DEXTER — The General Brown girls basketball team jumped to an almost perfect start in their Frontier League rematch against Indian River.

Kori Nichols provided 15 points while Leah Ferris notched a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as General Brown (14-2 overall, 13-1 league) defeated Indian River, 44-31, in a battle of division leaders on Tuesday night. Lily Dupee added eight points as the Lions avenged their only league loss of the season when the Warriors (16-2, 11-1) won, 41-36, Jan. 20 in Philadelphia.

