COPENHAGEN — Copenhagen’s inside game usually grabs the headlines, but it’s outside shooting proved key this time.
Aubree Smykla registered 23 points and Charli Carroll added 15 points as top-seeded Copenhagen (19-2) defeated No. 8 New York Mills, 65-34, in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal game Tuesday night.
Copenhagen usually gets much of its points inside the paint, thanks to senior post players Carroll and Raegan Dalrymple. However, Smykla’s outside shooting of long twos and three 3-pointers helped give the Golden Knights more offensive balance.
“When we’re on with our shooting, we don’t overdo going into the paint and it opens up our offense,” Smykla said.
Copenhagen will play fourth-seeded Hamilton (15-6), which defeated Belleville Henderson, 54-15, in a quarterfinal game, in a Class D semifinal at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Allyn Hall gym on the campus of Onondaga Community College.
For New York Mills (11-11) on Tuesday, Jemma Jordan netted 15 points and Ciara Lape chipped in nine points. The Maurauders carried only six players. The Golden Knights took advantage of their opponent’s short bench with their trademark pressure defense.
“We love to jump on teams early and get ahead in the game,” Smykla said. “We really like to get off to a crazy defensive start to throw them off their game.”
Copenhagen used Darymple and Carroll as bookends in their press while Smykla, Samantha Stokely and Alyssa Fitzpatrick disrupted passes and caused turnovers. Bringing the ball up proved more and more difficult for New York Mills as the game progressed.
“They did get tired towards the end, but that made them get physical,” Carroll said.
Copenhagen’s shooting received additional help with its roster of talented post players to grab any rebounds and restart the offense if there wasn’t a put-back option. Copenhagen’s shooters are willing to put up shots because there’s a good chance it will retain possession.
“It definitely gives you more confidence in shooting because there’s a great chance they’ll get the ball back,” Smykla said.
The game was the last home game for Golden Knights seniors Carroll and Dalrymple, as all their remaining games will be played at neutral sites.
“Going out on a win in your last home game feels great,” Carroll said.
The wins have piled up for Copenhagen in the second half of the season, so it tested itself against Indian River and General Brown in scrimmages over its 10-day layoff since winning the Frontier League “D” Division playoff final on Feb. 12.
Golden Knights’ head coach Natalie Scott said the games against the Warriors and Lions served as a big boost.
“We helped them get ready in between their layoff and it helped us get our competition,” Scott said. “That was the biggest thing that helped us because it helped us get back to that kind of pace, competitiveness and getting beat down a little bit.”
In Copenhagen’s next game it will face a Hamilton team led by Kyleigh Pearson (14 points per game) and Lindsey Speer (10.6 ppg). The Emerald Knights run a similar offense to that of the Maurauders.
“It’s a little bit of the same like New York Mills, where they have an offense where most of them are on the outside,” Scott said. “I go on and scope out the streams and it helps me get a gauge on the players and what they do.”
