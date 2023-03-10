The Indian River and Averill Park girls basketball teams feature plenty of similarities.
Both are nicknamed the Warriors, both are Class A sectional champions and both rely on speed and stifling defense to get the job done.
However, Indian River (22-2) is hoping to make its first state quarterfinal experience since 2008 a memorable one when it squares off against Section 2 champion Averill Park (21-2), which has won nine straight sectional titles, in a NYSPHSAA Class A quarterfinal game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
The winner of the game will play the victor of Section 1’s Walter Panas and Section 9’s Walkill in a semifinal game set for 3:15 p.m. March 17 back at Hudson Valley CC.
Indian River sophomore forward Alli LaMora is hoping for a return trip to Troy next weekend.
“We’ve been playing basketball for the last five months and getting to the semifinals would be everything we’ve ever dreamed of,” said LaMora, who averages 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds a game. “To be able to go to states is awesome.”
Indian River avenged a loss to Section 10 champion Malone from the 2008 state quarterfinals when it won, 46-30, on Wednesday night at Jefferson Community College. The victory was Indian River’s sixth straight win and 17th in the last 18 games. Indian River’s last loss was against General Brown on Jan. 31. Indian River eventually pulled away against Malone, using give-and-go plays and getting to the basket.
“That play could be older than the hills, but it still works,” said Indian River coach Jim Whitley, who is in his 27th season in charge.
Averill Park has also put together a long winning run as it started the season 3-2 when it lost consecutive games to Class AA powers Saratoga Springs and Albany. The Section 2 champions have rattled off 18 straight wins, including victories over AA schools Shenendehowa and Bethlehem, and are looking for their second straight Class A crown after beating Section 1’s Tappan Zee, 54-48, in last season’s state final.
Both Averill Park and Indian River pride themselves on tough defense. Averil Park has often held opponents 20-25 points under their scoring average. Both schools like using their speed to cause problems on the defensive end.
“We really jump out on teams with the press and try to get some easy layups,” junior guard Ravan Marsell said.
Averill Park is led on offense by junior forward and Suburban Council most valuable player Taylor Holohan, who averages 18 points and five blocks per game. Sophomore guards Arianna Verardi (11.9 points per game) and Kayleigh Ahern (9.6 ppg) have taken turns being the team’s second biggest scoring option in games.
However, Indian River also has plenty of offensive balance. Marsell leads the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game, but Indian River has four other players in double figures and that balance often gives the team an advantage. Indian River’s defense also keeps the team in games when the shooting isn’t there.
“When you play defense the way we play, the rankings really don’t matter,” Whitley said. “They’re going to have a tough time scoring the ball and that’s our job to make it tough for them to score points.”
Averill Park coach Sean Organ also reached his 300th victory this season, which has been memorable despite graduating Amelia Wood, who made the Division I Northeast Conference all-rookie team with Sacred Heart this season, and Le Moyne player Michelina Lombardi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.