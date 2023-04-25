Hammond’s state girls basketball championship season isn’t finished when it comes to awards.

The New York State Sportswriters Association has named Hammond junior Landree Kenyon as the state Class D Player of the Year, and three other members of the Red Devils were selected to the Class D squad as the squad garnered the most awards among all north country teams after winning the state Class D title in March.

