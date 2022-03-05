SYRACUSE — Both Charli Carroll and Emma Dupee picked the right time to have a career game.
Copenhagen won its first Section 3 title since 2019 in its third straight finals appearance at the Section 3 girls basketball finals Saturday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.
Copenhagen (21-2) will now face Section 10 champion Heuvelton (21-4) 3 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Community College in the Class D quarterfinal.
General Brown (22-2) won the sectional title after pulling away to beat Bishop Grimes in the Class B final. It will face Section 4 in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Visions Memorial Arena in Binghamton. The Lions won the C-1 title in 2002, but lost in the overall final and will make its first trip to states.
COPENHAGEN 58, POLAND 40
Charli Carroll generated a career-high 33 points while teammate Samantha Stokely added nine points. Both players collected their points in different fashion as Carroll netted many of her points via put-backs and in-close shots while Stokely picked up her points via steals and layups.
“We were able to be aggressive and get our points off of turnovers,” Stokely said.
Copenhagen made life difficult for Poland’s top-scorer Logan Cookingham, who finished with 26 points. The Golden Knights made the Tornadoes’ main scorer work for her points.
“The key was to keep her in front of us and just run the floor,” Golden Knights coach Natalie Scott said.
Carroll picked up the slack for fellow forward Raegan Dalrymple, who fought through a knee ailment she suffered in gym class earlier in the week. Dalrymple chipped in three points, but Carroll was ready for the challenge.
“It put a little more pressure on me, but I got more comfortable as the game went on,” Carroll said.
Poland jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but Copenhagen used its trademark pressure to slowly take over the game. The Tornadoes also struggled from the field for most of the first half and the Golden Knights took advantage.
“It’s exciting because once we get to that point, we want to keep that intensity up, so we can feed off of it,” Stokely said.
Copenhagen built its lead despite foul trouble for Stokely, Dalrymple and Alyssa Fitzpatrick. However, the Golden Knights’ depth came through at the perfect time.
“It was a massive help from the people on the bench when we’re in trouble because we have more weapons,” Carroll said.
An all-north country showdown awaits as the Golden Knights play the Bulldogs in a state quarterfinal for a chance at a trip to Troy and a semifinal berth. Scott will get right to work preparing for Copenhagen’s Section 10 opponents after celebrating the sectional crown.
“They’ve come on late this season because Hammond beat them twice, but put it to them in the D final,” Scott said of Heuvelton. “We’re going to look at them, but I’m definitely going to enjoy the win.”
GENERAL BROWN 47, BISHOP GRIMES 26
Emma Dupee provided a career-best 22 points and Kori Nichols added 13 points as the Lions overcame a slow shooting start to beat the Cobras (15-10). Both teams struggled from the field early on while trying to adjust to the new surroundings after playing semifinal games at Allyn Hall.
“I think both teams were kind of thrown off by the new court and new situation,” Dupee said. “I think that was probably our worst first half of the year.”
The long break between games also affected both teams’ shooting, but the deep Lions team challenged itself to improve as the game progressed.
“It was a long week preparing and I think emotionally we were both drained,” General Brown coach Janelle Ferris said. “We had gut-check time and we did what we needed to finish.”
Rosalie Vincent netted 11 points and Jenna Sloan posted eight points for Bishop Grimes, which was held to its second-lowest point total of the season. The Lions turned up the intensity and were able to get out and run, which forced Bishop Grimes to abandon its traditional half-court look.
“We talked all week that we wanted them to play our game and not the other way around,” Ferris said. “We we’re kind of slow with our running because of nerves, but I think we started to attack a little bit more.”
Dupee took it upon herself to kick-start the offense by finishing her in-close looks and mid-range shots. It was similar to her effort in the Frontier League “B” Division championship victory over Immaculate Heart Central, where she scored 14 points.
“She’s one of our best players and she really stepped it up,” Nichols said.
“I just really wanted to win, so that’s why I was so motivated,” Dupee added.
The intensity and good shooting touch spread to the rest of the team as Nichols spurred a 14-1 second-half run that put the game out of reach. Bishop Grimes wasn’t able to recover while being forced into an up-tempo style.
“We realized that (the tempo) wasn’t our game and we really had to step it up and put the ball in the basket,” Nichols said.
