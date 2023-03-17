The Canandaigua girls basketball team poses together after winning a state Class A semifinal game Saturday. Head coach Mike Brennan, a Cape Vincent native, is in the back at right.

Cape Vincent’s Michael Brennan has led the Canandaigua girls basketball team into Saturday night’s state championship game.

Section 5’s Canandaigua (21-5) will play Section 1’s Walter Panas (22-5) at 7 p.m. in the Class A final at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy after defeating Section 8’s Manhasset 55-42 in a semifinal game Friday afternoon at the same site. Walter Panas, of Cortlandville, defeated Section 2’s Averill Park, 47-42.

