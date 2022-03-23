Copenhagen couldn’t have known it at the time — all it was trying to do was win a state title — but by winning the state Class D championship on Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, the Golden Knights provided the perfect capper for the past 20 years of north country girls basketball.
The NYSPHAA state tournament for girls basketball teams began in 1981. South Jefferson sent a team to the semifinals that very first year, losing to Pavilion of Section 5 in the Class C semifinals.
For the next 20 years, that’s the best north country girls basketball teams could do — reach the state semifinals, and lose.
Morristown and Salmon River lost in the semis six years later, in 1987. Canton made the semifinals in 1988. Malone reached the semifinal round in 1996 and 1998. Chateaugay lost in the state semifinals in 2000.
Twenty years without a state title to show.
Now, consider the second 20 years:
n Two state titles for Immaculate Heart Central
n Two state titles for South Jefferson
n Two more for Hammond
n Three — in a row — for Heuvelton.
Throw in Copenhagen’s championship and Malone breaking through for a state Class A championship in 2008 and that is 11 girls state crowns in the last two decades.
That is quite the drastic turnaround.
IHC was the first to show what could be achieved with the first state basketball championship of any kind — girls or boys — in 2002. That team of Marisa Vespa, Mattea Alteri, Katelyn Moran, Angela Puccia and Megan Fortunato destroyed whatever mental block north country basketball teams were having about winning championships on the state level.
South Jefferson followed with the likes of Erika Smith and Lauren Sischo and Hammond after that with Brittany Kenyon and Nicole Davidson. Three straight titles from Paige McCormick and Heuvelton solidified the no longer brand-new notion that the north country could compete with anyone in the state.
And now, Copenhagen has rounded out the last 20 years by tying on an 11th state championship bow.
The Golden Knights, although they achieved their first state basketball title, are familiar with state celebrations. Copenhagen won state girls soccer titles in 1988, 1993 and 2015, the ‘88 title the first time a Section 3 Class D team won a state girls soccer crown.
But now, as Copenhagen’s standout center Charli Carroll said after Saturday’s clinching victory, “They’re going to have to make some room for basketball on the state champion sign in front of the village.”
Copenhagen soccer coaches like Nancy Henry and Katherine Stackel have ensured for decades that Copenhagen girls teams are a force at the highest level. But Golden Knights basketball coach Natalie Scott, who played for Henry, belongs on that short list.
Scott exhibited during Copenhagen’s charge to the championship one of the best traits of a coach, the ability to utilize a variety of players on the roster and knowing where each player’s strengths are. The Golden Knights’ ability to have a different player lead the team in scoring from game-to-game is not all that customary and a testament to Copenhagen’s depth and Scott’s willingness to use it.
Carroll, at 6-foot-2 and quick, gave the Golden Knights something that most Class D teams don’t have. Even when teams key on her, she doesn’t break a sweat.
“Charli has a great head on her shoulders,” Scott said during championship weekend. “She’s calm, she’s patient and she doesn’t let things rattle her too much. She’s the perfect person to flash in there on the press. She’s the biggest person on the floor and she’s going to get that ball.”
Carroll graduates this year. So does Raegan Dalrymple (whose sister Riley came all the way from Georgia, where she wrestles for Life University, to watch Raegan in the state final four). But everyone else on the team is back.
The template has been set: two state championships in a row, three state championships in a row. Copenhagen could realistically repeat. North country teams now know it’s possible.
Nobody just over 20 years ago, could have seen this coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.