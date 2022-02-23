DEXTER — General Brown’s defense was just about perfect in the third quarter.
Ainsley Fuller scored 15 points and Kori Nichols suppled 10 points as second-seeded General Brown stifled No. 7 Oneida, 56-28, in a Section 3 Class B girls basketball quarterfinal Wednesday at General Brown High School. The Lions defense held the Indians to two points in the third quarter with the lone basket coming with 30 seconds left in the period.
“I think we’ve had better defensive quarters, but definitely went out there and gave it our all,” said senior guard Emma Dupee, who scored nine points. “When we can get as many stops as we can, it sets us up on the right track for the rest of the game.”
General Brown (20-2) now faces third-seeded Marcellus (17-4) in a Class B semifinal slated for 11 a.m. Sunday at Allyn Hall Gym on the campus of Onondaga Community College. Marcellus defeated No. 6 Utica Notre Dame, 70-57, in a quarterfinal game. The trip to the semifinals comes after last season, which lasted just eight games without sectional or state play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do travel to play basketball a lot (in AAU ball), but to play a game like that is really awesome,” Dupee said.
Kaylin Curro totaled 14 points and Myah Rainbow chipped in 11 points for the Indians (15-7).
Both teams struggled early with their shooting, but the Lions were able to get more opportunities thanks to their defense leading to transition baskets. General Brown didn’t allow Oneida to score more than 10 points in a quarter until the fourth, when the game was already decided.
“We love to get some steals and deflections and run the floor because that’s our strength,” General Brown head coach Janelle Ferris said.
The Lions came out flying to start the second half as Karsyn Fields made a pair of steals that led to fast-break layups for the senior. General Brown rattled off the first 15 points of the third quarter before Oneida scored on a putback by Rainbow with 30 seconds left.
“We always knew Oneida comes out a little slow, so we were prepared for them being a stronger second half team,” Ferris said. “I think the girls took on the challenge and did a great job with it.”
General Brown gained points via halfcourt sets in the second half. The Lions were able to use strong cuts to the basket and get many close looks inside the paint. It’s something that General Brown likes to do when shots aren’t dropping early in games.
“I think we realized that we weren’t really moving our feet on offense, so we all came together and starting cutting to get baskets,” said Fields, who scored six points.
The win secures a second straight Sunday game for the Lions. General Brown routed No. 15 Chittenango, 63-15, on Feb. 20.
Wednesday’s win was the final home game for General Brown and for seniors Fields and Dupee.
“It was really nice having that final game on our home floor,” Fields said. “It was nice to get the “W”.
