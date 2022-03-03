Both the General Brown and Copenhagen girls basketball teams are looking for a Section 3 title this weekend and each team has lent a hand to the other to make that possible.
The Lions and Golden Knights will play for sectional crowns Saturday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College. Top-seeded Copenhagen (20-2) will take on No. 2 Poland (18-3) in the Class D final at 11 a.m. Second-seeded General Brown (21-2) will take on No. 12 Bishop Grimes (15-9) in the Class B final at 3 p.m.
Copenhagen and General Brown played each other in a nonleague matchup on Jan. 8, where the Lions came away with a 53-40 victory. The Golden Knights wanted an opportunity to test themselves against a deep squad that plays frenetic defense.
“Their depth makes them able to pressure teams,” Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott said. “General Brown is able to keep the press on and wear teams down.”
The Lions wanted to challenge themselves against the Golden Knights’ bigger players, like seniors Raegan Dalrymple and Charli Carroll. However, Copenhagen has been able to show its versatility with its guard play.
“Copenhagen is well-rounded with its shooters and its big players,” General Brown coach Janelle Ferris said. “Their length is what we wanted to play against.”
The two teams scrimmaged each other in the week between the Frontier League championships and the start of Section 3 play. Both squads rely on defensive pressure to cause turnovers and wanted to simulate that in their meetings.
“(General Brown’s) pressure is what we wanted to test ourselves against,” Scott said. “They go full-out and make us work.”
Copenhagen likes using Dalrymple and Carroll on the front and back ends of its press. Dalrymple is used on the inbound line to make entry passes difficult while Carroll is at the back to challenge shots.
“They do a great job on the press with Raegan in front and Charli in the back,” Ferris said. “Their guards also do a good job on defense.”
Copenhagen will renew its multi-sport rivalry with Poland, as the two schools have faced each other in soccer many times. The Tornadoes have junior forward Logan Cookingham, who averages 24.5 points per game. Scott hopes that they can make Poland’s top player work for her points.
“We’re hoping our defense can keep Cookingham under her average and hold the rest of the team down,” Scott said.
General Brown takes on a Bishop Grimes team that split two meetings with Indian River during the regular season. Ferris is hoping to take some knowledge from the Warriors and use it in Saturday’s matchup with the Cobras, who play more of a half-court game.
“They slow the game down and they’ll play halfcourt defense.” Ferris said. “Playing teams like South Jefferson, Indian River and Marcellus, who shut down transition teams, helps us.”
The Knights have sailed through most of the season, but a game against the Lions was something of a ritual.
“We’ve always gotten together and I wanted them on our schedule because we needed teams that would challenge us,” Scott said.
The two teams were looking for one more scrimmage against each other, but their schedules couldn’t make it happen.
However, both teams are rooting for a Frontier League sweep this weekend.
“I think the respect between our two programs has been going on for a while,” Ferris said. “Copenhagen has always been a good team and wanted to make ourselves into a team like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.