Hammond’s state girls basketball championship season isn’t finished when it comes to awards.
The New York State Sportswriters Association has named Hammond junior Landree Kenyon as the state Class D Player of the Year, and three other members of the Red Devils were selected to the Class D squad as the squad garnered the most awards among all north country teams after winning the state Class D title in March.
Kenyon, named the Times All-North MVP for the Northern Athletic Conference in April, averaged 22 points per game and 12 rebounds per game as a 6-foot-1 center/forward for Hammond.
“Landree is one of the most versatile and athletic athletes I’ve seen,” said Hammond head coach Alyssa Crosby. “Her length and agility allow her to dominate at any position she plays on the court. When she gets going, she is unstoppable.”
Kenyon is joined on the Class D first team by teammate and sophomore Ava Howie, also a Times All-North first team player.
Howie averaged 18 points per game, as well as five assists, four steals and four rebounds per game.
“She is a serious threat anywhere on the floor, especially the 3-point line,” Howie said.
Red Devils Sadie Sprabury (seventh team) and Hailee Manning (10th team) also were named all-state.
Section 10 dominated the Class D state team as 14 NAC players were selected.
The NAC added one more state first-team selection in Canton junior Ava Hoy, who was honored in Class C. Howie, a 6-4 center, averaged 20 ppg and 12 rpg, also blocking 5 shots a game. She also made the Times All-North first team.
“She is intelligent, versatile and a relentless worker,” said Canton coach Jim DiSalvo.
General Brown’s Kori Nichols led all area Class B players by finishing on the state second team. Nichols claimed Times All-North Frontier League MVP honors in April after averaging 18.8 ppg and 4.9 steals per game.
“She has really evolved over the years to become the complete player that every team wishes they had,” said General Brown coach Janelle Ferris.
Hermon-DeKalb’s Olivia Simser and Lisbon’s Alison Bell each made the state Class D third team. Chateaugay’s Kaelyn Morgan was selected to the fourth team. Copenhagen’s Aubree Smykla, Heuvelton’s Rylin McAllister and Chateaugay’s Irelynn LaPlante led a north country-heavy sixth team in Class D. Lisbon’s Rachel LaRock joined Hammond’s Sprabury on the seventh team. Edwards-Knox’s Lily Lottie made the eighth team, Heuvelton’s Katie Cunningham the ninth team and Chateaugay’s Madison McComb the 10th team.
Chateaugay’s Avery McDonald and Edwards-Knox’s Addison Foster were honorable mention picks.
Following Canton’s Hoy in Class C, Madrid-Waddington’s Grace Plumley, an All-North first team selection, made the state fourth team. Canton’s Callie Klassen (eighth team) and Olivia White (ninth team) also made all-state. Plumley’s teammate Natalia Pearson was named to the 10th team. Canton’s Winnie Downs, Madrid-Waddington’s Haily Marcellus and St. Lawrence Central’s Brionna Foster were honorable mentions.
Following General Brown’s Nichols in Class B, Gouverneur’s Elizabeth Riutta made the fifth team and OFA’s Abby Raven made sixth team. The Wildcats’ Meredith Bush was an 11th-team pick. Honorable mention went to Gouverneur’s Chloe Smith, OFA’s Amya LaFlair and Olivia Merrill and Potsdam’s Salwa Hmyene.
The state Class AA and A teams were released separately as the large school squads. Malone’s Alyvia Roberts led all north country picks by reaching the Class A fourth team.
Indian River’s Ravan Marsell made the state Class A eighth team and teammate Allison LaMora made the 18th team. Massena’s Chyler Richards was named to the 12th team and Malone’s Chloe LaBelle to the 17th team.
The All-State boys basketball teams are slated to be released beginning today.
