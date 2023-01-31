DEXTER — The General Brown girls basketball team jumped to an almost perfect start in their Frontier League rematch against Indian River.
Kori Nichols provided 15 points while Leah Ferris notched a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as General Brown (14-2 overall, 13-1 league) defeated Indian River, 44-31, in a battle of division leaders on Tuesday night. Lily Dupee added eight points as the Lions avenged their only league loss of the season when the Warriors (16-2, 11-1) won, 41-36, Jan. 20 in Philadelphia.
“We did not come out ready to play at that point in time,” General Brown coach Janelle Ferris said. “We’ve been working on some adjustments and they came together, which was great to see.”
Bella Davis scored all 10 of her points in the second half and Ravan Marsell totaled nine points for Indian River, which had its 11-game winning streak snapped. Indian River last lost at Westhill, 47-42, on Dec. 17.
General Brown reeled off the first eight points of the game as it used its trademark 3-2 zone and defensive pressure to disrupt the Indian River offense. The Lions played much better than in the first encounter with the Warriors, where a slow start hindered them.
“We came out flat last game against Indian River and this game we were just way more intense,” said Nichols, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in the last game against the Warriors. “Starting in the press also really helped us out.”
That same defensive pressure led to many easy baskets for General Brown, which cashed in on many close looks and second-chance opportunities. The Lions have been working on their outside game, but like having that versatility in order to win games in a number of different ways.
“It’s pretty helpful knowing that we can score any way all game long,” Dupee said.
Turnovers were a constant issue for Indian River as General Brown built a 30-13 halftime lead. The Warriors did manage to play better on defense in the second half as they held the Lions to 14 points. However, Indian River couldn’t parlay those turnovers into points.
“Our defense was much better in the second half, but we turned the ball back over to them,” Indian River coach Jim Whitley said.
Despite the loss, Whitley is pleased with his team’s effort. Indian River has had to deal with multiple lineup changes due to illnesses, but thinks the team will be ready since some players who filled in have been playing minutes they wouldn’t have received.
“We got kids that have had to step up and kids that normally wouldn’t play a lot have played a little bit,” Whitley said. “That’s going to help them moving forward.”
General Brown can wrap up the “B” Division crown with a win over Immaculate Heart on Thursday or Sandy Creek next Monday. Getting a win over a Class A school will be helpful for the upcoming Section 3 playoffs.
“It feels great to beat Indian River and to know we can beat an A school,” Nichols said.
The Lions are hoping to tighten some things up for the sectional playoffs. Seniors like Nichols, Dupee, Ainsley Fuller and Ashlee Ward have stepped up as General Brown tries to win back-to-back Section 3 Class B titles.
“A lot of times we do put everything on their shoulders and ask them to step out of their comfort zone,” Ferris said. “With their experience, you can rely on them to do it and they do a pretty good job.”
