Twenty-three total players from the Frontier League and Section 10 were named to the New York State Sports Writers Association’s 2020 All State teams, Wednesday.
South Jefferson’s Jackie Piddock and Hammond’s Avery Kenyon lead the group. Piddock was named the Class B Co-Player of the Year along with Ella Anthony, a junior from Horace Mann.
Piddock, a sophomore, averaged 25 points per game for the Spartans who won their second consecutive Section 3 Class B title this past March.
Also being named to the Class B All State team was Canton’s Sarah Sieminski (11th team), South Jefferson’s Emma Schafer (honorable mention), Lowville’s Sydney Brown (honorable mention) and OFA’s Emily Farrand (honorable mention).
In Class D, Hammond’s Avery Kenyon was named to the first team. The junior averaged 21 points and led Hammond to a Section 10 Class D championship. Along with Kenyon, Hammond’s Kelsey Bennett and Kylie Vaughn made the fifth team and honorable mention respectively.
Also in Class D, Copenhagen’s Brooke Smykla made the second team and Raegan Dalrymple made the fourth team. Lyme’s Olivia Ososkalo made the third team, Edwards-Knox’s Abby Hart made the fourth team and Lucy Frary made the sixth team. Heuvelton’s Rayna Cameron made the eighth team while Chateaugay’s Chloe Champagne and Harrisville’s Tori Moore each made honorable mention.
In Class A, Malone’s Madison Ansari was named to the eighth team, Indian River’s Adrien LaMora, Malone’s Leah Gallagher and Massena’s Tori Jacobs were named as honorable mentions.
In Class C Thousand Islands’ Kennady Amo and St. Lawrence Central’s Marissa McLean were named to the sixth team while Madrid-Waddington’s Alexis Sullivan made the ninth team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.