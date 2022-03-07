High school girls basketball
The General Brown girls basketball team (22-2 overall record) will meet Section’s 4 Norwich in Sunday’s quarterfinals of the NYSPHSAA Class B tournament at 3:30 p.m. at Visions Federal Credit Union Memorial Arena in Binghamton.
Norwich (16-6), which won its third straight Section 4 title, used 13 3-point field goals to beat Chenango Valley, 61-34, at Visions Arena last Sunday. Emily Evans led the Purple Tornadoes with 27 points, including four treys, and Margaret Dougher added 13 points.
