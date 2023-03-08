WATERTOWN — Ravan Marsell and the Indian River girls basketball team were relentless in their state first-round game Wednesday night.
Marsell netted 20 points and Michaela Delles added nine points as Section 3 champion Indian River pulled away in the second half to beat Section 10 champion Malone, 46-30, in a NYSPHSAA Class A opener at Jefferson Community College. Indian River (22-2) will take on Section 2’s Averill Park (21-2) in a state quarterfinal game slated for 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Chloe LaBelle supplied 13 points and Alyvia Roberts chipped in 10 points for the Huskies. Malone, which won the sectional title for the fourth time five years, finishes the season at 15-8.
Marsell and the Warriors used their pressure defense to force the young Huskies guards into turnovers early on. The Indian River junior point guard helped turn defense into points with the Warriors’ transition game.
“She was a difference-maker in the game,” Indian River head coach Jim Whitley said. “She did a great job on No. 5 (LaBelle), who is Malone’s best player.”
Malone knew it would face a stern defensive challenge from Indian River. Huskies head coach Sam Dumont said the Warriors’ pressure was key in giving them an early advantage.
“Marsell has super-quick hands and they put great pressure on the guards,” Dumont said. “When they put pressure on the full length of the court, it makes it difficult to set up in our offense.”
The guards were a major part of the Warriors’ early defensive success that saw them limit the Huskies to two points in the second quarter. However, Indian River sophomore Allison LaMora said it was a team effort.
“We just put all our energy into pressuring them, getting steals, getting fast breaks and that’s how we won,” said LaMora, who scored six points.
The Warriors have used offensive balance throughout their postseason run. All five of Indian River’s starters have led the team in scoring in at least one game this season. Section 3 Class A MVP Bella Davis was the hot hand in sectionals, and Marsell shouldered the offensive load. Wednesday.
“It’s a relief to know that we can shoot it from the outside or get it in low and either way, we end up with the bucket.” Marsell said. “It just depends on what team we’re playing and how good their defenders are.”
Indian River opened the second half with an 11-2 run for a 32-15 lead in the third quarter. The Warriors offense got going after a sluggish Section 3 final, which saw them score a season-low 35 points.
“We needed separation and those two kids (Marsell and Delles) gave us that,” Whitley said.
Malone saw some shots fall later in the game, but couldn’t close the gap.
The last time the two teams played was in 2008 when the Huskies eliminated the Warriors, 42-31, in a state quarterfinal game, also at JCC. Malone would go on to win the state title.
Indian River now aims for Averill Park, which has won the last nine Section 2 crowns. A win would put the Warriors in the state final four in Troy.
“This is super-exciting for all of us,” Marsell said. “To get our first regional win is exciting for the program.”
Dumont said the next few seasons look good for the Huskies and playing a high-quality opponent will help his team. Malone returns most of its lineup that featured only one senior.
“Being such a young team with a number of freshmen and sophomores, it was eye-opening, but it gives us a goal to something that we want to shoot for in our future,” Dumont said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.