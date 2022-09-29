The unbeaten Sandy Creek football team will return to the heart of Section 3 Class D divisional play tonight.
The Comets, off to a 3-0 start this season, including 2-0 in the Class D West Division, will host Cato-Meridian (2-1, 1-0) at 7 in a division clash.
Sandy Creek is coming off a 14-6 division crossover victory at home against Sherburne-Earlville last Friday night.
The Comets are led by senior quarterback Dustin Mackey, who has completed 16 of 35 passes this season for 373 yards and six touchdowns through three games.
All six of these touchdowns have been scored by senior tight end Hayden Haines, who has totaled 281 yards on 11 catches.
Junior running back Mason Ennist paces Sandy Creek’s running game, carrying the ball 53 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Hudson Hunt has scored a touchdown and has compiled 124 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Defensively, the Comets have allowed only one touchdown in three games this year after generating shutout wins against Onondaga (35-0) and Utica Notre Dame (21-0) to start the season.
Senior linebacker Travis Montone leads the way defensively with 39 tackles, while senior defensive lineman Sawyer Belaus has recorded 18 tackles and Ennist has totaled 14 ½.
Montone and junior defensive lineman Donald Moore have each generated two sacks to pace the team.
Cato-Meridian defeated Hannibal, 44-6, and Onondaga, 38-36, to begin the season before losing at Mount Markham, 33-8, in a division crossover game last week.
Senior running back Bo Turo paces the Blue Devils, carrying the ball 45 times for 555 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Angelo Turo has rushed for 245 yards on 37 carries and has scored three touchdowns.
Last year, Sandy Creek lost at Cato-Meridian, 16-8, in the second game of the regular season.
After finishing in third place in the Class D North-West Division, the Comets won at Waterville, 41-7, in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal before they were beaten by Adirondack, 36-6, in a semifinal.
Tonight’s game will also complete a three-game homestand for Sandy Creek, which will play at Little Falls in a division crossover game next Friday night.
After hosting Jordan-Elbridge in a nonleague game Oct. 14, the Comets will conclude division play with a game at Beaver River on Oct. 21 to wrap up the regular season.
CLASS A
Watertown (0-4) vs. Ithaca (1-3)
When, where: 6:30 tonight, at Watertown
Outlook: The Cyclones, who are still searching for their first win of the year, will host the Little Red of Section 4 in a nonleague game. Watertown, which is off to an 0-2 start in the National Division, including a 53-6 home loss to New Hartford last Friday, is also in search of its first offensive touchdown of the season. Of the Cyclones’ three scores, two are by fumble recoveries and the latest is a 55-yard interception return by Tristin Clifford last week against New Hartford.
CLASS B
Indian River (4-0, 1-0)
vs. Central Valley (2-2)
When, where: 6:30 p.m., at Ilion
Outlook: The Warriors, who won their first three games away from home, will hit the road again when they face the Thunder in a Class B North-East Division game. Indian River rolled to a 71-6 home triumph over South Jefferson last Friday in its division opener. Junior running back Derek Jones led the way, rushing for four scores on four carries and totaling 80 yards. Junior Kane Lynch ran for three touchdowns of his own and finished with 113 yards on seven carries. Lynch has totaled 691 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground on 62 carries. Central Valley is led by quarterback Braden Moreau (350 yards, four TDs) and running back Sam Jacquays (274 yards, four TDs).
South Jefferson (1-2, 0-1)
vs. Oneida (1-3, 0-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Adams
Outlook: The Spartans will host the Indians in a North-East Division game. South Jefferson has lost its past two games after a season-opening 18-7 win at Cortland on Sept. 9. Junior running back Isaac Quonce paces South Jefferson with three touchdowns, two on runs and another on a kickoff return. Junior quarterback Cobin O’Brien has passed for a score and ran for a touchdown, with the latter coming at Indian River. Oneida is coming off a 39-20 division loss to Camden.
CLASS C
General Brown (3-0, 2-0) vs.
Westmoreland/Oriskany (0-4, 0-3)
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Westmoreland
Outlook: The unbeaten Lions will travel to clash with Bulldogs will clash in a C2 Division afternoon game. General Brown is fresh off recording a 49-7 home rout of Skaneateles last week in a division crossover game. The Lions implemented a balanced attack to avenge a loss to the Lakers in last year’s Class C title game at the Carrier Dome, as Sheamus Devine, Kaleb Natali, Gabe Malcolm, Luke Heller and Tayvon Hunt each rushed for a touchdown. Defensively, Natali and Armondo Orcesi each recovered a fumble to score a touchdown for General Brown, which has yielded only one touchdown in three games. Natali, who has rushed for 211 yards on 27 carries and has scored five touchdowns, heads a balanced rushing attack along with Malcolm (25 for 209, three TDs), quarterback Aiden McManaman (27 for 202 yards, two TDs, passing TD) and Devine (31 for 201, four TDs).
Lowville (1-2) vs.
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (2-2, 1-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Verona
Outlook: The Red Raiders and Red Devils will meet in a Class C2 Division game. Lowville is looking to bounce back after an 0-2 start in the division, including losses at Adirondack, 36-6, and 35-20 at home to Holland Patent last Saturday night. Last week for Lowville, junior quarterback Logan Watson threw a pair of touchdown passes, one to Dalton Myers and the other to Alex Myers. Sean Kelly added a scoring run for the Red Raiders. Watson has thrown three scoring passes and Dalton Myers has totaled 126 receiving yards and two scores on five catches. Kelly has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 251 yards and three TDs. V-V-S is coming off a 49-14 division win against Westmoreland/Oriskany.
CLASS D
Beaver River (2-1, 1-0)
vs. Onondaga (0-3, 0-2)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Nedrow
Outlook: The Beavers and Tigers will square off in a Class D North-West Division clash. Beaver River is looking to bounce back after a 48-7 division crossover loss to Dolgeville. The Beavers had won their previous two games, including a 33-20 win at Utica Notre Dame in their division and season opener Sept. 10. Junior quarterback Derrick Zehr leads Beaver River, completing 31 of 61 passes for 408 yards and five touchdowns.
8-MAN
South Lewis (1-2, 1-0) vs.
Thousand Islands (1-3, 0-1)
When, where: 7 tonight, at Turin
Outlook: The Falcons and Vikings meet in their annual showdown in Section 3’s eight-man West Division. South Lewis is coming off its first win of the season in a 34-0 division win at Weedsport last week when senior quarterback Clayton Kreager carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Thousand Islands was beaten in its division opener, 28-22, by Bishop Grimes.
Spackenkill vs. Tupper Lake (2-2)
When, where: 2 p.m., Saturday.
SECTION 10
Gouverneur (3-0, 2-0) vs. Canton (1-3, 1-2)
When, where: 4:15 today at Canton.
Malone (2-1, 2-0) vs. OFA (4-0, 3-0)
When, where: 7 tonight at OFA
Outlook: Two of the final three unbeaten teams in Northern Athletic Conference play meet in this game. OFA has a potent offense, averaging 42.5 points a game this season while allowing only 13.5. Malone has been outscored 86-72, largely due to 60-0 nonconference loss to Peru to start the season.
St. Lawrence (0-3, 0-2) vs. Potsdam (0-3)
When, where: 7 tonight at Potsdam
Massena (1-2) vs. Adirondack (3-0)
When, where: 1 p.m., Saturday, Boonville
