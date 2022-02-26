SYRACUSE — Call the Copenhagen girls basketball team the comeback kids on this day.
Trailing by double digits in the first half, the Golden Knights stormed back and pulled away for a 52-39 victory over Hamilton on Saturday in a Section 3 Class D semifinal at Onondaga Community College’s Allyn Hall.
With the win, top-seeded Copenhagen improves to 20-2 and advances to a sectional final for the third consecutive postseason.
Earlier on the same court, second-seeded Poland held off sixth-seeded Immaculate Heart Central in a Class D semifinal. Copenhagen and Poland will play for the Class D title at 11 a.m. next Saturday at OCC’s SRC Arena.
COPENHAGEN 52, HAMILTON 39
Junior Aubree Smykla scored 18 points to pace a balanced offensive effort as the Golden Knights rallied to defeat the Emerald Knights.
Charli Carroll totaled 17 points and hauled in a team best 12 rebounds and fellow senior Raegan Dalrymple finished with 13 points to pace Copenhagen.
“Our energy just really picked up,” Dalrymple said of her team’s approach in the second half.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott said. “But a great comeback, this is awesome.”
The Golden Knights will return to Syracuse next Saturday to play for the title and a state tournament berth.
“It’s great to get back to this point,” Carroll said. “This is our last opportunity to get to states again, so this is special.”
“We’re really excited,” Dalrymple said. “It’s nice because last year it kind of got taken away from us, we were really looking forward to it.”
Against Hamilton, Copenhagen trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, before drawing within 26-20 by halftime.
“Our kids kind of needed that kind of game, we haven’t played in a lot of games like that this year,” Scott said. “So it just kind of adds to the repertoire of our team. They’re not quitters, for sure, I can see it in their eyes, they weren’t done, they weren’t giving up. And they fought back and battled back.”
Smykla scored 13 of her points in the second half, including seven in the third quarter, to help fuel the comeback.
“It was very exciting,” Smykla said. “We didn’t keep our head down, we kept it right up and just kept going with it.”
The Golden Knights scored the first five points of the third quarter to reclaim the lead at 27-26 on a conventional three-point play from Carroll.
Later, Smykla drained a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer for a 32-30 Copenhagen lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“Aubree has been coming along really well for us, she’s really been coming into her own the last couple games,” Scott said. “Last game she had 23 (points) for us ... and when you get that guard balance with our bigger players, it makes it truly hard to defend.”
Later, with the game tied at 39-all, Carroll converted on another three-point play to give her team the lead for good with 4:21 left.
This sparked a 13-0 run for Copenhagen to close the game, with Carroll scoring 10 of her points in the final period, including five free throws.
Defensively, the Golden Knights changed up their approach in the second half and it paid off as the Emerald Knights managed to score only 13 points after halftime, including only four in the third quarter, and were shutout for the last 5:12 of the game.
“Our defense is normally on point and we just fell apart with talking, with shifting and then we finally got it back together,” Carroll said.
“We did play (man-to-man) for a little bit and that helped us a lot in defending their shooters,” Smykla said. “And that was a great benefit for us and then we went back to our 3-2 (zone) at the end.”
Lindsey Speer scored 13 points to pace Hamilton (15-7) and Kyleigh Pearson finished with 11 points.
The Golden Knights are currently ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D and Poland is ranked seventh.
“More than anything, we have to work on our focus, because we can’t keep coming from behind after halftime,” Scott said. “We need to come out ready to go.”
Copenhagen, which won the Section 3 Class D championship in 2019 with a victory over Madison, also reached the final in 2020 when it was defeated by Brookfield.
POLAND 40, IMMACULATE HEART 38
Logan Cookinham poured in a game-high 25 points to spark the second-seeded Tornadoes past the Cavaliers in a Class D semifinal.
Emily Bombard scored 13 points to pace IHC, which finishes its season at 13-9.
The Cavaliers stayed within reach of Poland (18-3) through the final minute.
“We’re all pretty upset right now, we all know what we could have done,” IHC coach Jake Fusilli said. “I’m very proud of how hard my girls worked. ... Some shots that we normally make just weren’t falling today. We did our job on defense and hustled and that’s all I can ask for.”
IHC, which trailed by as many as six points in the first half, forged an 8-2 surge in the second quarter en route to leading 20-19 at halftime.
Then, keeping within striking distance in the third quarter, the Cavaliers engineered an 8-0 surge from which they built a 35-31 lead, capped by a follow-up basket from Estella Renzi with 5:19 left in regulation.
But the Tornadoes closed the game on a 9-4 run and took the lead for good on a put-back basket from Caimin Roark with 1:10 to play. After Cookinham made a free throw for a 40-38 lead with 42.5 seconds left, Maddison Haver made two steals in the final minute, including one under the IHC basket in the final seconds to hold off the Cavaliers.
“I think down the stretch, they had a couple big girls and our game plan was to box them out, because they’re a lot bigger and we’re a small team,” Fusilli said. “I think they had a couple second- and third-chance opportunities towards the end and that just kind of pushed them over the hump.”
Cookinham, who is a junior, also reached a milestone as she reached the career 1,000-point plateau with a free throw in the second quarter.
IHC, which sports only two seniors on its roster, recorded a 54-42 road win at Brookfield in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.
“Coming into this year we knew we had some bright talent coming up,” Fusilli said. “In the last 10 minutes or so in the game we had four freshmen out there and one junior. We’re only losing two people for next year, so that’s one of the good things. We knew we were a young team, it’s been kind of a building year, but at the same time we knew we could compete with anyone that we played.”
The Cavaliers played in the sectional semifinals in girls basketball for the first time since the 2016-17 season when the team won the Class D title.
