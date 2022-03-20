TROY — Copenhagen stayed up late to win a state title.
Charli Carroll earned all-tournament MVP status by scoring 14 points and all-tournament team selections Raegan Dalrymple and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each added 12 points as Copenhagen won its first state title with a 47-39 victory over Section 6’s Sherman in the NYSPHSAA Class D championship game Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College.
“They’re going to have to make some room for basketball on the state champion sign in front of the village,” Carroll said.
Jenna Fisher notched 15 points and sister Hayden Fisher complied nine point for the Wildcats. It was the second state final appearance for Sherman, which is from Chautauqua County.
Copenhagen becomes the first area team since Heuvelton won the Class D title three years in a row from 2015-17 to win a state basketball title. The Golden Knights are the first Frontier League girls team to win a state title since South Jefferson did in 2006.
The game went off 28 minutes later than the original 8:45 p.m. start time due the Class A and AA finals running long. Copenhagen stayed loose in the locker room while awaiting the start of the game.
“I just told them that today is about you (the team),” said Copenhagen head coach Natalie Scott. “This is a win for you and they deserved it.”
Copenhagen raced out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter after Fitzpatrick made some vital shots. The Knights guards forced the Wildcats into some bad shots early in the first quarter.
“The good start got our intensity going and that lead just gave us confidence,” Fitzpatrick said.
Sherman grew more comfortable and gained some points from the Fisher sisters. The Bulldogs cut the lead to four in the second quarter before Carroll and Dalrymple scored some key points inside.
“We still had the height advantage and we didn’t have to play the big person (Hartford’s Karlee Nims) like we did last night,” Carroll said.
Carroll was a force in the post to give the Knights some space in the third quarter. She collected rebounds and made life miserable for the Wildcats interior players. Sherman got within nine at the end of the quarter thanks to Jenna Fisher. However, the Copenhagen forwards clamped down and didn’t let Sherman any closer.
“Being big frazzles them and it shuts them down on the inside,” Dalrymple said. “It’s a big part of getting the win.”
Dalrymple took matters into her own hands in the fourth with a driving layup and big 3-pointer that caused the Copenhagen’s fans to cheer wildly. She also helped draw three straight fouls on Sherman in the fourth to get Copenhagen into the bonus early and get foul shots.
“Especially because it was my last game, I wanted to just go for it,” Dalrymple said. “I fouled out last game (against Hartford in the semifinal).”
The senior forward had been hindered with a knee injury that she suffered before the Section 3 final victory against Poland. She hadn’t been the force on offense that she had been during the regular season.
“I told Raegan that she had to break out again,” Scott said. “The knee is settled and you got to be really strong,”
Time finally ran down after the game seemingly dragged on due to fouls and missed shots. Then the Golden Knights celebrated and Scott is still trying to process the victory.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Scott said. “I’m just so proud for this special group of girls.”
The Knights planned to come home today with an expected warm reception waiting for them in Lewis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.