-0 advantage.
Mackey responded on the Comets’ next possession as he connected with Alex Caufield on an 11-yard scoring pass with 5:37 left in the quarter.
After Turo put the Blue Devils up 14-6 on a 21-yard scoring run, Haines responded by scoring on a three-yard pass from Mackey with 7:40 left in the first half.
“Angelo and Bo, they’re big boys and they’re in the gym all the time,” Haines said of the Turo brothers. “It feels good to take them down, they can hit hard, we just had to face it and tackle them and we did well.”
Sandy Creek also avenged a 16-8 loss to Cato-Meridian last year during the regular season. The Comets play a division crossover game at Little Falls next Friday night and conclude the regular season with a division game at Beaver River on Oct. 22.
“It feels amazing, I love being 4-0,” Haines added. “I’ve never felt something so special in my life.”
